ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cincinnati Loses Star Player To Season-Ending Injury

With their season opener just a couple of hours away, the Cincinnati Bearcats have received devastating news regarding center Jake Renfro. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Renfro is expected to miss the season because of a knee injury that he suffered in camp. Renfro started in 13 games for...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Mayer brothers ink Name, Image and Likeness deal with Beacon Orthopaedics

Name Image and Likeness deals have trickled into Northern Kentucky, with two of the most accomplished former-prep football stars from the area inking a deal with Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine. Michael Mayer, a tight end for Notre Dame, and his brother A.J., a quarterback with Arkansas State, both starred...
COVINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
CBS Sports

How to watch Arkansas vs. Cincinnati: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Last Season Records: Arkansas 9-4; Cincinnati 13-1 The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Arkansas ended up 9-4 last year and capped things off with a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Outback Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Likewise, Cincinnati finished a flawless 13-0 in the regular season last season, but they are hoping to make up for a 27-6 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn Com
NBC4 Columbus

I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
COLUMBUS, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Adam Dixon Sets Single Game Passing TD Record in First Collegiate Game

Dixon is a 2020 South Dearborn HS graduate. Adam Dixon. Wilmington College Athletics photo. (Buena Vista, Va.) – A former South Dearborn High School football star has put himself in the record books at the collegiate level. Adam Dixon, a 2020 South Dearborn graduate, threw a Wilmington College record...
AURORA, IN
dayton247now.com

Football Friday Scoreboard - Week 3

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Check out some of the final scores from Week 3 of high school football!. Piqua 59, Troy 0 (Game of the Week) Sidney 49, Greenville 48 (two overtimes)
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
miamistudent.net

COVID-19 continues to affect students as Miami announces outbreak

Miami University’s COVID Response Team announced an outbreak of COVID-19 cases on campus in an email to students Thursday, Sept. 1. The email detailed that 194 Miami students are known to currently have COVID-19. Of those students, 103 live on-campus. The number of cases has nearly tripled since last...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Where to watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you plan to make your way to Riverfest, be prepared for the big crowds. Whether you plan to watch the fireworks in Ohio, Kentucky, or on the water, patience is key. The huge crowds never disappoint. If you want to stake out a spot on the...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Bike Yard is next jump in making Miami Valley a bike tourism hot spot

There are already bike parks in Huber Heights, Lebanon and East Dayton, as well as multiple smaller features. Dayton is building a new mountain bike park that some tourism officials say will strengthen the case that this area really is the “outdoor adventure capital” of the Midwest. The...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati to offer cashless option this year

CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is just a few weeks away and this year there will be an easier way to pay for all the beer and bratwurst. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is launching a cashless option this year at all beer and Pepsi booths. The booths will accept all major credit...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side

CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy