mykdkd.com
Henry County Health Center Needs Your Help
The Henry County Health Center needs your help! Please click the link below to complete their annual HCHC Needs Assessment Survey. This survey is a way for HCHC to identify needs in Henry County that might be able to be addressed by the Health Center. It is important that they hear from the community to better serve you.
kjluradio.com
Now is the time for low-income families to apply for weatherization assistance
A Columbia-based nonprofit that serves low-income individuals in eleven mid-Missouri counties says now is the time to get signed up for their free weatherization program. The purpose of Central Missouri Community Action’s weatherization program is to increase the energy efficiency of homes occupied by disadvantaged persons, particularly elderly people with disabilities and families with children. Housing Development Director Ben Burgett says the program helps their clients save money while protecting the environment through lower energy usage.
SantaCaliGon Days Festival opens up with new security measures
SantaCaliGon is back to business this Labor Day weekend, and there are new security measures this year.
2 dogs die in fully involved fire Saturday in KCMO
The Southern Platte Fire Protection District and the KCMO Fire Department are responding to a structure fire Saturday morning at Roanridge Road and 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
KYTV
Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pregnant woman who died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Springfield. Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, Mo., died in the crash. Fields was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and Meadowmere, near Parkview High School. Investigators say...
Missouri Porch Pirate Steals Toddler’s Vital Medical Equipment
It's bad enough when someone steals a package from someone's porch. It's even worse when that package contains vital medical equipment for a child which is exactly what happened to a Missouri family. I saw this horrible example of inhumanity shared by Fox 4 out of Kansas City and also...
KRMS Radio
Lake Area Fugitive Apprehended When Warrensburg Police Dog Takes ‘Bite Out of Crime’
A lake area fugitive and his female companion, also wanted on several warrants, are taken into custody in Johnson County. Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says the joint effort involving several law enforcement agencies came to an end with Stewart Kimbrell and Crystal Summers being arrested in Warrensburg. It’s alleged that Kimbrell and Summers abandoned her 9-year-old boy in a wooded area while being able to earlier elude authorities, including the highway patrol, in Pettis County. Among the outstanding warrants against Kimbrell are failure to appear in Morgan County on a felony charge of stealing a catalytic converter and for failing to appear in Laurie Municipal Court on a misdemeanor larceny charge. A third individual at the scene was also taken into custody. Kimbrell was treated at a nearby hospital for a dog bite suffered courtesy of the Warrensburg police dog during the apprehension.
KMBC.com
Amish family recovering after driver crashes into their horse and buggy
HOLDEN, Mo. — Five members of an Amish family are recovering after a driver crashed into their buggy Saturday afternoon. Truman Gingerich, 38, and his wife Ada Gingerich, 33, were returning from a church service with three of their six children, three daughters ages three, five and seven. According...
KCTV 5
Standoff ends in Belton, man ultimately passes away
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Belton, Missouri, were engaged in a standoff and at least one school was put on lockdown “as a precautionary measure.” It has now come to an end after the man shot himself and was taken to the hospital. According to police, officers...
Fugitives Summers, Kimbrell Apprehended in Warrensburg
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Warrensburg Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT) obtained information of the whereabouts of two wanted fugitives involved in an incident from Pettis County, which occurred on Monday, Aug. 8. The two suspects, 49-year-old Stewart Kimbrell...
KYTV
Driver dies in head-on crash in Morgan County, Mo.
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed one driver and injured another driver. Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, Mo., died in the crash. The crash happened Friday night on Route 5, two miles south of Versailles. Investigators say, Alexander Luttrell, of...
kcur.org
Taco Bell staff walk out of Kansas City restaurant: 'We wanted to be treated like human beings'
Taco Bell employees at one Kansas City restaurant walked off the job Thursday to protest conditions at the store. Shift leader Fran Marion, who has worked at the 8215 Wornall location for a year, says the group chose to strike just before Labor Day to call attention to abusive customers, short staffing, lack of paid sick days, disrespectful management and low wages.
Man dies at hospital after shooting himself during standoff in Belton
A man armed with a gun Thursday caused a Belton elementary school to lockdown and school bus routes to change.
KMBC.com
SantaCaliGon Days makes some changes for this year's carnival
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — If you want to get intoSantaCaliGon Days this year, you have to know about some changes. One big change is that people will need to purchase a carnival wristband or a carnival ticket to enter the carnival area. That's unless you're an adult attending with children who will not be riding rides.
1 in serious condition after motorcycle crash in Kansas City, Missouri
One person is in serious condition after an overnight single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
KYTV
A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
Suspect in Belton standoff pronounced dead, investigation ongoing
Gladden Elementary and Wilckens STEAM Academy at Hillcrest in Belton have been put on lockdown as a precaution due to a nearby standoff.
inkansascity.com
Seasonal Farm Dinners Worth the Drive
Seasonal farm dinners have been around for well over a decade in Kansas City, and their popularity has only increased with our ever-growing interest in knowing not only who is making our food, but who is growing it, too. Although we may be weary hearing the words “farm-to-table” in a restaurant environment, it is a term that still feels fitting when talking about an actual dinner prepared by a chef with ingredients fresh from the farm and served in a bucolic setting.
921news.com
Turner Sentenced to 20 years for Murder in Amoret
Judge Brandon Baker sentenced 23 year old Kaley Jo Helen Turner to 20 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections August 30, for the murder of Wanda Czechan. Czechan, 57 and her daughter Kasey Weeks were stabbed by Turner at their home in Amoret, Missouri in February of 2020. Both...
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best sandwiches in Kansas City in 2022
One story goes that, back in the 1700s, the English Earl of Sandwich did not want to leave his gaming table and ate what was nearby: meat between pieces of bread. True or not, the sandwich in various forms can be found in cultures around the world. KCUR's food critics...
