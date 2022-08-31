Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Meijer unveils a small-footprint grocery concept coming in 2023
Providing a quick in-and-out shopping experience for every customer is the driving force behind Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—Meijer Grocery, unveiled Thursday. The first two Meijer Grocery stores will open in neighborhoods in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township in early 2023, Meijer said in a statement.
Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo
Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
We Finally Know What’s Replacing The Old Finley’s on W. Main in Kalamazoo
It was the end of an era when the favored Finley's Smokehouse and Grill on W. Main closed its doors in the fall of 2020. Announcing the news via Facebook post, the restaurant said,. To our valued guests,. We are sad to announce that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and...
$100M Kalamazoo career, tech center takes shape in new renderings
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Development plans are set for review next week for the new career and technical education being built in Kalamazoo, funded through a $100 million donation. The documents submitted to the city of Kalamazoo show the planned educational facility, through a handful of three-dimensional renderings and a virtual flythrough.
mosthits965.com
Memorial service for killed WMU student to be held this Sunday in Illinois
DOWNERS GROVE, IL (WKZO AM/FM) – A memorial service will be held this Sunday for a Western Michigan University student was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg from Lisle, Illinois died around 12 noon Saturday. Authorities say the accident happened around...
mosthits965.com
Battle Creek pauses process to hire DEI Officer
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Battle Creek is pausing it hiring process for a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. According to a press release from the city, officials made the decision to do this on Thursday, September 1, because of community feedback on the candidates after an August 11 presentation.
5 people killed in 5 days in Kalamazoo County. Here’s where the cases stand
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – In five days, four people were killed in homicides in Kalamazoo County. Another person was killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street. Three of those homicides happened in Portage, including the death of a six-year-old girl. An 18-month-old was shot in another case but is expected to recover. The other two deaths happened in Kalamazoo.
Manufacturing company set to demolish massive vacant building in Grand Rapids
The company plans to remove asbestos and rat colonies that have called the almost 9 acre property home for decades.
Company eyes Grand Rapids neighborhood for new condo complex
ICCF Community Homes is eyeing Grand Rapids’ Alger Heights neighborhood for a new 27-unit condo complex.
MSP: Missing Greenville teen found safe
Michigan State Police said that a possible runaway teen out of Greenville has been found safe.
MLive.com
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in Week 2 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – We’re only two weeks into the high school football season, and it’s already shaping up to be a memorable one for players, coaches and fans around the Kalamazoo area. Thursday’s slate of games saw several thrillers, including a stunning upset between Kalamazoo’s two public...
Iconic diner from the 1950s relocated from Grand Rapids to Muskegon reopening
MUSKEGON, MI — A renovated 1950s pink-stripped diner will reopen to visitors from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at a retro Bike Night at Hot Rod Harley Davidson in downtown Muskegon. The diner, built in New Jersey in 1954 and originally operated as Pal’s Diner, was...
Morning Sun
Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot
An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan nurse charged after she didn’t report errors in elderly person’s medication, AG says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Michigan nurse is facing criminal charges after she didn’t report errors she noticed in an elderly person’s medication, officials said. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was working at a Grand Rapids home for veterans in December 2020 when she realized two incorrect medication doses had been administered to someone in the home, state officials said.
Speedway gas station in Kalamazoo robbed at knife point
A Speedway gas station was robbed at knife point on Sunday. The robbery occurred at the Speedway located at 6150 Stadium Drive at around 11:25 p.m.
WWMTCw
Senior Services of Van Buren County moving out of Paw Paw after 12 years
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On Friday, Senior Services of Van Buren County will end its service in Paw Paw after 12 years. Senior Services of Van Buren County has made Jackie Kizer's life a lot easier in the past five years. “I have depended on them for transportation,”...
mosthits965.com
Woman who robbed gas station on Stadium Drive Sunday night still at-large
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies are still looking for a white woman in her 50’s who robbed the Speedway gas station at 6150 Stadium Drive with a knife late Sunday night. They say she entered and left the store several times before coming...
‘It never should have happened’ suburban family says after daughter dies in West Michigan hit-and-run
LISLE, Ill. — The family of a 21-year-old college student who was killed in a West Michigan hit-and-run crash last Saturday, is questioning why the person who did it was out on bail after being arrested for driving under the influence. Police told the Gansberg family the driver who hit their daughter, Kaylee, was out […]
mosthits965.com
You can get into the spirit this weekend with a Haunted History Walking Tour of Kalamazoo!
Join the authors of Haunted History of Kalamazoo for an evening of Kalamazoo history mixed with the paranormal world. Hear about the ghost of “Thelma”, Bronson Park’s dark past, the music legend who roams the Radisson Hotel, and over 10 more haunted locations!. The Walking Tour begins...
mosthits965.com
Gilmore Community Healing Center receives surprise 30k donation
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Gilmore Community Healing Center at 1910 Shaffer Street in Kalamazoo received a surprise donation of $30,000 Monday. The donation came from Guys Who Give – Kalamazoo County. The organization was started by Justin and Cody Livingston who were born and raised in the Kalamazoo area. It now has 16 chapters around the country with more on the way.
