ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield police follow up on call that prompted Graham, SHS, Trinity lockdowns

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNeEi_0hcoUyby00

Springfield police continue to follow up on an incident Tuesday morning in which a caller claimed to have seen an individual carrying two firearms in the vicinity of Cook and New streets.

The call prompted three schools, Springfield High School, Graham Elementary and Trinity Lutheran, to go on soft lockdown.

SPD released a still photo of the individual from video footage obtained from an apartment building in the area, said Commander Sara Pickford.

That person has not been identified or questioned, she said.

Pickford said a caller claimed to have seen a male subject with a gun on his hip and a rifle on his shoulder. The caller told SPD the subject was walking west on Edwards Street when he was spotted.

There were police officers at SHS and in the area of Trinity and Graham on Wednesday morning, Pickford said.

"Everything was smooth this morning. No issues," she said.

None of the schools were on lockdown Wednesday.

Pickford acknowledged that SPD wasn't sure the subject was carrying a firearm or a weapon, "but it was enough to alarm people to call, so we have to look into it. It's kind of better to be safe than sorry, in my opinion.

"We tell people, if you see something, say something, and that's what they did. We acted on it."

In addition to extra patrols in the vicinity of Cook and New streets, detectives were canvassing the area for more video, Pickford said.

"If anyone notices someone who appears to be the same individual on their security footage or home security system, they should let us know," Pickford said.

This story will be updated.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Juvenile Wounded In Springfield Shooting

Springfield police are investigating a shooting that wounded a juvenile Friday night. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Pope and Spruce around 9:30pm Friday, and found the victim. Newschannel 20 reports the juvenile’s injuries were not life-threatening. There was no other immediate information available about the incident or...
WCIA

Decatur man arrested after domestic violence situation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is under arrest on a preliminary charge of attempted murder following a domestic violence situation on Saturday. Officers said a 27-year-old woman arrived at Decatur Memorial Hospital around noon with head injuries that were considered to be life-threatening. Detectives from the Decatur Police Department were assigned to investigate […]
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Police surprise armed Decatur meth dealer with home raid, affidavit says

DECATUR — Police report surprising a Decatur drug dealer when they raided his home and seized more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine pills and an illegally-owned gun. A sworn affidavit said the raid was carried out at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 10 by members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police respond to car on fire

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois State Police and fire units are putting out a vehicle on fire on Interstate 55, said officials. It happened at the northbound milepost marker 105.5 in Sangamon County. One lane is open. State Police are asking drivers to slow down, use caution, and take another route if possible. An […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
WCIA

Man dead in motorcycle vs. pedestrian collision

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Bloomington died over the weekend after he was hit by a motorcycle as a pedestrian. The collision happened on Friday in the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. Officers were dispatched there just before 9:30 p.m. and found two victims: the driver of the motorcycle and the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Pana Police make burglary arrest

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Pana Police Department arrested a man they suspect was responsible for multiple break-ins. Nathaniel Bain of Pana was arrested in connection to a burglary at Shasteen’s Citgo gas station and convenience store on August 31st. After the back entrance of the store was kicked in, officers responded to the burglary alarm […]
PANA, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Theft From Taylorville Band Boosters Result In Friday Arrest

A woman has been arrested for theft from the Taylorville Band Boosters. 46 year old Bobbi J. Ward of Taylorville was arrested Friday afternoon after the Taylorville Community School District contacted Taylorville Police Department concerning possible theft of money from the Band Boosters Account. TPD did find evidence of theft. Ward was the treasurer of the Band Boosters and is not an employee of the school district.
WCIA

Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ne Springfield#Firearms#Shs#Springfield High School#Trinity Lutheran#Spd
newschannel20.com

Springfield police searching for man connected with burglaries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police need your help identifying this subject pictured below. We're told he is suspected to be involved with multiple burglaries throughout the Springfield area. If you have any information regarding this subject you can contact the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 or Crime Stoppers...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
kchi.com

Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested

An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
hoiabc.com

Victim identified in Bloomington pedestrian-motorcycle crash

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The McLean County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a traffic crash Friday night. 37-year-old John Grisham of Bloomington was pronounced dead just before 10:00 p.m. at a local hospital. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was multiple blunt injuries...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Nokomis man injured in single-car wreck north of Sandoval

A 35-year-old Nokomis man was injured in a single car crash north of Sandoval Friday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say 35-year-old James LeMarr told them he fell asleep while traveling on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection. He ran off the east side of the road, went down an embankment, hit a culvert, and then a stop sign at the south entrance to the rest area.
SANDOVAL, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
newschannel20.com

Police ask for help identifying theft suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man wanted in connection with a theft in Decatur is at large. The Decatur Police Department is now asking for the public's help in bringing him to justice. If you have any information on the identity of the man pictured below you're encouraged to...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Man shot in the arm in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after someone was shot in the arm in Decatur. The shooting happened in the 500 block of S. Webster around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday. Officers think the shots may have been fired from someone in a vehicle. A 23-year-old man was struck in the...
DECATUR, IL
wlds.com

Gilliam Sentenced in Cass County for 2020 Ashland Burglaries

A Springfield man’s two-year long saga in 2 county court systems came to a close on Monday. 27 year old James M. Gilliam pled guilty to 1 count of burglary in Cass County Court on Monday stemming from a string of burglaries and thefts in the Ashland area in October 2020. Gilliam and an accomplice, 20 year old Damon W. Lomprez, were indicted with a 9 count criminal information. Lomprez was sentenced to 36 months of alternative probation in January 2021 for his role.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Canton Teen Located Safe

The Canton Police Department says a teen that’s been missing since early August has been found safe. 17 year old Summer Rayne Rodgers was reported missing on August 12th after leaving her home to go meet someone. According to an update posted by the Canton Police Department and Missing...
CANTON, IL
wlds.com

Identity of Jacksonville Man Found Deceased in Rural Sangamon County Released

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has announced the identity of the Jacksonville man found deceased in a vehicle yesterday in rural Sangamon County. Allmon says that 42 year old Nickholas Stambaugh of Jacksonville was pronounced deceased at 8:45 yesterday morning on the Lost Bridge Trail just off of Interstate 55, between Springfield and Rochester.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Teen tries to rob pizza delivery driver at gunpoint, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are searching for the person responsible for trying to rob a pizza delivery driver. A Domino's delivery driver says it happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Brown Street in Springfield. The suspect reportedly walked up to the delivery...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Raymond Man Arrested For Meth/Heroin Trafficking After Traffic Stop

A Raymond man has been arrested following a traffic violation complaint. Montgomery Police say they were called to Raymond to investigate the complaint when they located the suspect vehicle in the village of Raymond and made contact with him. Police say 40 year old Daniel J. Vickery of Raymond had a suspended driver’s license and outstanding warrants for his arrest. Deputies than took Vickery into custody on the outstanding Montgomery County warrant; which had been issued for failure to appear on a possession of meth charge. He also had an outstanding Sangamon County for failure to appear; driving on a suspended license.
RAYMOND, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy