DL-Online
Girls swimming and diving: Detroit Lakes falls to Park Rapids in dual season opener
PARK RAPIDS – In the 2021 finale, Detroit Lakes finished 1-2 in the final event to rally for a 97-89 victory and prevent the Park Rapids girls swimming and diving team from finishing the season with an undefeated record in dual meets. In the first dual meet of 2022,...
DL-Online
Girls tennis: Detroit Lakes wins first match of the season at Crosby-Ironton triangular
CROSBY – The Detroit Lakes girls tennis team got its first win of the season on Thursday at the Crosby-Ironton triangular. The Lakers beat Park Rapids 5-2 to split the road invite. “It was great to get over the hump and win one,” Detroit Lakes head coach Greg Unruh...
DL-Online
Soccer roundup: Meyers' hat trick lifts Lakers over Hillcrest; Girls struggle against Bemidji
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys soccer team picked up its second road win of the season on Thursday afternoon. The Lakers (2-1) beat Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (1-1) 4-3 behind Noah Meyer’s second hat trick of the season. He leads the Lakers with seven goals in three games.
DL-Online
Volleyball: Detroit Lakes sweeps Little Falls on the road
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes volleyball team picked up its second sweep of the season on Thursday against Little Falls. The Lakers (2-0) beat the Flyers (0-1) 3-0. After winning the first two sets 25-18 and 25-21, Detroit Lakes needed two extra points to win the third 27-25.
DL-Online
LIVE AT 7 p.m.: Sheyenne vs Davies & Fergus Falls vs Detroit Lakes on WDAY Sports+ Game of the Week
WDAY Sports+ will be airing two livestreams on Friday, September 2 for the 2022 High School football season. Catch all the action here . The Game of the Week matchup is between the Sheyenne Mustangs and the Davies Eagles. You can catch that game on WDAY Sports+ and WDAY XTRA, with pregame coverage in the WDAY 6 p.m. newscast and kickoff at 7 p.m.
DL-Online
Winton “Wint” Johnson
Winton Dommer (Wint) Johnson, 85, of Detroit Lakes, MN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Wint was born on February 16, 1937 to Winton and Margaret (Dommer) Johnson in Moorhead, MN. He grew up in Moorhead and graduated from Moorhead High School in 1955. He joined the ROTC while attending NDSU. After graduating in 1959 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Wint served active duty at Fort Sill Oklahoma and later served as Company Commander of the Army Reserve Unit in Detroit Lakes. In 1960, he married Sharon Jacobsen with whom he shares two children Margaret and Katherine. That same year, Wint went to work for Lightowler Johnson in Fargo, ND, eventually becoming the ‘Johnson’ when he became a partner in the firm.
DL-Online
Three injured in two-car crash on Hwy 10 near Detroit Lakes on Friday
Two Waubun residents and a Wadena man were injured in a two-car collision on Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes on Friday. The crash occurred when a Kia Soul, westbound on Highway 10, attempted to turn south onto Airport Road and collided with a Saturn L300 that was eastbound on Highway 10.
DL-Online
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN D
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Minn. Stat. § 524.3-502 Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801 Court File No. 03-PR-22-1669 In Re: Estate of RICHARD E. STELTER, Deceased. ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: Notice by publication is hereby given that on October 12 , 2022, at 1:15. p.m., a hearing will be held in the above-named Court at Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the above-named decedent dated August 28, 2007, and for the appointment of FAYE J. WEIR whose address is 597 Parker Farm Road, Buxton, ME 04093, as personal representative of the estate of the above-named decedent in an unsupervised administration. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, said personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the representative shall file a final account for the allowance and shall distribute the estate to the persons thereunto entitled as ordered by the Court and close the estate. Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Dated: 8/25/2022 Referee Susan Solheim District Court (COURT SEAL) Renelle Fenno, Court Administrator /s/ Sarah Schlauderaff Deputy Court Administrator Elliot J. Stoll, #0402588 PEMBERTON LAW, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Petitioner 903 Washington Ave I Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Telephone (218) 847-4858 Email e.stoll@pemlaw.com The hearing will be held remotely via Zoom. If you wish to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. (Sept. 3 & 10, 2022) 97811.
DL-Online
FFA membership boom on horizon for Becker County high school
DETROIT LAKES – “Pretty much every student of mine this year will be FFA members,” said Detroit Lakes High School agricultural arts teacher Janelle Hueners. “The kids don’t even know about the opportunity yet, but I look forward to telling them on the first day of school.”
DL-Online
Argil Lueders
July 9, 1932 - Sept. 2, 2022. PERHAM, Minn. - Argil Lueders, 90, Ottertail, Minn., died Friday, Sept. 2, in Perham Living. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ottertail. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
DL-Online
BECKER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION SETS P
BECKER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Planning Commission will conduct a tour on September 7th, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on September 14th, 2022, at 6:00 P.M in the 3rd Floor Jury Assembly Room of the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN. Public testimony regarding this application will only be received by email, in writing, or in-person at the hearing. Interested parties are invited to submit to the Becker County Department of Planning, Zoning, and Land Use, written facts, arguments, or objectives by 12:00 pm the day of the hearing. These statements should bear upon the suitability of the location and the adequacy of the Project and should suggest any appropriate changes believed to be desirable. Old Business: 1. APPLICANT: Raymond & Kristine Johnston 27185 Little Floyd Lake Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 22966 Co Hwy 21 Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID number: 24.0197.000 Section 26 Township 140 Range 041; 26-140-41 PT SW1/4 SW1/4; PT NE1/4 SW1/4: COMM SW COR SEC 26 E 782.20’ TO POB; N 38.20’, ELY 358.22’, N 927.34’, NELY 428.01’, W 998.76’, S 945.47’, E 487.77’, S 390.48’ TO POB. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Conditional Use Permit for storage units and onsite sales. Application was tabled from the August 10th, 2022, hearing. New Business: 1. APPLICANT: Jill L Mohn & Kevin J Mohn 34172 Camp Cherith Rd Frazee, MN 56544 Project Location: 23938 Highview Oaks Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID number: 24.0237.000 Section 31 Township 140 Range S 720’ OF NE1/4 OF NE1/4 W OF HWY #59 EX .21 AC FOR HWY APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Change of Zone from Agricultural to Residential for proposed Tracts A and B. 2. APPLICANT: 2J2 Investment Group LLC 1415 W Gateway Cir S #9 Fargo, ND 58103 Project Location: TBD Sayler’s Beach Rd Lake Park, MN 56554 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 18.0176.000 Section 27 Township 139 Range 043; GOVT LOTS 8 & 9 LESS PLAT SAYLER’S BEACH EST AKA 31 AC; Tax ID number: 18.7018.002 Section 34 Township 139 Range 043; LOT 5 REF:18.0233.001 APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: 1. Request a Change of Zone from Agricultural to Residential. 2. Request a Preliminary Plat for two (2) riparian lots and seven (7) non-riparian lots to be called THE PRESERVE AT STAKKE LAKE. 3. APPLICANT: Christopher & Heather Siverson ET AL 6053 Wildflower Dr S Fargo, ND 58104 Project Location: 11620 E Lake Eunice Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 17.1364.000 Section 26 Township 138 Range 042; WOODLAWN PARK 1ST LOT 5. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Conditional Use Permit for retaining walls. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg, Planning & Zoning Administrator (Sept. 3, 2022) 98148.
DL-Online
Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION W
Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 08/02/2022 For Payment 08/05/2022 Vendor Name Amount Vendor Name Amount APEX ENGINEERING GROUP, INC. 16,015.84 MINNESOTA UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE 3,236.88 ARVIG COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS 3,606.98 NERESON AUTOMOTIVE, INC. 4,328.01 BECKER CO AUDITOR-TREASURER 5,000.00 NORTH COUNTRY TRAIL ASSOCIATION 4,000.00 Boit Excavating 9,500.00 POLK COUNTY SOLID WASTE 20,392.75 CENTRAL SPECIALTIES INC 10,000.00 PROJECTS UNLIMITED 3,842.50 DANS SERVICE CENTER 2,318.19 REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF 12,503.40 DETROIT PAINT & GLASS 4,097.00 SANFORD HEALTH 2,067.75 ESSENTIA HEALTH 3,006.00 SATELLITE TRACKING OF PEOPLE LLC 3,130.00 F-M FORKLIFT SALES & SERVICE INC 8,319.42 SEACHANGE PRINTING & MKTING SERV, LLC 11,777.26 FARGO CITY 13,127.48 SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC 8,413.95 FLINT HILLS RESOURCES LP 344,899.94 Swanston Equipment Co 12,342.50 G & R CONTROLS, INC. 4,782.25 TEAM LABORATORY CHEMICAL, LLC 2,535.80 GREAT PLAINS TRANSPORTATION SERVICES 28,142.41 TOSHIBA FINANCIAL SERVICES 3,403.16 HENDRICKS ROAD MAINTENANCE 12,267.00 Towmaster 131,639.00 HOUGH INC. 2,067.29 UNITED REFRIGERATION INC. 2,729.43 Interstate Engineering Inc 2,836.00 VEOLIA ES TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS,L.L.C. 17,250.09 L & M ROAD SERVICES 15,107.25 VERIZON WIRELESS 3,109.98 LEGAL SERVICES OF NORTHWEST 2,730.00 WEBBER FAMILY MOTORS 3,015.64 LIBERTY TIRE SERVICES LLC 10,429.76 WSB & ASSOC INC 10,481.75 M-R SIGN CO INC. 10,268.94 80 Payments less than $2,000 28,158.10 MINNESOTA DEPT OF CORRECTIONS 8,203.21 Final Total: 805,082.91 (Sept. 3, 2022) 98303.
DL-Online
Business access has changed on West Lake Drive project
There is a slight change to West Lake Drive access for the Labor Day weekend, according to the Detroit Lakes Public Works Department. Access to businesses such as Breezy Shores, GoGo Rental and the bowling alley will be accessible off County Road 6. Detour signs have been adjusted to reflect...
DL-Online
Whiskey Creek Film Festival returns with 6 shows September 9-15
WADENA – The Whiskey Creek Film Festival is returning to Wadena after a year hiatus. Six films will be featured including romance, action, comedy and animated films. The fun starts on Friday, Sept. 9 and concludes on Thursday, Sept. 15 with all films playing at The Cozy Theatre , 223 Jefferson Street S.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Thursday, Sept. 1
1:25 p.m., Part of a dock was stolen from a property in rural Detroit Lakes. The dock had an estimated value of about $5,000. 2:14 p.m., Man, 60, had stab wounds all over his arm. The knife was in his arm when first responders arrived at his rural Callaway home. A high level of intoxication was reported, as well as the potential for the wounds to be self-inflicted. The victim was transported by ambulance to Essentia.
DL-Online
Court news: St. Paul man gets prison for bringing drugs into DL; DL man sentenced for stealing guns
DETROIT LAKES — Timothy Satin Thigpen, 36, of St. Paul has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony third-degree controlled substance crime. A felony first-degree drug charge was reduced, and a third-degree drug charge was dismissed, in a plea agreement. According to court records, on Aug. 4,...
DL-Online
BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BO
BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, August 2, 2022, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse Agenda/Minutes: Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Knutson. Commissioners in attendance: Knutson, Okeson, Vareberg, Nelson, and Grimsley, County Administrator Pat Oman and minute taker Amanda Pachel. Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Confirmation – Motion and seconded approve agenda with the addition of the Medical Services Agreement and Resolution 08-22-1G – Declare State of Emergency and under Administration and Concrete Crushing and Better Futures Contract under Land Use (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Minutes – Moved and seconded to approve minutes of July 19, 2022, with the requested changes (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Commissioners: John Challey, resident of Cormorant Township – neighbor issues – building without a permit & leaving bonfire unattended Craig Hall, resident of Hight of Land Township – tornado damage to snowmobile trails Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Okeson: Airport Commission, West Central Juvenile Center, Highway, Sheriff, and Finance Committees. Commissioner Nelson: Lakeland Mental Health, Sunnyside, and NRM – Dunton Locks. Commissioner Knutson: Environmental Services, Prairie Lakes Solid Waste, EDA Meeting, Sheriff and Finance Committees. Commissioner Vareberg: Nothing to report. Commissioner Grimsley: NRM – Dunton Locks, Human Services, Historical Society – Museum Building Committee. Appointments: Sunnyside Board vacancy being advertised on the County Website. County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman Introduction of new Directors: Carrie Smith, Human Resources Director Judy Dodd, IT Director Report: Updates on the following: Recently filled positions, Natural Resource Manager, Assistant County Veterans Service Officer, Administrative Assistant to the County Administrator, and two IT Help Desk Technicians. CPR Trainings scheduled, Highway 34 letter to MnDOT regarding the upcoming tree cutting, and meetings to educate employees about the recently approved Telecommuting Policy and the Catastrophic Leave Policy. Looking for employees to sit on the Benefits Committee. Motion to approve Integrity Solutions EDI Proposal – to simplify benefits enrolment for Human Resources with a cost of $3.00 per benefits enrolled employee (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. County 5-Year Plan Presentation: Bruce Kimmel from Ehler’s and Associates – No support from the Board, no action taken. Motion to approve Resolution 08-22-1F – Authorizing Capital Contribution to the Detroit Lakes-Becker County Airport Commission – with amendment: to pay Becker County back with lease payments (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. 2023 Budget timeline update: September 5 & 19 Finance Review and September 20 – set preliminary budget. Motion to approve IT Power Supply Order based on High Point Networks Quote (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to request quotes for the County scanning projects: Recorder, Zoning, and Assessor, taking the quotes through the committees before bringing back to the board (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Motion to approve Medical Services Agreement for the Sheriff’s Office (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 08-22-1G – Declaring a State of Emergency (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Finance Committee Minutes: presented by Mary Hendrickson Regular Claims and Auditor Warrants and Over 90 days: 07/19/2022 in the amount of $10,988.91 07/20/2022 in the amount of $30,837.05 07/26/2022 in the amount of $342,970.81 Total of $384,796.77 Over 90 Days: Aramark dated 12/07/2021 in the amount of $109.33, invoice just turned in. Motion to approve payment of Regular Auditor warrants and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Auditor – Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson Licenses: None Move to accept May 2022 Cash Comparison, Sales Tax, and Investment Summary (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Motion to accept the 2021 TIF Reports for Detroit Lakes City, Frazee, and Lake Park (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve UKG Contract for HR/Payroll, and Timecard Software with a cost of $50,000 per year for three years (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to appoint Commissioners Okeson and Knutson to the Canvass Board (Nelson, Grimsley) carried. Human Services: presented by Christy Ramsey Move to accept 2nd Quarter 2022 Board Reports: Adult Services, Behavioral Health, Child Protection, Child Support, Income Maintenance, Public Health, and Combines (AS, PH, BH) (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Human Services Claims for Human Services, Public Health, and Transit. (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Recorder: presented by Susan Syvertson Motion to approve Resolution 08-22-1A – Plat Storage Cabinets Purchase (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Highway: presented by Highway Engineer, Jim Olson Motion to approve Resolution 08-22-1B – Final Project Acceptance – SAP 003-613-013, etc (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 08-22-1C – Bid Award – SAP 003-592-001 Highland Drive (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 08-22-1D – Approach Permit Fee (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Move to accept 2021 Annual Highway Report (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 08-22-1E – Final Acceptance – SAP 003-622-037 (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Planning & Zoning: presented by Kyle Vareberg Motion to approve Ojibwe Forest Rally (We Fest Grounds) Event (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Land Use: presented by Steve Skoog Concrete Crushing Quote – consensus by board to wait until fall. Motion to approve to enter Better Futures Minnesota and Becker County Waste Diversion and Reuse Project Contract (Vareberg, Okeson) carried. Being no further business, Chair Knutson adjourned the meeting at 10:34 am. /s/Pat Oman County Administrator /s/Larry Knutson Board Chair (Sept. 3, 2022) 97572.
DL-Online
Court news: Frazee man sentenced for stealing car, pickup truck; DL woman sentenced for meth
DETROIT LAKES — Michael Jack Strehlow, 31, of rural Frazee has been sentenced for stealing a car from the parking lot of the Detroit Lakes Middle School in February. He was charged with felony theft in Becker County District Court. According to court records, he stole the car on...
DL-Online
Crime spree in Becker County tied to same man
DETROIT LAKES – In the span of minutes, Detroit Lakes Police Dispatch received calls regarding a robbery, an assault and a theft at Washington Square Mall on Thursday, Sept. 1. According to court papers, at 1:36 p.m., Detroit Lakes Police Officers were dispatched to assist a woman who was...
DL-Online
Finance committee pitches 9.86% levy increase
DETROIT LAKES—The City of Detroit Lakes Finance Committee reviewed preliminary budget recommendations on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and agreed on a plan to recommend to city council on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The council meets at 5 p.m. in council chambers, 1025 Roosevelt Avenue. Heidi Tumberg, the city’s finance officer, reported...
