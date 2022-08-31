ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickaway County, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Man shot eight times by 22-year-old under house arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old man under house arrest is accused of shooting another man overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive at 1:45 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man with eight gunshot wounds. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Accused Groveport shooter back in jail on $1 million bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old accused of firing a gun outside a high school football game is back in jail on a $1 million bond, with police revealing in court that the gun has been linked to other shootings in central Ohio. James Keys was arraigned Friday morning in Franklin County Common Pleas Court […]
GROVEPORT, OH
peakofohio.com

Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges in Russells Point

A driver and a passenger were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Russells Point just after 10 o’clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were on patrol in the area of 33 and State Route 708 when they observed a vehicle fail to stop while making a right hand turn, ignoring a traffic control device.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
WSAZ

Guns, drugs, cash found inside home; man arrested

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Columbus, Ohio is facing several felony charges after his arrest following a raid by police in Huntington. Members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace around 6 a.m. September 2.
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two people were arrested following a pursuit in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office released new details regarding the suspect who fled from law enforcement during the early morning hours on Thursday. Deputies located a dirt bike traveling along Trego Creek Road near route 23 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Reports...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 27, turns himself in for fatal bar shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man charged with fatally shooting a 21-year-old outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Torrod L. Carter was arrested on Friday on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to court records. Police identified Carter as the runaway suspect who shot and killed 21-year-old Dermahni A. Houston at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Waverly man arrested following barricade situation

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Waverly man is behind bars after authorities say he ran from law enforcement and then barricaded himself inside a residence. According to Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans, deputies responded to the 700 block of Hackleshin Road on Tuesday after residents reported a man knocking on their doors.
WAVERLY, OH
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police report claims Donovan Lewis hit, pushed pregnant woman

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 20-year-old shot and killed by Columbus police was wanted on allegations of domestic violence, court records indicate. Records from the Franklin County Municipal Court released Wednesday evening revealed that Donovan Lewis, an unarmed Black man fatally shot by Officer Ricky Anderson around 2 a.m. Tuesday, was wanted by police after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old missing from Galloway found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Galloway Thursday night has been found safe. Whitehall police reportedly found Faith Trischler around 7:30 a.m. Friday after she was reported missing from the Galloway area on Hubbard Road by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
GALLOWAY, OH
yourbigsky.com

Columbus police investigating alleged child abduction

Columbus police report Wednesday afternoon officers were notified of an alleged attempted abduction within the City Columbus. A young female, middle school student who was walking home from a nearby business was approached by a subject driving a vehicle. The male stopped and said to the girl, “Hey, do you know me, I’m your grandpa”. The girl immediately ran to the front door of a nearby home, and the vehicle and subject drove away.
COLUMBUS, OH
wchstv.com

Man indicted in Scioto County shooting that injured woman

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man was indicted Wednesday on charges related to a shooting earlier this summer that injured one person in Scioto County. Dontae Davon Owens, 42, of Columbus was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, having weapons under a disability and improperly discharging a firearm, court officials said.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH

