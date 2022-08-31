Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Wichita lawyer suspended after charged multiple times, lied about alcoholism
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A business lawyer in Wichita has been suspended from practicing law in Kansas for a year after multiple violent crime charges for hitting his wife and ex-wife and lying about his alcoholism. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Case No. 124,955: In the...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates south Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirms a teenage girl was shot in the leg near the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow St. Sunday afternoon. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. The...
KWCH.com
20+ Kansas, Missouri officers complete use of police force training
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 20 law enforcement officers from Kansas and Missouri graduated from the Use Force Instructor Training Program and will teach others in their communities about the appropriate circumstances for the use of police force. The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center said on Friday, Sept. 2,...
KWCH.com
Charity Blackmon sentenced to 46 years for 2021 murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charity Blackmon, who earlier this year admitted to murdering 54-year-old Merrill Rebus in March 2021, was sentenced on Friday to more than 46 years in prison. Blackmon’s sentence was 554 months for second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The sentence...
KWCH.com
Wellington shooting leaves 1 dead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wellington Police Department confirms that a 36-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday. The department says Wellington Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 1200 Block East Harvey. After entering the residence, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
KWCH.com
Wrong way driver causes multiple crashes in NW Wichita, injures 2
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested a man Sunday afternoon following a wrong-way crash in northwest Wichita. He’s believed to be responsible for several other incidents. Just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the call of a driver in his 40s threatening others...
KWCH.com
USD 259 superintendent responds to week of disturbances, guns found in Wichita high schools
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In three weeks, five guns have been found in Wichita Public Schools. The district confirmed the information following the end of a chaotic week. Six high schools reported situations requiring a police response - including three of the five guns found in students’ possession at West, Heights and East.
KWCH.com
Student arrested after gun found at East High School
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested an East High School student on Thursday after he was found with a gun. Around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, a Wichita Police Department (WPD) School Resource Officer was working at a school in the 2300 block of E. Douglas when they were notified by school staff that a student was possibly in possession of a firearm.
KWCH.com
Gov. makes stop at Wichita’s first, largest, oldest urban farm
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made a stop at Wichita’s first, largest and oldest urban farm during her Prosperity on the Plains Tour. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly continued her Prosperity on the Plains tour on Saturday, Sept. 3, with a visit to the Pearson Family Farms - the first, largest and oldest urban farm in the Wichita area - and Common Ground Mobile Market.
KWCH.com
Student sets off ‘popper’ firecrackers in hallway of South High School
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Students at Wichita South High School were shaken up Friday after a student set off ‘popper’ firecrackers in the hallway near the end of the school’s lunch period. In an email to parents, South Principal Travis Rogers said the student threw down two...
KWCH.com
Charity fun run raises funds for WPD officer with cancer
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many were out this morning running to help a local police officer in his battle with cancer. Those in attendance ran either a 5K or a mile-long ‘fun run’ along the Arkansas river for Wichita police officer Daniel Gumm who was diagnosed with throat cancer which has now spread to his liver. Officer Gumm is a K-9 handler and trainer for the Wichita Police Department.
KWCH.com
Watch: Hutchinson man enjoys first day of legal sports betting in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dustin Gordon remembers the days he and his friends would head across the border to Oklahoma to gamble. Now, Gordon can bet on sports right here at home. Gordon was one of many Kansans who took advantage of the first day of legal sports betting in...
KWCH.com
Lights at 81 Speedway struck by lightning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The staff at 81 Speedway has had a week that makes “you step back and just shake your head.” But they say it won’t stop the races. The light poles at the racetrack were struck by lightning multiple times, causing 21 of the 32 lamps on the front stretch side to no longer work. There are also several infield lights with non-working lamp.
KWCH.com
First Alert Forecast September 2nd
KWCH.com
Wichita State among grant recipients as Biden administration awards $1 billion
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State will receive a $51.4 million grant as the Joe Biden presidential administration will announce $1 billion for economic projects as part of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The money to Wichita State is for the South Kansas Coalition. With $51.4 million in funding...
KWCH.com
Week 1 high school football schedule
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - High school football has kicked off in Kansas, with games starting on Thursday. Here is the schedule for the first full slate of games of the season, to be played on Sept. 2. City League. West at Dodge City. Heights at Garden City. Northwest at Bishop.
KWCH.com
Warm again for Labor Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm and quiet weather will continue on Labor Day and for the rest of the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day on Labor Day with morning low temperatures in the mid 50s over western Kansas to the lower 60s over eastern Kansas. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.
KWCH.com
Hot once again today... Even hotter later this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that warm and quiet weather will continue today for Labor Day and for the rest of the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day this morning with temperatures in the mid 50s over western Kansas to the lower 60s over eastern Kansas. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s.
KWCH.com
91-year-old Navy veteran honored at Bishop Carroll football game
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first night of the Kansas high school football season included a “military appreciation night” at Bishop Carroll in northwest Wichita. Ahead of the Golden Eagles’ kickoff against City League rival Wichita Northwest, a 91-year-old veteran with generations of family members in the stadium to support him and cheer on the home team, was given the pregame honor of flipping the coin at midfield.
KWCH.com
Fans enjoy first official weekend of sports betting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - College football fans came out to the Emerson Biggins location in west Wichita on Saturday to support their favorite schools. For some fans, it was more than cheering, putting their money on the line, and betting on their team and other schools across the slate. “200...
