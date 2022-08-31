ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

Smith makes big impact in first outing as a Gamecock

Freshman defensive back DQ Smith recorded a strong showing in his debut in a South Carolina uniform. Smith, who was one of multiple true freshmen who saw the field on Saturday night, returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the third quarter which put the Gamecocks up 28-14. Smith...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Everything Spencer Rattler said before Arkansas

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is certainly going to want to have better games going forward, but he and his team left Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night with a 35-14 win over Georgia State. Rattler was 23-for-37 passing for 227 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Gamecocks DB commitment announces season-ending injury

South Carolina Gamecocks commitment Cameron Upshaw announced Monday afternoon that his high school career was over. Upshaw, a three-star safety out of Taylor County High School in Perry, Fla., will be sidelined for the rest of this fall with an injury. He did not disclose the prognosis. “I will be...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Everything Beamer said before Arkansas

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and his team recorded its first win of the 2022 season on Saturday night when it defeated Georgia State 35-14. The Gamecocks (1-0) will look gain its first conference win of the season on Saturday as they make their way to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

POLLS: No. 16 Arkansas vs. South Carolina, score, predictions, top performers

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) are set to open SEC play as they welcome in the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week. This will be the 24th meeting between the two programs but just the second matchup since 2013. The Razorbacks hold a 13-10 advantage in the all-time series with the Gamecocks, but South Carolina is currently riding a three-game winning streak against the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

247Sports

