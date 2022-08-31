Read full article on original website
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Jason Peters in Dallas taking physical, meeting with Jerry Jones today
The Cowboys and free agent left tackle Jason Peters appear to be making progress toward a signing. Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Peters is in Dallas today, taking a physical. Jones said there’s currently nothing to report beyond that, but he and...
49ers told 15 'team leaders' about Jimmy G move in advance
While the rest of the world was completely out of the loop on the status of Jimmy Garoppolo, several players inside the locker room were made well aware of what was going on. When it was announced that Garoppolo agreed to take a pay cut to remain in the Bay as Trey Lance’s backup, it was like a meteor struck the NFL universe.
With Mike Zimmer out and Kevin O’Connell in, the Vikings could be much, much better
As Labor Day weekend commences with what hopefully will be a relaxing Friday night, I write this item fully aware that, before too long, a stream of angry texts may begin to ping my phone. Again. Yes, former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has done it before. Specifically, on the night...
Steve Young on Trey Lance/Jimmy Garoppolo situation: “This is hairy stuff”
Once upon a time, the 49ers transitioned from Joe Montana to Steve Young. It was clunky, to say the least. Now, the 49ers are clunking again, with Jimmy Garoppolo back from exile to serve as the No. 2 quarterback for a team he took to one Super Bowl and nearly to another.
It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy
It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
Chandon Sullivan “full of emotions” about facing Packers in Week 1
Cornerback Chandon Sullivan will play his first game as a member of the Vikings in Week 1 and he’ll do it against some familiar faces. Sullivan appeared in every game that the Packers played over the last three seasons and made 20 starts the last two years, but said that he felt like moving to the Vikings provided him with a better opportunity for the 2022 season. Having the Packers on the other side of the field for his first chance to make something of that opportunity adds something to his Minnesota debut.
Mike Tirico: Ron Rivera 'has been a godsend' for Commanders
It's been just over two and a half years since Ron Rivera took over as the head coach for Washington's NFL franchise. But since then, he's had to deal with way more than his fair share of off-the-field issues and events related to the organization. Before Rivera even coached a...
2022 Thanksgiving Day Football Schedule
Family, food and football -- that's what Thanksgiving is all about. The NFL's Thanksgiving slate is something football fans look forward to every year. The league didn't disappoint with the trio of games scheduled for Nov. 24, 2022. The first of three games begins at 12:30, as the Detroit Lions...
Dak Prescott: I expect Tyler Smith to be prepared
The Cowboys have been in conversations with free agent left tackle Jason Peters about joining the team to help cover for the loss of Tyron Smith to a knee injury, but an agreement likely wouldn’t get in the way of first-round pick Tyler Smith getting the start against the Buccaneers in Week 1.
Titans claim Derrek Tuszka off waivers
Harold Landry is set to miss the entire season after tearing his ACL, so the Titans moved to add a new edge defender to the roster on Friday. The team announced that they have claimed Derrek Tuszka off of waivers. Tuszka was cut by the Steelers on Thursday when they claimed Jamir Jones off of waivers.
No. 5 Notre Dame vs No. 2 Ohio State: Time, TV, Preview & Prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since he was promoted in early December, Marcus Freeman has tried to brush aside the storyline of his return to his alma mater in his genuine coaching debut. When asked if he thought he would get emotional at Ohio Stadium during Notre Dame’s on-field visit Friday, he flatly said, “No.”
One week from Week One, Cam Newton remains available
At a time when quarterback Tom Brady is playing as well as ever at age 45, a guy who entered the NFL more than a decade later remains available. Cam Newton, the first pick in the 2011 draft and the 2015 NFL MVP, has gotten zero sniffs during training camp and the preseason.
The decision that saved Reddick’s NFL career
Haason Reddick felt like he had nothing to lose. During the 2020 season, the former first-round pick’s career was floundering. He wasn’t a bad player but he hadn’t lived up to his first-round draft status in Arizona and the Cardinals had already declined his fifth-year option. That’s...
Jalen Ramsey will be “ready to roll” on Thursday night
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey after the conclusion of the offseason program. He was a candidate for the Physically Unable to Perform list, but the team decided to keep him on the active roster at the outset of training camp. With the first game of the season five days away, will...
Watch Armstead hilariously troll Dak, Cowboys in viral TikTok
Not even eight months after the 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in a bizarre NFC wild-card finish, Arik Armstead showed no mercy to America’s Team. The 49ers’ defensive tackle posted a TikTok of him reacting to a video showing quarterback Dak Prescott with this year’s Cowboys team -- well, kind of.
What Young thinks is Lance's 'nearly impossible' job as starter
As Trey Lance heads into his first season at starting quarterback for the 49ers, some bumps in the road along the way are likely. And in the eyes of Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young, it isn’t those hiccups that could cause Lance to stumble. It’s the outside noise that could come with those mistakes -- something the San Francisco legend knows a thing or two about.
Jerry Jones: Cowboys will “pay some price” by using rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle
Even as the Cowboys explore the possibility of signing veteran tackle Jason Peters, they plan to roll with rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle, due to the knee injury recently suffered by veteran mainstay Tyron Smith. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, owner/G.M. Jerry Jones addressed the realities of plugging in a first-rounder who previously had been working at guard.
Jordan Poyer back to full practice ahead of Thursday’s opener
Bills safety Jordan Poyer said last week that he expects to play in Thursday’s season opener against the Rams despite missing nearly a month with an elbow injury and he took a big step toward realizing that goal on Sunday. Poyer practiced without wearing a red non-contact jersey for...
Lynch admits 49ers 'hanging on for dear life' to keep Poe
After Jason Poe was cut as part of Tuesday's mandatory roster moves, 49ers general manager John Lynch said the decision to cut the guard was "hard" and he hoped they would be able to sign him to the practice squad. "Poe, that was a tough one," Lynch told reporters on...
National analyst has Eagles finishing with NFC's No. 1 seed in playoffs
Chris Simms has not been high on Jalen Hurts. But, boy, is he high on the 2022 Eagles. "I think the Eagles are going to be one of the best teams in the NFC," the NBC Sports NFL analyst said recently on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast with Ahmed Fareed. "I love Nick Sirianni, I like their defense, [Jonathan] Gannon coaching that side of the ball, they've got support staff of assistant coaches that I like. And then, like, you're talking about the roster's real."
