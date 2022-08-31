Read full article on original website
KVIA
Nice looking Labor Day and rest of the week
EL PASO, Texas- Its going to be a nice Labor Day for those in the Borderland with no real chance of rain and highs in the upper 80's. Besides the chance of some 20 mile per hour wind gusts it shouldn't blow higher than around 10 miles an hour. There...
KVIA
El Paso motorcyclist killed after early morning crash
EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed an El Paso motorcyclist died Sunday morning following a crash. Officials said the single-vehicle crash happened on I-10 at mile marker 3 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the motorcyclist dead. The man...
KVIA
Crews prepare to bring injured hiked down the Franklin Mountains
EL PASO, Texas -- Rescue crews are trying to help a person with an injured leg on the western side of the Franklin Mountains. The call came out at 2:20 p.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
KVIA
US Border Patrol says 8 migrants died trying to cross Rio Grande in Texas, 37 others rescued
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — US Border Patrol says 8 migrants died trying to cross Rio Grande in Texas, 37 others rescued. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
KVIA
UTEP’s largest tradition Minerpalooza back for 32nd year
EL PASO, Texas -- Minerpalooza is back for its 32nd year. Organizers say it's expected to be bigger and better than ever. The event is not just for UTEP students, but for the whole family. "We expanded our footprint, we redid the layout," said Mallory Payan, UTEP's associate director of...
KVIA
Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions — even in Texas
The Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday it will provide abortions for veterans and their beneficiaries as medically necessary or in cases of rape or incest. The VA said it plans to provide abortions across the entire nation — including states, such as Texas, that prohibit the procedure. The VA's decision reopens access to abortion to a class of women in Texas and several other states.
KVIA
Former Miner Jacob Cowing continues to Live Like Luke at Arizona
EL PASO, Texas -- Standout wide receiver Jacob Cowing continues the #livelikeluke legacy at Arizona. Cowing had been dubbed to wear the No. 2 for UTEP this season in honor of his former teammate Luke Laufenberg who died from a long battle with leukemia in 2019. That was before Cowing...
KVIA
KVIA
GECU bank robbery in east El Paso; search for suspect underway
UPDATE (2:44 p.m.): Lockouts at Eastwood High School, Eastwood Middle and Eastwood Knolls have been lifted. Bloodhounds have been arriving at the Candlewood Ave. area just about a block above the bank in search of suspect. UPDATE (1:59 pm): A suspect is still at large after robbing the GECU credit...
KVIA
Las Cruces high schools gather for car wash fundraiser in support of injured Organ Mountain football player
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– The city’s four major high school football teams in Las Cruces will collectively host a car wash fundraiser Sunday from 9 am to 12. The car wash is in support of Abraham Romero, the Organ Mountain High School student who was taken off the field in an ambulance during a football game in Deming last week.
KVIA
2 dead in Mill Fire as California wildfires grow and evacuations are ordered
As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires are growing and some residents have been told to leave, officials say. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size since Friday and has burned through an estimated 4,254 acres with 25% containment, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday morning.
KVIA
Third confirmed case of West Nile virus in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A man in his late 70s is the third confirmed case of West Nile virus, according to El Paso health officials. The man had no underlying conditions and is recovering at home. According to health officials, people over the age of 60 are at the highest...
KVIA
El Pasoans enjoying first ever National Cinema Day in the United States
EL PASO, Texas - Movie fans spent the day at local theater chains including Cinemark, Alamo Drafthouse and more with $3 movie tickets available on Saturday, September 3rd. This particular date was picked because Labor Day weekend is usually a slower time for the movie business, and created an opportunity to get theaters packed at the end of the summer movie season, according to Cinemark Director of Public Relations and Public Communications Caitlin Piper.
KVIA
Three people sent to the hospital after a rollover crash in the lower valley
EL PASO, Texas- First responders confirm that three people were injured after a rollover crash over night. The call came in around 11 p.m. It happened at the 7600 block of North Loop. First responders confirm that one person suffered serious injuries, while the other two people were transported with...
KVIA
UTEP start season 0-2 after falling to Oklahoma 45-13 ahead of the Battle of I-10
EL PASO, Texas -- The 45-13 scoreline might not show it but UTEP displayed some true grit and promise for the future of the season in their loss to No. 9 Oklahoma. Saturday's game wasn't so much about winning or losing or even the scoreline, instead it was about using the game against a top ranked team to gain experience and grow.
KVIA
Officer-involved shooting began with an armed robbery at Walmart neighborhood market
EL PASO, Texas -- The shooting happened near The White Sands Federal Credit Union on the 4500 block of Hondo Pass. It all began with the robbery at the Walmart Neighborhood market a few blocks east Police believe the suspect tried to run away, but officers began a chase. Investigators...
KVIA
Overnight motorcycle crash leaves one person in critical condition
EL PASO, Texas - Special traffic investigators responded to the scene of an overnight crash involving a motorcycle in Far East El Paso. The crash happened at the intersection of Pebble Hills Blvd and Sun Fire Blvd, according to First Responders. It was reportedly a single-vehicle crash, according to officials.
KVIA
California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation intended to open the way for California’s last operating nuclear power plant to run an additional five years. The Diablo Canyon Power Plant is scheduled to close by 2025, but the new law gives operator Pacific Gas & Electric a pathway to seek an extended operating license with federal regulators. Newsom pushed for the longer run to ward off the risk of blackouts as the state transitions to solar and other renewables. Critics warn that the decades-old plant is unsafe. They say shaking from nearby earthquake faults could damage equipment and release radiation.
KVIA
Federal hearing scheduled to discuss death penalty for accused Walmart mass shooter
EL PASO, Texas– Federal Judge David Guaderrama is ordering prosecutors and defense attorneys to agree on a date for a hearing to discuss whether accused Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius will face the federal death penalty. The order, issued Thursday, gives both parties until September 16th to agree on...
