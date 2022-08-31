The OPPO Reno 8 series debuts in Europe and the UK alongside the OPPO Pad Air

What you need to know

OPPO recently launched the mid-range Reno 8 series in China and India.

The company is now launching two of its Reno 8 phones in the U.K. and Europe.

The Reno 8 series tops off with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, Marisilicon X neural processor, and 80W fast charging.

OPPO is also launching the Pad Air, a mid-range tablet with a Snapdragon processor.

The Reno 8 series is the latest mid-range offering from OPPO, which recently launched in China and India. Now the company is bringing the phones to the U.K. and Europe alongside the company's first tablet launch in the region.

The Reno 8 series consists of three smartphones: the Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8, and Reno 8 Lite. Of course, leading the bunch is the Reno 8 Pro, which is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset. It comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

(Image credit: OPPO)

On the rear is a primary camera with the ever-so-popular 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, alongside an 8MP ultrawide camera and macro sensor. The Reno 8 Pro is outfitted with the Marisilicon X neural processor (NPU) OPPO launched for its flagship Find X series late last year. OPPO says this will improve low-light imaging and video capture thanks to real-time AI processing.

Keeping the lights on is a 4,500mAh battery with 80W wired charging. The phone is available with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Below that is the standard Reno 8, which is a bit of a step down from the Pro. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and sports a smaller 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a max refresh rate of 90Hz.

(Image credit: OPPO)

On the back, you'll find a similar camera setup as the Pro, although the Reno 8 misses out on the low-light prowess of the Marisilicon X NPU. Battery, charging speeds, and storage are the same, but the phone tops out at 8GB of RAM.

In addition to the new phones, OPPO also launched the Pad Air tablet in the U.K. and Europe — a first for OPPO in the region. Like the phones, the tablet isn't pushing any performance boundaries, and the Snapdragon 680 chipset will place it squarely among the best cheap Android tablets .

(Image credit: OPPO)

It has a 10.36-inch 2K display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. It has 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. There's an 8MP camera on the back, 5MP front-facing camera, and a 7,100mAh battery powering it all.

The Reno 8 series starts at £419/€599.90 for the standard model, with the Pro coming in at £599/€799.90. The OPPO Pad Air retails for £240/€300. They all go on sale on September 1, although OPPO is seemingly still dealing with some sales bans in certain countries that may hinder availability.

