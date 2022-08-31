Coca-Cola driver safe after being briefly taken by two armed suspects, police also search for a second stolen vehicle

Read full article on original website
Related
westcentralsbest.com
Police Arrest Drunk Driver After Crash
Vernon Parish, La - Louisiana State Police Troop E arrested Fivasaron Meheswarathan, last night at approximately 11 pm following an accident on Ford Stewart Road in Vernon Parish. The driver was traveling in excess of 60 mph when for reasons unknown at this time, his white Honda Civic exited the roadway, and struck two parked cars, causing both of them to flip over, and one of them to destroy the porch of the residence they were parked at. Reports say there were 2 passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked in the Vernon Parish Jail. Any injuries are unknown at this time. This incident is still under investigation with the Louisiana State Police.
Natchitoches Times
Grand Jury indicts murder suspect
District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced Tuesday, Aug. 30 that a grand jury considered evidence and allegations regarding a May 2022 homicide in Campti. As a result, the grand jury formally indicted Darrion Simmons, 20, of Campti with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Darnell Browder. Additionally, Simmons is charged with theft over $5,000 relating to two stolen all-terrain vehicles that were found near the homicide scene.
kalb.com
Two female suspects wanted for robbing man on MacArthur Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are looking for two women involved in an armed robbery early Thursday morning in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive. According to APD, officers responded to a report of a man robbed at gunpoint around 5:26 a.m. The victim said he rode his bicycle to an ATM, and as he was leaving, he was struck from behind by a green vehicle on the MacArthur Drive service road. He said that two black females got out of the car and one of them pointed a gun at him and took the money he had just retrieved from the ATM. They left the area right after.
klax-tv.com
APD Investigating 2 Incidents Involving Armed Suspects
Alexandria, La. (August 31, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a pair of incidents early this morning believed to have been committed by the same pair of individuals and is asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the suspects. The first incident was reported...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Injuries Reported In Motor Vehicle Crash In Creola (Creola, La)
Officials report that a vehicle crashed into a Chevron gas station. The motor vehicle incident is reported to have taken place at a gas station located on Highway 71 near the intersection of Highway 3225 in Creola on [..]
kalb.com
Ball woman arrested following R.A.D.E. investigation
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Ball woman was arrested after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit received a tip in early August about narcotics sales. Angelique Houston, 45, of Ball, was identified as a suspect and arrested for possession CDS II (Meth) w/ intent to distribute-R.A.D.E. arrest warrant, possession of CDS II (Meth) w/ intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession CDS IV w/ intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV w/ intent to distribute and possession of CDS IV w/ intent to distribute. She remains in jail at the time of this release, held on a $94,900 bond.
KPLC TV
Men who set fire to woman’s body and car to be sentenced Friday in DeRidder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happened to Lexie Doga? Her body was found in a burned car in Beauregard Parish. Three men have been convicted in the case, but specifics of her death remain a mystery. The investigation determined that three men and Lexie Doga started out in Lake...
Caldwell Deputies: Missing man has been found safe and soon to be reunited with family
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The 21-year-old man, Elisha Barrow, who was reported missing in Caldwell Parish back on August 26th has been found safe at the same wooded area where he was last seen, said Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office. “If it wasn’t for you and your help we couldn’t get the word out and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchez Democrat
Body retrieved from Black River in July identified as Jonesville woman
JONESVILLE, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a woman that was pulled from Black River in Jonesville. According to Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards, the body was identified as Talesha “Tish” LaChae Hamilton, 43, of Jonesville. Hamilton was born on September 30, 1978, in Natchez.
kalb.com
Truck crashes into Chevron gas station on Hwy 71
CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A vehicle crashed into a Chevron gas station located on Hwy. 71 near the intersection of Hwy. 3225 in Creola on September 2, 2022. The Creola Police Department said around 10 a.m. a pickup truck crashed into the front of the store, causing significant damage to the business and injuring individuals in the store.
kalb.com
Former Ball police officer pleads ‘not guilty’ to simple burglary, malfeasance in office charges
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former Ball police officer, who is accused of burglarizing businesses in town, has pleaded “not guilty” to multiple simple burglary and malfeasance in office charges, among others. 35-year-old Randall Wilmore was arraigned Wednesday on eight counts of “simple burglary,” a count of...
Man indicted in slaying of two men at Eunice convenience store
Travis Godfrey was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the slaying of Paul Celestine, and on a charge of manslaughter in the slaying of Aiden McCauley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klax-tv.com
Man Arrested Following Standoff in Martin Park
Alexandria, La. (August 27, 2022) – An Alexandria man was arrested Saturday afternoon following a standoff with police at a residence in Martin Park. On Saturday morning, APD officers responded to a report of a man threatening residents in a home with a firearm in the 3900 block of Howard Street. When officers arrived, the suspect retreated into a residence and refused officer’s instructions to come out. The suspect was captured following a standoff.
kalb.com
Alexandria firefighters respond to fire on Levin Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1923 Levin Street around 6:15 a.m. Friday morning. AFD said they were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.
westcentralsbest.com
Alexndria Man Arrested After Standoff With Police
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department responded to a report of a man threatening residents in a home with a firearm on Saturday morning. When officers arrived, the suspect went into a residence and refused to come out. The suspect was captured following a brief standoff. Travis Roy, of Alexandria was arrested and charged with one count of domestic abuse battery and one count of resisting arrest.
westcentralsbest.com
RADE Arrests in Rapides Parish
Alexandria, La - Following an anonymous crime tip, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit concluded an investigation that began in May of this year. The tip states the suspect was allegedly selling Fentanyl from a residence on Thornton Court in Alexandria. Devonta Brown, Dianne Brown and Orneshia Banks were at the residence when the search warrant was executed. During the search, agents located approximately 14 ounces of suspected Fentanyl, a small amount of marijuana, a magazine fed shotgun, and over eleven thousand dollars in cash. All three people present at the residence were arrested without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Craig Brown, who was the original person of interest, was not in the house at the time of the warrant service, but was located a short time later in a traffic stop and arrested without incident. Agents say this investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
kalb.com
Quack! Rain doesn’t stop Cenla Duck Derby
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, September 3, the T.R.E.E. House Children’s Museum hosted its annual Cenla Duck Derby fundraiser. The T.R.E.E. House Children’s Museum encourages kids to learn through interactive exhibits and activities. At the fundraiser kids and parents had the chance to race rubber ducks for a chance to win some great prizes. The Derby also included a bouncy house, food vendors, and other kid-friendly activities.
kalb.com
Smart Medicine: Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month
ALEXANDRIA, La. - Dr. Gary Jones, a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, discusses Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Awareness Month. It is a chronic circulatory condition, which if left untreated can result in unnecessary limb amputations. Copyright 2022 CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. All rights reserved.
Natchitoches Times
Zydeco Festival comes to Natchitoches Sept. 2-3
The 23rd annual Cane River Zydeco Festival will celebrate the Labor Day weekend on the Cane River downtown waterfront with zydeco tunes, Louisiana cuisine and a poker run competition. The Cane River Zydeco Festival celebrates the creole traditional music known as zydeco. The annual festivities include a Zydeco dance competition...
bossierpress.com
Louisiana officials announce $35M in broadband grants for 10 parishes
(The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday, Aug. 31, announced $35 million in grants going to 10 parishes over the next two years to expand broadband to nearly 15,000 locations. Edwards made the announcement alongside elected officials and community leaders at an inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit...
Comments / 3