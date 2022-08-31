Houck is expected to undergo back surgery, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Houck was shut down Thursday due to continued back soreness, with reports emerging that he might not return this season. If he does indeed undergo surgery, that should rule him out for the remainder of this season and could lead to questions about his durability and effectiveness heading into 2023. He recorded a 3.15 ERA in 60 innings this season, working mostly out of the bullpen. His eight saves still lead the Red Sox, but Garrett Whitlock (six), John Schreiber (five) and/or Matt Barnes (four) could pass him down the stretch.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO