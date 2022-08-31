BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, August 2, 2022, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse Agenda/Minutes: Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Knutson. Commissioners in attendance: Knutson, Okeson, Vareberg, Nelson, and Grimsley, County Administrator Pat Oman and minute taker Amanda Pachel. Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Confirmation – Motion and seconded approve agenda with the addition of the Medical Services Agreement and Resolution 08-22-1G – Declare State of Emergency and under Administration and Concrete Crushing and Better Futures Contract under Land Use (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Minutes – Moved and seconded to approve minutes of July 19, 2022, with the requested changes (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Commissioners: John Challey, resident of Cormorant Township – neighbor issues – building without a permit & leaving bonfire unattended Craig Hall, resident of Hight of Land Township – tornado damage to snowmobile trails Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Okeson: Airport Commission, West Central Juvenile Center, Highway, Sheriff, and Finance Committees. Commissioner Nelson: Lakeland Mental Health, Sunnyside, and NRM – Dunton Locks. Commissioner Knutson: Environmental Services, Prairie Lakes Solid Waste, EDA Meeting, Sheriff and Finance Committees. Commissioner Vareberg: Nothing to report. Commissioner Grimsley: NRM – Dunton Locks, Human Services, Historical Society – Museum Building Committee. Appointments: Sunnyside Board vacancy being advertised on the County Website. County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman Introduction of new Directors: Carrie Smith, Human Resources Director Judy Dodd, IT Director Report: Updates on the following: Recently filled positions, Natural Resource Manager, Assistant County Veterans Service Officer, Administrative Assistant to the County Administrator, and two IT Help Desk Technicians. CPR Trainings scheduled, Highway 34 letter to MnDOT regarding the upcoming tree cutting, and meetings to educate employees about the recently approved Telecommuting Policy and the Catastrophic Leave Policy. Looking for employees to sit on the Benefits Committee. Motion to approve Integrity Solutions EDI Proposal – to simplify benefits enrolment for Human Resources with a cost of $3.00 per benefits enrolled employee (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. County 5-Year Plan Presentation: Bruce Kimmel from Ehler’s and Associates – No support from the Board, no action taken. Motion to approve Resolution 08-22-1F – Authorizing Capital Contribution to the Detroit Lakes-Becker County Airport Commission – with amendment: to pay Becker County back with lease payments (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. 2023 Budget timeline update: September 5 & 19 Finance Review and September 20 – set preliminary budget. Motion to approve IT Power Supply Order based on High Point Networks Quote (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to request quotes for the County scanning projects: Recorder, Zoning, and Assessor, taking the quotes through the committees before bringing back to the board (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Motion to approve Medical Services Agreement for the Sheriff’s Office (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 08-22-1G – Declaring a State of Emergency (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Finance Committee Minutes: presented by Mary Hendrickson Regular Claims and Auditor Warrants and Over 90 days: 07/19/2022 in the amount of $10,988.91 07/20/2022 in the amount of $30,837.05 07/26/2022 in the amount of $342,970.81 Total of $384,796.77 Over 90 Days: Aramark dated 12/07/2021 in the amount of $109.33, invoice just turned in. Motion to approve payment of Regular Auditor warrants and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Auditor – Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson Licenses: None Move to accept May 2022 Cash Comparison, Sales Tax, and Investment Summary (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Motion to accept the 2021 TIF Reports for Detroit Lakes City, Frazee, and Lake Park (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve UKG Contract for HR/Payroll, and Timecard Software with a cost of $50,000 per year for three years (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to appoint Commissioners Okeson and Knutson to the Canvass Board (Nelson, Grimsley) carried. Human Services: presented by Christy Ramsey Move to accept 2nd Quarter 2022 Board Reports: Adult Services, Behavioral Health, Child Protection, Child Support, Income Maintenance, Public Health, and Combines (AS, PH, BH) (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Human Services Claims for Human Services, Public Health, and Transit. (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Recorder: presented by Susan Syvertson Motion to approve Resolution 08-22-1A – Plat Storage Cabinets Purchase (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Highway: presented by Highway Engineer, Jim Olson Motion to approve Resolution 08-22-1B – Final Project Acceptance – SAP 003-613-013, etc (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 08-22-1C – Bid Award – SAP 003-592-001 Highland Drive (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 08-22-1D – Approach Permit Fee (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Move to accept 2021 Annual Highway Report (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 08-22-1E – Final Acceptance – SAP 003-622-037 (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Planning & Zoning: presented by Kyle Vareberg Motion to approve Ojibwe Forest Rally (We Fest Grounds) Event (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Land Use: presented by Steve Skoog Concrete Crushing Quote – consensus by board to wait until fall. Motion to approve to enter Better Futures Minnesota and Becker County Waste Diversion and Reuse Project Contract (Vareberg, Okeson) carried. Being no further business, Chair Knutson adjourned the meeting at 10:34 am. /s/Pat Oman County Administrator /s/Larry Knutson Board Chair (Sept. 3, 2022) 97572.

BECKER COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO