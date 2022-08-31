This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Longtime Danbury resident celebrating her 100th birthday with family, and friends. Danbury resident Marietta Molinaro Bailey will celebrate her 100th birthday with her family and friends on Sept. 11. Bailey is an active member of the Danbury Senior Center, as well as part of the knitting club at the Danbury library. She still has vegetable and flower gardens, and also is a member of the quilting club, making quilts for cancer patients. She enjoys walking the Danbury Fair mall.

DANBURY, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO