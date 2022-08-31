ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excessive Heat Warning issued for parts of Monterey and San Benito counties

By National Weather Service
 4 days ago
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 111 are expected from 11 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Parts of Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Mountains of San Benito, and Interior Monterey County, including Pinnacles National Park, are all part of the warning.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The hottest temperatures will occur across the region's interior and in the higher terrain each afternoon, with mild to warm overnight temperatures providing little relief from the heat, the NWS San Francisco CA reminds people. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible, suggest the National Weather Service.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

