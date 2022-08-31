Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cincinnati Area
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend Getaway
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest
4 Places To Get Bagels in Ohio
Fall Fun at the Cincinnati Nature Center: A History of This Great Local Spot and What They Offer
Cincinnati Loses Star Player To Season-Ending Injury
With their season opener just a couple of hours away, the Cincinnati Bearcats have received devastating news regarding center Jake Renfro. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Renfro is expected to miss the season because of a knee injury that he suffered in camp. Renfro started in 13 games for...
sideaction.com
John Daly Admits to Being Hammered While Making Live Appearance During Arkansas Tailgate for Cincinnati Matchup
Of course, former PGA star John Daly is going to be having more than a few on this beautiful college football Saturday. The “hit it hard” golfer is a proud Razorbacks fan having grown up in the area, and ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bearcats today, Daly made sure to be in Fayetteville to take in the action.
linknky.com
Mayer brothers ink Name, Image and Likeness deal with Beacon Orthopaedics
Name Image and Likeness deals have trickled into Northern Kentucky, with two of the most accomplished former-prep football stars from the area inking a deal with Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine. Michael Mayer, a tight end for Notre Dame, and his brother A.J., a quarterback with Arkansas State, both starred...
Five Things We Noticed That You Might Not: Arkansas vs. Cincinnati
Poor clothing choices, hiding Hornsby, freak accidents, mental weakness and more
Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, after ‘party’ remark, asked drink of choice after beating Cincinnati
Once Sam Pittman knew what Cincinnati was bringing to the “party,” the Arkansas coach was asked his beverage of choice after his Razorbacks defeated the Bearcats 31-24. “I’m not promoting it,” Pittman said, “but I like some ole’ cold beer. I think I’m going to have one. I’m not promoting it now.”
Fox 19
Heart of a Champion: Milford football coach returns after major surgery
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Milford Eagles’ head football coach is back on the sidelines after heart problems sidelined him for the start of the season. Tom Grippa is constant energy. He has been a head coach for more than three decades. At 66 years old, he will tell...
WLWT 5
Winton Hills football, cheerleading practice interrupted after man showed up with a gun
CINCINNATI — Parents were outraged after a man showed up to a football and cheerleading practice waving a gun. This happened at the Winton Hills Crusaders practice, a nonprofit sports program. Parents WLWT spoke with are still livid as they learned a man with a gun was less than...
CBS Sports
How to watch Arkansas vs. Cincinnati: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Last Season Records: Arkansas 9-4; Cincinnati 13-1 The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Arkansas ended up 9-4 last year and capped things off with a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Outback Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Likewise, Cincinnati finished a flawless 13-0 in the regular season last season, but they are hoping to make up for a 27-6 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl.
High school football scores: Vote for the Week 3 Player of the Week
Friday Frenzy's Game of the Week is Badin at Withrow, but crews will be throughout the Tri-State tonight.
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Adam Dixon Sets Single Game Passing TD Record in First Collegiate Game
Dixon is a 2020 South Dearborn HS graduate. Adam Dixon. Wilmington College Athletics photo. (Buena Vista, Va.) – A former South Dearborn High School football star has put himself in the record books at the collegiate level. Adam Dixon, a 2020 South Dearborn graduate, threw a Wilmington College record...
dayton247now.com
Football Friday Scoreboard - Week 3
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Check out some of the final scores from Week 3 of high school football!. Piqua 59, Troy 0 (Game of the Week) Sidney 49, Greenville 48 (two overtimes)
Cincinnati: I-75 Reopens After A Man Was Struck
miamistudent.net
COVID-19 continues to affect students as Miami announces outbreak
Miami University’s COVID Response Team announced an outbreak of COVID-19 cases on campus in an email to students Thursday, Sept. 1. The email detailed that 194 Miami students are known to currently have COVID-19. Of those students, 103 live on-campus. The number of cases has nearly tripled since last...
WKRC
Where to watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you plan to make your way to Riverfest, be prepared for the big crowds. Whether you plan to watch the fireworks in Ohio, Kentucky, or on the water, patience is key. The huge crowds never disappoint. If you want to stake out a spot on the...
dayton.com
Bike Yard is next jump in making Miami Valley a bike tourism hot spot
There are already bike parks in Huber Heights, Lebanon and East Dayton, as well as multiple smaller features. Dayton is building a new mountain bike park that some tourism officials say will strengthen the case that this area really is the “outdoor adventure capital” of the Midwest. The...
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati to offer cashless option this year
CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is just a few weeks away and this year there will be an easier way to pay for all the beer and bratwurst. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is launching a cashless option this year at all beer and Pepsi booths. The booths will accept all major credit...
spectrumnews1.com
Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side
CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
Jackknifed semi debris leads to I-75 closure
According to regional dispatch, at 9:32 a.m., a semi truck swerved to avoid hitting a car heading north on I-75 past the Stanley Avenue exit.
WLWT 5
UC students on alert after hearing gunshots early Saturday morning
CINCINNATI — An overnight shootinginjures two people in an area not far from the University of Cincinnati. Connor Inskeep was closing up Hot Rod Charlies on Short Vine Street on Saturday morning, when he heard the chaos. "I saw people running right in front of the shop. People were...
