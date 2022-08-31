Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Gainesville Man threatens store employees with machete
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A man from Gainesville is behind bars after threatening Walmart employees with a machete. Davon Maurice Jordan, 26, was arrested this weekend at the Walmart at Butler Plaza located on Southwest 42nd street. Jordan was allegedly yelling inside the store, prompting employees to ask him to leave....
WCJB
A car show benefits a Bradford County Sheriff explorer that passed away
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Bradford County came together to raise money for Laci Laycock, a sheriff’s office explorer that died in early August. Laycock was 16 when passed away at UF Health Shands after suffering a spinal cord leak and an aneurysm. On Saturday, people brought out...
WCJB
Lake City DUI Checkpoint takes two more drunk drivers off road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department DUI checkpoint system is a proven success after officers took two more drunk drivers off the roads. Two drivers were both caught at the checkpoint in the 1400 block of US 90. Macio Brown, 29, was arrested late at night this...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Labor Day on Monday and that means many municipal offices will be closed for the holiday throughout North Central Florida. However, Jonesville and Veterans Memorial parks in Alachua County are expected to reopen. Tuesday evening, Gainesville residents are welcome to the city’s historic preservation board meeting at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Arrest made after officers exposed to narcotic during arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after exposing Gainesville Police officers to a dangerous drug. 33-year-old Reginald Turner Jr. was arrested for stealing from the University Street Wawa on August 28th. He was carrying a white powdery substance that police suspect was a type of narcotic. Both...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for robbing Dollar Tree
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after robbing a dollar store in Gainesville at gunpoint. Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Christopher Jenkins, 49, on Thursday night on charges of armed robbery. Officers say he went to the Dollar Tree at Northwest 23rd Avenue. There he approached a worker...
WCJB
Gainesville’s first RV resort is officially open
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first recreational vehicle resort in the city of Gainesville has opened. The Santa Fe Palms RV Resort is a brand new RV park at 3013 N.E. 53rd Ave. The business is locally owned and operated. It offers a number of amenities for guests including a...
WCJB
Victim remembered after deadly shooting in NE Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are investigating the murder of a man who was shot and killed Thursday night. They say the shooting took place at Gardenia Garden Apartments located off of NE 8th Avenue around 10:41 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a Black male deceased in his...
WCJB
UF Health temporarily pauses COVID-19 booster vaccinations for children
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 booster vaccinations are temporarily paused for anyone 12 and older at UF Health. The current Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are no longer available as boosters for those 12 and older. This includes boosters given at UF Health pharmacies and UF Health physician’s practices. Pharmacies and...
WCJB
Florida upsets No. 7 Utah, 29-26 in Billy Napier’s debut
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Behind Anthony Richardson’s three rushing touchdowns and Amari Burney’s late interception, the Florida football team christened the Billy Napier era with a heart-pounding, 29-26 victory over No. 7 Utah in their season opener. After nine months of speculation, the Gators (1-0) took the field...
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 9/2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We talked weekend sports, rodeos, and giveaways!. Here’s what you missed during our chat with K-Country.
WCJB
No screenshots allowed for Florida football game tickets
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep your devices charged if you’re planning on hitting The Swamp for the Gator game, Saturday evening. The Florida Gators’ season opener against Utah is sold out as well as the game against LSU in October. The associate athletic director of ticketing says you...
WCJB
Tailgaters pack UF for the football season opener
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gator fans set up their tents and started tailgating early this morning ahead of the game against No. 7 Utah in The Swamp. “I’ve been looking forward to this day for months now I’m excited to see what Billy Napier is going to do The Swamps going to be packed we’re excited,” said UF alum Griffin Bria.
WCJB
Gator Football Pre-Kick Off Celebrations
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kick off for the start of Gator football is Saturday at 7pm, but preparations are well underway. Over at Condron Family Ballpark RV’s began their TailGator at 5pm with guest appearances being made by current Gator athletes and coaches, as well as former Gator legends.
WCJB
No. 13 Florida volleyball team drops 4-set match to No. 4 Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Min. (WCJB) - For the second consecutive match, the No. 13 Florida volleyball team lost to a top-25 ranked opponent. The Gators (3-2) fell in four sets to fourth-ranked Minnesota (3-1), on the road, Sunday. The orange and blue dropped the first and third sets 22-25, and the fourth...
Comments / 0