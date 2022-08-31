ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Tigers 2023 spring training schedule begins, ends in Lakeland

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Major League Baseball has unveiled the spring training schedules for all 30 teams for 2023, and in a sign that things may be as close to normal as they were a few years ago, the Detroit Tigers ' Grapefruit League slate looks like it did in 2019 or almost any year before.

The Tigers will play 32 exhibition games (not including the annual opener against a local college team) and will both start and end the tuneup contests at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida.

The schedule begins for the Tigers on Feb. 25 when the Philadelphia Phillies visit. The final spring training game will be March 26 against the Tampa Bay Rays in Lakeland. There are also three sets of split-squad games.

ROOKIE WALL: Riley Greene has recaptured groove. Here's who helped him do it

The World Baseball Classic will take place during spring training from March 8-21. Major and minor leaguers from many, if not all, 30 organizations are expected to participate.

Opening Day for the Tigers will be March 30 against those same Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida. The home opener at Comerica Park is April 6 against the Boston Red Sox.

In 2020, the spring training schedule ended early because of the pandemic. Last season, the schedule was abbreviated because of the MLB lockout that spilled into March.

MOVIN' ON UP: What Tigers prospect Jackson Jobe learned in his first season of pro ball

Lakeland has been the host city of the Tigers' home away from home since 1934, the longest running relationship between a MLB team and a spring training city. Joker Marchant Stadium has been their home in Florida since 1966.

Tigers 2023 spring training schedule

(All times Eastern)

Feb. 25 vs. Philadelphia, 1:05

Feb. 26 vs. Baltimore, 1:05

Feb. 27 at N.Y. Yankees (Tampa), TBA

Feb. 28 at Toronto (Dunedin), TBA

March 1 vs. Pittsburgh, 1:05

March 2 vs. Baltimore, 1:05

March 3 at N.Y. Yankees (Dunedin), TBA (SS)

March 3 at Philadelphia (Clearwater), TBA (SS)

March 4 vs. Toronto, 1:05

March 5 at Minnesota (Fort Myers), TBA

March 6 at Boston (Fort Myers), TBA

March 7 vs. St. Louis, 1:05

March 8 vs. Washington, 1:05

March 9 at Pittsburgh (Bradenton), TBA

March 10 vs. N.Y. Yankees, 1:05

March 11 at Atlanta (North Port), TBA

March 12 vs. Minnesota, 1:05

March 13 at Tampa Bay (Port Charlotte), TBA (SS)

March 13 at Baltimore (Sarasota), TBA (SS)

March 14 vs. Boston, 1:05

March 16 vs. Philadelphia, 6:05

March 17 vs. N.Y. Yankees, 1:05

March 18 at St. Louis (Jupiter), TBA

March 19 at Washington (West Palm Beach), TBA

March 20 vs. Toronto, 1:05

March 21 at N.Y. Yankees (Tampa), TBA

March 22 vs. Atlanta, 1:05

March 23 at Baltimore (Sarasota), TBA (SS)

March 23 at Philadelphia (Clearwater), TBA (SS)

March 24 vs. Pittsburgh, 6:05

March 25 at Toronto (Dunedin), TBA

March 26 vs. Tampa Bay, 1:05

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers 2023 spring training schedule begins, ends in Lakeland

At 77, Luther Campbell still appeals to hearts, minds and bodies at Powerhouse Gym

There is no guarantee that a call to the cellphone belonging to Luther “Big Lu” Campbell will be answered. But for every unanswered call, the caller most certainly will receive some very specific instructions, such as: “please leave an extensive positive message.” The voice message also explains that Campbell does not text, or Skype, or engage in social media in any form. And if there is to be future communication, “we must talk.” As the voice message gets close to wrapping up, a wish goes out to the caller and the caller’s loved ones to “continue to have a blessed day.” And the message closes with five endearing words: “peace and love to you.”
