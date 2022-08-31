ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Meijer unveils a small-footprint grocery concept coming in 2023

Providing a quick in-and-out shopping experience for every customer is the driving force behind Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—Meijer Grocery, unveiled Thursday. The first two Meijer Grocery stores will open in neighborhoods in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township in early 2023, Meijer said in a statement.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
103.3 WKFR

Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo

Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
mosthits965.com

Memorial service for killed WMU student to be held this Sunday in Illinois

DOWNERS GROVE, IL (WKZO AM/FM) – A memorial service will be held this Sunday for a Western Michigan University student was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg from Lisle, Illinois died around 12 noon Saturday. Authorities say the accident happened around...
KALAMAZOO, MI
mosthits965.com

Battle Creek pauses process to hire DEI Officer

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Battle Creek is pausing it hiring process for a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. According to a press release from the city, officials made the decision to do this on Thursday, September 1, because of community feedback on the candidates after an August 11 presentation.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

5 people killed in 5 days in Kalamazoo County. Here’s where the cases stand

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – In five days, four people were killed in homicides in Kalamazoo County. Another person was killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street. Three of those homicides happened in Portage, including the death of a six-year-old girl. An 18-month-old was shot in another case but is expected to recover. The other two deaths happened in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Morning Sun

Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot

An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan nurse charged after she didn’t report errors in elderly person’s medication, AG says

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Michigan nurse is facing criminal charges after she didn’t report errors she noticed in an elderly person’s medication, officials said. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was working at a Grand Rapids home for veterans in December 2020 when she realized two incorrect medication doses had been administered to someone in the home, state officials said.
MICHIGAN STATE
mosthits965.com

Gilmore Community Healing Center receives surprise 30k donation

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Gilmore Community Healing Center at 1910 Shaffer Street in Kalamazoo received a surprise donation of $30,000 Monday. The donation came from Guys Who Give – Kalamazoo County. The organization was started by Justin and Cody Livingston who were born and raised in the Kalamazoo area. It now has 16 chapters around the country with more on the way.
KALAMAZOO, MI

