ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Motor Group#Vehicles#Ev#Korean#Kia
hypebeast.com

Mclaren Reveals its Single-Seater Solus GT Hypercar

McLaren has unveiled its all-new Solus GT, a single-cockpit hypercar born in the virtual racing world which has now been made real. Priced at just under $3 million USD and limited to 25 units, the car was designed for the track — coming “as close to the experience and feel of driving a Formula 1 car as you can get.”
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy