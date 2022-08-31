Read full article on original website
WKRC
"Have to kill me first:" Judge allows message from Rhoden victim in Pike County trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – The Pike County massacre, one of the biggest murder cases in Ohio history, is finally going to trial next week, but there were a few last-minute decisions on what prosecutors can tell the jury, including a key piece of evidence from the social media account of one of the victims.
Man shot eight times by 22-year-old under house arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old man under house arrest is accused of shooting another man overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive at 1:45 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man with eight gunshot wounds. The […]
Accused Groveport shooter back in jail on $1 million bond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old accused of firing a gun outside a high school football game is back in jail on a $1 million bond, with police revealing in court that the gun has been linked to other shootings in central Ohio. James Keys was arraigned Friday morning in Franklin County Common Pleas Court […]
WLWT 5
Pike Co. massacre jurors visit more scenes linked to crime, including trailers where Rhodens died
WAVERLY, Ohio — Scenes from a shocking series of crimes that happened more than 6 years ago are now etched in the minds of jurors who will decide the fate of accused killer George Wagner IV. Investigators said the 30-year-old, along with his brother, Jake, and their parents, Billy...
peakofohio.com
Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges in Russells Point
A driver and a passenger were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Russells Point just after 10 o’clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were on patrol in the area of 33 and State Route 708 when they observed a vehicle fail to stop while making a right hand turn, ignoring a traffic control device.
WSAZ
Guns, drugs, cash found inside home; man arrested
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Columbus, Ohio is facing several felony charges after his arrest following a raid by police in Huntington. Members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace around 6 a.m. September 2.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two people were arrested following a pursuit in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office released new details regarding the suspect who fled from law enforcement during the early morning hours on Thursday. Deputies located a dirt bike traveling along Trego Creek Road near route 23 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Reports...
cwcolumbus.com
Mom apologizes for run away son now accused of stealing and crashing cars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom who says her son ran away in April, is now fighting to get her teenager back home. "I filed a missing person's report and let the police know," Shauntasia said, as she talked about her son Amari, 14, who she says she has not seen since he left home in April.
Man, 27, turns himself in for fatal bar shooting in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man charged with fatally shooting a 21-year-old outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Torrod L. Carter was arrested on Friday on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to court records. Police identified Carter as the runaway suspect who shot and killed 21-year-old Dermahni A. Houston at […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
Family attorney says ‘entirely reckless behavior’ by police caused Donovan Lewis’ death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An attorney representing the family of an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by Columbus police during an attempted arrest is speaking out. Donovan Lewis, 20, was killed early Tuesday when police attempted to arrest him on a warrant for assault, domestic violence, and improper handling of a firearm. Body […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Waverly man arrested following barricade situation
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Waverly man is behind bars after authorities say he ran from law enforcement and then barricaded himself inside a residence. According to Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans, deputies responded to the 700 block of Hackleshin Road on Tuesday after residents reported a man knocking on their doors.
Police searching for suspects who shot 30-year-old in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for two suspects who shot a 30-year-old in north Columbus. Police responded to the scene in the 2000 block of Azelda Street around 3 p.m. on Friday after calls of shots fired, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gun […]
Pike County Murders: Jury officially seated for trial of a Wagner family member
WAVERLY — A jury has officially been seated in the first trial in the Pike County Murders case six years after eight members of the Rhoden family were killed, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. It was a week-long process. The jury is comprised of nine women...
Columbus police report claims Donovan Lewis hit, pushed pregnant woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 20-year-old shot and killed by Columbus police was wanted on allegations of domestic violence, court records indicate. Records from the Franklin County Municipal Court released Wednesday evening revealed that Donovan Lewis, an unarmed Black man fatally shot by Officer Ricky Anderson around 2 a.m. Tuesday, was wanted by police after […]
wosu.org
Record numbers of Black and Brown people are dying of drug overdoses in Franklin County
Historic rises in drug overdose deaths are disproportionately affecting Blacks and Native Americans. A recent survey by the CDC found fatal overdose deaths increased by 49% among Black people in 2020. A billboard on 11th Avenue in Columbus issues a warning drugs are killing record numbers of African Americans. Speeding...
18-year-old missing from Galloway found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Galloway Thursday night has been found safe. Whitehall police reportedly found Faith Trischler around 7:30 a.m. Friday after she was reported missing from the Galloway area on Hubbard Road by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
yourbigsky.com
Columbus police investigating alleged child abduction
Columbus police report Wednesday afternoon officers were notified of an alleged attempted abduction within the City Columbus. A young female, middle school student who was walking home from a nearby business was approached by a subject driving a vehicle. The male stopped and said to the girl, “Hey, do you know me, I’m your grandpa”. The girl immediately ran to the front door of a nearby home, and the vehicle and subject drove away.
wchstv.com
Man indicted in Scioto County shooting that injured woman
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man was indicted Wednesday on charges related to a shooting earlier this summer that injured one person in Scioto County. Dontae Davon Owens, 42, of Columbus was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, having weapons under a disability and improperly discharging a firearm, court officials said.
WLWT 5
Jury seated in first trial of what's been called Ohio's most complex murder case
WAVERLY, Ohio — Nine women and three men will decide George Wagner IV's fate. Among them are a teacher, physical therapist, emergency dispatcher and a business owner. The majority look to be in their 30s or early-to-mid 40s. During approximately eight hours of intense questioning Monday and Tuesday, each...
