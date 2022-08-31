Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Three reasons the Packers will beat the Vikings
The NFL is finally back and the Green Bay Packers will begin their title quest on Sunday. The Packers will kick their season off with a division game in Minnesota. The Packers split the season series with the Vikings last season and will have a chance to win a big game to start the season. The NFC North is expected to be a two-horse race between the Packers and Vikings. Here are three reasons The Packers will come out on top Sunday.
Colts Worked Out Four Players
Phillips, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Texans. However, Phillips was waived coming out of training camp and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad. He’s been on and off of their active roster ever since. Houston cut him with an injury designation last month and he reverted to the injured reserve.
Report: Ravens made new contract offer to Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens are running out of time to negotiate a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, and they may be increasing their efforts to get a deal done. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the Ravens have made an “improved offer” to Jackson. The star quarterback is said to be seeking a deal that is comparable to the $230 million fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. Anderson notes that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti would never sign off on that.
Russell Wilson Sends Bold Message to Future Free Agents
Russell Wilson aims to put the Denver Broncos back on the NFL map.
Stephen A. Smith on LSU: 'That might be the worst performance by a special teams unit in college football history'
Sunday night's Florida St. vs. LSU game ended in chaotic fashion, as a blocked extra point with no time left on the clock in regulation gave the Seminoles a 24-23 victory. Former Florida St. (and NFL) quarterback E.J. Manuel was among those who were jubilant in the aftermath of the finish.
New York Giants rookie OT Evan Neal taking big developmental steps
The New York Giants made massive improvements on their offensive line this offseason. The Giants’ offensive line has been one of the worst in the NFL over the course of the last several seasons. However, things appear to be on the up and up now with new general manager Joe Schoen bringing in a slew of reinforcements. The marquee acquisition for the Giants’ line this offseason was seventh overall draft pick, Evan Neal. With the seventh pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Giants landed a pure physical talent in Evan Neal.
Giants Releasing WR C.J. Board From Practice Squad
Board, 28, originally signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga back in 2018. He was cut loose by Baltimore coming out of the preseason. Board had brief stints with the Titans and Browns before signing to the Jaguars’ practice squad...
Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'
The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
Former Saints HC Sean Payton: Cowboys will beat Bucs in Week 1
“I think Dallas' defense is improved again. I think Dan (Quinn) does a great job. Those guys play with great speed to the football, they'll turn it over,” Payton said. Quinn is the Cowboys' defensive coordinator. Payton’s Cowboys ties run deep. He was the quarterbacks coach and an assistant...
Falcons shopped Matt Ryan expecting to land Deshaun Watson?
Matt Ryan trade buzz picked up in the days following Deshaun Watson‘s decision to waive his no-trade for the Browns, but the Falcons had begun discussing its 14-year quarterback with teams before Watson committed. As the Falcons pursued Watson, they shopped Ryan, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. This...
Ben Roethlisberger shares difference between his situation and Kenny Pickett’s
Kenny Pickett is the first quarterback the Pittsburgh Steelers have selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since Ben Roethlisberger, but "Big Ben" thinks there is a big difference between their situations. When Roethlisberger was taken by the Steelers in 2004, the team was loaded with experienced players...
Do The Saints Have What It Takes To Win The NFC South?
The New Orleans Saints are in a transition period where Drew Brees is no longer QB and Sean Payton is no longer their head coach. For the first time since 2006, neither guy will be a part of the Saints. So, what is the outlook on the team for the...
Breaking down three games that could define Jets season
The New York Jets have not made the playoffs in 11 years. This is the NFL's longest postseason drought. Here are three games that could define their season. Week 2: at Browns (Sept. 18) New York hasn't won a September game since 2018, when QB Sam Darnold debuted in Week...
Packers HC Matt LaFleur 'non-committal' on WR Allen Lazard's Week 1 status
The Green Bay Packers open up their 2022 regular season against one of their NFC North division rivals on Sunday in the Minnesota Vikings. On paper, the Vikings boast one of the better wide receiving corps in the NFL, with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and the newly acquired Jalen Reagor leading the way. The Packers, meanwhile, feature a mix of relatively underwhelming veteran choices like Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins and youngsters like Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Christian Watson.
Blackhawks' Legend Brent Seabrook Moves Into Coaching
Chicago Blackhawks' legend Brent Seabrook is back on the ice. This time, he will be serving as a player development coach for the Vancouver Giants of the WHL. This won't be the three-time Stanley Cup champion's first coaching stint, however. Seabrook filled in as an assistant for the Giants last season while head coach Michael Dyck joined Canada at the World Juniors.
New Cowboys T Jason Peters responds to past criticism of team
New Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters knew he would inevitably have to answer for old comments he made about his new team. Based on his responses, Peters certainly came prepared with some crowd-pleasing lines. Peters addressed comments that resurfaced after his signing with Dallas, when he called the organization...
Patriots change travel plans ahead of Dolphins matchup
The Patriots have not faired well the last nine times they have traveled down to Miami to visit the Dolphins. So head coach Bill Belichick has decided to change the juju around -- sort of. Instead of waiting until Saturday to travel down to South Florida for Sunday's season-opener, New...
