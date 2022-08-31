Read full article on original website
Medication Intelligence Startup Arine Raises $29M
– Arine, a San Francisco-based next-generation medication intelligence company raises $29M in a Series B round funding composed of equity and debt financing led by 111° West Capital, with participation from new investors MBX Capital and New Leaf Ventures, and continued support from Katalyst Ventures. – Founded in 2017,...
KLAS: 7 Key Healthcare Trends in Microsoft Cloud Technologies in 2022
– A new report from KLAS focuses on healthcare-specific deployments of Microsoft Cloud Technologies, especially Microsoft Azure, which is receiving strong market interest. – This study is meant to help organizations considering Microsoft Cloud technologies understand their current use, the overall customer experience, and the impact of the solutions. Key...
Why There’s Renewed Interest In The Cloud for Healthcare
From the development of the EMR to the growth of telehealth, the digital environment for healthcare has evolved tremendously over the last few years. So, it’s no surprise that IT spending is set to increase by 12.3% for cloud computing, 9.7%, for digital transformation, and 9.7% for security software this year. Though healthcare organizations have historically been slower to adopt cloud, we’re now seeing renewed interest.
Sibel Health Raises $33M for Advanced Wearable Sensors for RPM
– Sibel Health has recently closed a $33M Series B financing round, bringing Sibel’s total funding to date to more than $50M. – In addition, Sibel has announced two new executive appointments. Jon Otterstatter, the former CEO and co-founder of Preventice (acquired by Boston Scientific in 2021), will join as chairman of the board. Matthew Banet, Ph.D., a world expert in advanced body-worn sensors and previously the CTO and co-founder of toSense and Sotera, joins as president from Baxter International.
Solve.Care Unveils Web3.0 Development for Healthcare
– Solve.Care, the healthcare blockchain platform company, has announced their Care.Labs Wallet, the revolutionary Web3.0 development which is set to revitalize the healthcare industry. – This is the most compelling, accessible and user-friendly blockchain use case in the transformation of healthcare across the globe, with practitioners and institutions authoring their...
How AI and Automation Will Solve America’s Healthcare Administration Crisis
As the existential crisis facing American healthcare reaches a fever pitch, here’s how executives can use automation to build resiliency. The American healthcare system is in crisis. There are a huge number of tasks to be completed, and not enough people to do them. Costs are rising, and health systems are finding themselves facing difficult choices.
Caregility and Eko Integrate to Address Gap in Telehealth
– Caregility, an enterprise telehealth platform company, and Eko, the market leader in stethoscopes for telehealth, today announced an integration partnership. – Caregility’s cloud platform now seamlessly integrates with Eko’s smart stethoscopes and software, enabling users of Caregility’s iConsult application to perform high-quality auscultation (heart, lung, and other body sounds) on patients during a virtual physical exam.
Femtech Startup Nanopath Raises $10M to Develop POC Diagnostics for Women’s Health
– Nanopath, a molecular diagnostics company enabling high-quality molecular testing in minutes raises $10M in Series A funding, co-led by co-led by Norwest Venture Partners and Medtech Convergence Fund, to develop a point-of-care diagnostics platform for women’s health screenings. – The company plans to use the latest round of...
Clarify Health & Datavant Partner to Integrate Real-World Data
– Clarify Health, a cloud analytics and value-based payments platform company, and Datavant, a provider helping organizations securely connect health data expands their relationship to enable life sciences companies to connect their proprietary, first-party data in Clarify’s AI-powered Atlas analytics platform to improve clinical development and commercial operations. –...
Velatura Services Selected for Amazon Web Services Health Equity Initiative
– Velatura Services (Velatura) today announced that it has been selected as part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative, a $40M, three-year commitment supporting organizations that are developing solutions to advance health equity. – Participation in the initiative will enhance Velatura’s efforts to provide essential data management...
Abridge Partners with Google Cloud for Real-Time Clinical Documentation
– Abridge, the healthcare conversation company that uses AI to help everyone get more from their medical conversations, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud. – Google Cloud now includes Abridge as a premier partner to structure, summarize, and generate insights on medical conversations. Increasing Insights On Healthcare Conversations Through...
AI Provider Anomaly Launches Tech to Predict Claims Denials with 97% Accuracy
– Anomaly, a precision payments company streamlining healthcare billing and payments for providers and payers, today announced its new offering Anomaly Smart Response. – Smart Response uses AI to enable providers and payers to reduce avoidable claim denials and rework and increase payment transparency, top priorities for healthcare stakeholders. Smart Response complements Anomaly’s planned suite of products powered by its AI claim prediction engine, including overpayment prediction, which enables payers to predict and prevent overpayments by learning from previously overpaid claims, and instant payments, which will enable providers to immediately get paid upon claim submission.
Intel Invests $20M in Biofourmis’ Virtual Care Offerings
– Biofourmis, a Boston-based global leader in virtual care and digital medicine, today announced that Intel Capital, the strategic investment arm of chipmaker Intel Corporation, has joined its Series D financing in an extension that brings the total funding raised in the round to $320M. – The initial Series D...
Intelerad Acquires PenRad Technologies
– Today, Intelerad, a leading global provider of enterprise medical imaging solutions, announced its acquisition of PenRad, a software provider for enhancing productivity for breast imaging and lung screening. – The acquisition expands Intelerad’s product offerings for mammography and lung analytics, ensuring radiologists, technologists and other healthcare professionals can drive...
Astellas Pharma Selects Verizon to Transform Global Network
– Verizon Business has announced that it has been selected to build and manage Astellas Pharma Inc’s (Astellas) global network infrastructure. – Today’s announcement builds on the company’s network-as-a-service foundation and supports its private networks, mobile edge compute and business solutions vectors of growth. The Japanese multinational...
Biotia Raises $8M to Fight Infectious Diseases Powered by AI & Genomics
– Biotia, a company fighting infectious diseases powered by genomics and artificial intelligence (AI), has raised an oversubscribed $8 million Series A round led by OCA Ventures. – OCA, a veteran early-stage venture firm operating from Chicago and Palo Alto was joined by other key investors including Continuum Health Ventures,...
How eClinicalWorks Invested $100M in Microsoft Azure
– McKinsey reports that cloud capabilities have the potential to generate a value of $100 billion to $170 billion for healthcare companies in 2030. The cloud enables healthcare companies to innovate, digitize and realize their strategic goals. – eClinicalWorks is currently investing over $100M in Microsoft Azure cloud services to...
Availity to Acquire Diameter Health to Expand Clinical Data Interoperability
– One of the nation’s largest real-time health information networks Availity announced an agreement to acquire Diameter Health, a national leader in clinical data quality and interoperability. – This strategic deal expands Availity’s clinical portfolio to deliver the strongest integrated clinical and claims data network and interoperability platforms in...
MedAllies Selects Lyniate for EMPI & Data Management
– Lyniate, a healthcare data interoperability announced MedAllies, a multimodality connectivity services company, has chosen Lyniate Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) by NextGate to better serve its healthcare clients and partners. – This integration will bolster MedAllies’ identity data management capabilities to increase the accuracy of the data it exchanges...
GE Healthcare Makes Strategic Investment in AliveCor
– AliveCor, the global leader in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, recently announced its Series F Financing led by GE Healthcare. – The round also included participation from Pegasus Tech Ventures) and existing investors including Khosla Ventures, Bold Capital Partners, Qualcomm Ventures, and WP Global Partners. Providing End-to-End Cardiological Care...
