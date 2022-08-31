ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Nice looking Labor Day and rest of the week

EL PASO, Texas- Its going to be a nice Labor Day for those in the Borderland with no real chance of rain and highs in the upper 80's. Besides the chance of some 20 mile per hour wind gusts it shouldn't blow higher than around 10 miles an hour. There...
El Paso motorcyclist killed after early morning crash

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed an El Paso motorcyclist died Sunday morning following a crash. Officials said the single-vehicle crash happened on I-10 at mile marker 3 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the motorcyclist dead. The man...
UTEP’s largest tradition Minerpalooza back for 32nd year

EL PASO, Texas -- Minerpalooza is back for its 32nd year. Organizers say it's expected to be bigger and better than ever. The event is not just for UTEP students, but for the whole family. "We expanded our footprint, we redid the layout," said Mallory Payan, UTEP's associate director of...
Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions — even in Texas

The Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday it will provide abortions for veterans and their beneficiaries as medically necessary or in cases of rape or incest. The VA said it plans to provide abortions across the entire nation — including states, such as Texas, that prohibit the procedure. The VA's decision reopens access to abortion to a class of women in Texas and several other states.
Former Miner Jacob Cowing continues to Live Like Luke at Arizona

EL PASO, Texas -- Standout wide receiver Jacob Cowing continues the #livelikeluke legacy at Arizona. Cowing had been dubbed to wear the No. 2 for UTEP this season in honor of his former teammate Luke Laufenberg who died from a long battle with leukemia in 2019. That was before Cowing...
Rescue crews search for injured hiker on Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas -- Rescue crews are trying to help a person with an injured leg on the western side of the Franklin Mountains. The call came out at 2:20 p.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
GECU bank robbery in east El Paso; search for suspect underway

UPDATE (2:44 p.m.): Lockouts at Eastwood High School, Eastwood Middle and Eastwood Knolls have been lifted. Bloodhounds have been arriving at the Candlewood Ave. area just about a block above the bank in search of suspect. UPDATE (1:59 pm): A suspect is still at large after robbing the GECU credit...
Third confirmed case of West Nile virus in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A man in his late 70s is the third confirmed case of West Nile virus, according to El Paso health officials. The man had no underlying conditions and is recovering at home. According to health officials, people over the age of 60 are at the highest...
El Pasoans enjoying first ever National Cinema Day in the United States

EL PASO, Texas - Movie fans spent the day at local theater chains including Cinemark, Alamo Drafthouse and more with $3 movie tickets available on Saturday, September 3rd. This particular date was picked because Labor Day weekend is usually a slower time for the movie business, and created an opportunity to get theaters packed at the end of the summer movie season, according to Cinemark Director of Public Relations and Public Communications Caitlin Piper.
Three people sent to the hospital after a rollover crash in the lower valley

EL PASO, Texas- First responders confirm that three people were injured after a rollover crash over night. The call came in around 11 p.m. It happened at the 7600 block of North Loop. First responders confirm that one person suffered serious injuries, while the other two people were transported with...
Overnight motorcycle crash leaves one person in critical condition

EL PASO, Texas - Special traffic investigators responded to the scene of an overnight crash involving a motorcycle in Far East El Paso. The crash happened at the intersection of Pebble Hills Blvd and Sun Fire Blvd, according to First Responders. It was reportedly a single-vehicle crash, according to officials.
California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation intended to open the way for California’s last operating nuclear power plant to run an additional five years. The Diablo Canyon Power Plant is scheduled to close by 2025, but the new law gives operator Pacific Gas & Electric a pathway to seek an extended operating license with federal regulators. Newsom pushed for the longer run to ward off the risk of blackouts as the state transitions to solar and other renewables. Critics warn that the decades-old plant is unsafe. They say shaking from nearby earthquake faults could damage equipment and release radiation.
