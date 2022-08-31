Political Rewind: $300M spent in top races; ad focuses on Walker's domestic violence; rural voters

Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene Interrupted Mid-Sentence After Hosts Spot Mastriano
Greene, a Republican from Georgia, spoke at length to Right Side Broadcasting Network hosts prior to the start of the rally in Wilkes-Barre.
“Scam to rig elections”: Tom Cotton fumes over Sarah Palin loss as GOP fans cry “stolen election”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., fumed over Alaska's new voter-approved voting system after Democrat Mary Peltola defeated former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin in a special U.S. House election decided by ranked-choice voting. Peltola, a former state representative, became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress on Wednesday after edging out Palin...
CNBC
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: Residents in These States Are Getting Checks This Month
Many states have been issuing tax rebates and stimulus payments to help residents combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are set to issue special bonus refunds in early September, for example, and California taxpayers should start seeing payments in October. Direct deposit payments for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started going...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
