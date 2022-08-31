The New York Giants made massive improvements on their offensive line this offseason. The Giants’ offensive line has been one of the worst in the NFL over the course of the last several seasons. However, things appear to be on the up and up now with new general manager Joe Schoen bringing in a slew of reinforcements. The marquee acquisition for the Giants’ line this offseason was seventh overall draft pick, Evan Neal. With the seventh pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Giants landed a pure physical talent in Evan Neal.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO