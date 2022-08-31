New gun law to require applicants to submit social media accounts in NY



A pplicants for a concealed carry permit must submit a list of all their social media accounts used in the past three years, according to a gun law in New York that will go into effect Thursday.

The requirement will be part of the law's review process after reports revealed that recent mass shooters often posted on social media prior to their shootings. The shooter at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and the shooter at a Buffalo supermarket in Buffalo, New York, who killed 10 black people, both posted disturbing online content prior to the shootings.

The law is needed as the country faces a "national gun violence crisis," according to Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY), who signed the law in July.

"The reality is that we're in the middle of a national gun violence crisis," Hochul said at a press conference. "It's claimed the lives of too many Americans, too many New Yorkers, and has inflicted trauma on communities all across our state. ... The pain has touched everyone. No one is immune from the pain of gun violence. Whether it's the day-to-day gun violence that plagues cities, plagues individuals, families, from here to Rochester, Syracuse, or the mass shooting that occurred in Buffalo on May 14, when an 18-year-old with nothing but pure hate in his heart took the lives of 10 black New Yorkers who were doing nothing more than shopping in a grocery store 10 minutes from where I live in the city of Buffalo."

Yuki Iwamura/AP New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a press conference about upcoming Gun Free Zone implementation at Times Square, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)



The law will also require a more in-depth background search on applicants, including in-person interviews with family members prior to approval, Hochul said. Applicants will also need to undergo 16 hours of classroom training and two hours of live-fire exercises.

The legislation also creates a statewide database for ammunition sales and license records and mandates that sellers keep records of every ammunition transaction.

The law came one week after the Supreme Court struck down an existing New York gun law that limited gun sales to those who have a "legally recognized reason for wanting to possess or carry a firearm."

The Supreme Court decision was condemned by Hochul for striking down the gun law shortly after the shooting in Buffalo.

"That tragedy was still raw, a lot of heartbreak, a lot of anger, a lot of uncertainty," Hochul said Wednesday. "And what is so shocking, just weeks after that traumatic event, the Supreme Court decided at a time when people are still mourning. They decided to strip away the rights of a governor to protect her citizens from gun violence by striking down a 100-year law."

The new law, which raises the legal age to obtain a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21, additionally creates dozens of "sensitive" places that will ban guns, including schools, churches, subways, theaters, amusement parks, and Times Square in Manhattan, though there is still discussion over whether all of Times Square will be considered "sensitive," according to CNN.