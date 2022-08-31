ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

ruggedk
4d ago

Never worked a day in his life. Daddy bought everything for him. Wants to open up the Jails and let the convicted criminals out of jail. What could go wrong? 😂

lovecoffee
4d ago

He is a sick man and will not be able to carry out duties for the people. He should have never had run and should have let someone healthier run. Heart disease is no laughing matter.

Captain America
4d ago

Fetterman probably should drop out before he drops dead. I listened to him giving a speech last week and he is having difficulties with his speech. The slurring of his words are definitely a display that the stroke has caused him damage. Maybe he can try again down the road if he’s able to.

Salon

“Incredibly embarrassing”: Trump regrets backing “awful” candidate Dr. Oz after collapse in polls

Former President Donald Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images/Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/JC Olivera) Donald Trump regrets endorsing celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz after his poll numbers have cratered over the summer. Sources close to the former president says he's increasingly concerned that Oz will lose his Pennsylvania Senate...
Daily Mail

Dr Oz insists he was joking when he complained Biden has made 'crudite' expensive and blames campaign 'exhaustion' on using fake grocery store name 'Wegners' when questioned if he's out of touch for 'everyday, hardworking' Pennsylvanians

Pennsylvania Republican Senate hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz insisted he was joking when he said his wife sent him shopping for 'crudite,' in a video that has since gone viral that was supposed to be an attack on President Joe Biden over high food prices. Oz was interviewed by Newsmax's Shaun...
The Independent

Trump’s most unhinged speech yet and what we learned in Pennsylvania about the midterms

Over the weekend, your reporter headed to Northeast Pennsylvania for former president Donald Trump’s first rally since the FBI searched his home in Mar-a-Lago in Wilkes-Barre. Shortly before that, The Independent went to a Pennsylvania Democratic Party office opening in Scranton– aptly located on Biden street, given the president’s Scranton roots–with Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Democrats’ nominee for governor.Pennsylvania is, of course, one of the biggest battlegrounds. Mr Trump notably filed more than 40 lawsuits in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to dispute the results, which Mr Shapiro successfully fought back, making him a big target during the rally. One...
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows an act of desperation and defeat on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: I am happy to have a debate with people like Max Boot who are the apologists for a failed anti-American establishment which has year after year failed the American people, failed to defend our interests, failed to win wars, failed to reform the bureaucracies, failed to educate our children, people like Max Boot are in fact the representatives of a dying system, and as it starts to die, it grows more desperate.
Business Insider

Fetterman campaign says its 'actually not surprising' that rival Oz urged the Trump administration to push research into an unproven COVID treatment

Dr. Mehmet Oz encouraged the Trump White House to push hydroxychloroquine research, emails show. Oz, the Republican candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, sent clips of his show to Jared Kushner. Numerous studies have found hydroxychloroquine is not an effective treatment for COVID-19. Dr. Mehmet Oz's Democratic rival, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov....
