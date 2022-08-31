ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Not even Mourinho can do this': Chelsea fans react to club's £75m bid for Josko Gvardiol by coming up with an entire outfield of defenders Thomas Tuchel could play next season, as they poke fun at boss' 'dream' starting XI

By Will Pickworth For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Chelsea fans have mocked Thomas Tuchel after it emerged the Stamford Bridge outfit may be able to field a full XI of defenders from the start of next season.

The Blues continue to scramble for signings in the final days of the transfer window, with centre-back Wesley Fofana expected to arrive from Leicester, and the club going in for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

It is expected Croatia star Gvardiol will be loaned back to the German club for the season before he arrives at Stamford Bridge next summer.

Tuchel has come under increasing pressure as manager after the Blues' dreadful 2-1 defeat to Southampton on Tuesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhRyk_0hcoUsJc00
Thomas Tuchel is under increasing pressure after Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Southampton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nVZLq_0hcoUsJc00
Chelsea fans joked Tuchel could field an entire outfield of defenders next season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZEd6_0hcoUsJc00
Tuchel's side have made a move for £75m-rated RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol

Despite spending well over £150million so far this transfer window with further outlay expected, the German has won just five of his last 14 games in all competitions.

If the two signings do go through, and with Levi Colwill currently out on loan at Brighton, fans raised the prospect of Chelsea fielding an entire outfield of defenders in a line-up next season with Eduoard Mendy behind them in goal.

Supporters across the Premier League were subsequently quick to poke fun at Chelsea and the under-fire Tuchel.

One said: 'I'm actually starting to believe this is what he’s (Tuchel) planning.'

Another added: 'We've got Super Thomas Tuchel, he knows exactly what we need, Thiago at the back, Koulibaly at the back, Fofana at the back, Cucurella at the back, Reece James at the back, Azpi at the back, Chilwell at the back, Gvardiol at the back.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ru7JC_0hcoUsJc00
If the Gvardiol and Fofana deals are completed, Chelsea could have 10 defenders next year

A further fan mocked the German about his style of football and said: 'Tuchel took "Attack wins you matches, Defense wins you titles" too seriously.'

Meanwhile, someone referenced former two-time Chelsea boss Mourinho, with the Portuguese manager often criticised for his negative style of play. They said: 'I’m not even sure Mourinho can do this.'

The full list of defenders that could be available are: Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Trevor Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Josko Gvardiol, Cesar Azpilicueta, Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Ben Chilwell and Levi Colwill.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney insists Manchester United will need to 'work hard' and play with the 'intensity' they showed against Liverpool in Sunday's grudge match with Arsenal... as a passive 'low-block' would be a 'recipe for disaster'

Wayne Rooney has urged Manchester United to play with the same intensity and vigour against Arsenal on Sunday as they showed in their statement win over Liverpool in August. The Red Devils' record goalscorer insisted that a passive approach against Mikel Arteta's side would prove to be a 'recipe for disaster' due to the speed with which they move the ball.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We were taking the mickey, I didn't enjoy it': Wayne Rooney admits Man United's 8-2 thrashing of Arsenal in 2011 left him feeling 'uncomfortable' as Arsene Wenger was mocked by the Old Trafford crowd... as the two rivals prepare to meet today

Wayne Rooney has admitted Manchester United's 8-2 demolition of Arsenal in 2011 and the Old Trafford crowd's mockery of Arsene Wenger left him feeling 'uncomfortable'. Sir Alex Ferguson's side inflicted the Gunners' heaviest league defeat since 1927 on an astonishing afternoon at Old Trafford in which Rooney scored a hat-trick.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'He's making the whole team look different': Robbie Mustoe hails 'superb' Christian Eriksen and his partnership with Bruno Fernandes as Manchester United sweep Arsenal 3-1 in heavyweight Premier League clash

Christian Eriksen's contribution to Manchester United's 3-1 victory over Arsenal did not go unnoticed by NBC analyst, Robbie Mustoe. The former Middlesbrough man was effusive in his praise for summer signing Eriksen after his starring role in United's fourth straight win. 'I mean, absolutely superb. Absolutely superb.' Mustoe said reflecting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Roy Keane hails Erik ten Hag for making bold calls and restoring 'confidence' to the Man United team after the coach axed Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire following a shocking start to the season and was rewarded with three straight wins

Roy Keane has praised Erik ten Hag for having the courage to stick with the same Manchester United team as the Reds recovered strongly from a nightmare start to the season. Having lost 2-1 to Brighton and 4-0 at Brentford in their opening two Premier League games, United responded with a 2-1 win over Liverpool and back-to-back 1-0 successes over Southampton and Leicester.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Daily Mail

'We had numerous chances and didn't score enough': Mikel Arteta bemoans a wasteful afternoon for Arsenal's forwards at Old Trafford but insists his Gunners were better side in defeat by Man United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has criticised his team's lack of ruthlessness following their 3-1 defeat to Manchester United. The Gunners had periods of dominance at Old Trafford but ended up leaving without any points, with Arteta bemoaning the fact that Arsenal 'did not close the game'. Arsenal's defeat brought their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rafael Nadal suffers a freak accident at the US Open as he hits himself in the face with his OWN racket, leaving him with a bloodied nose and requiring treatment... but the 22-time Grand Slam winner goes on to win

Rafa Nadal's US Open campaign remains on track despite a freak accident today that saw the Spanish champion smash himself in the face with his own tennis racquet. Holding a 3-0 lead in the fourth set and a two sets to one lead over Italian Fabio Fognini, Nadal suffered the shocking self-inflicted blow when a forehand went wrong.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag brands Antony the 'missing link' of Manchester United's attack and insists his £85.5m signing can become 'even more of a threat' to other teams in the Premier League after he opened the scoring in their victory over Arsenal

Erik ten Hag branded Antony the 'missing link' after Manchester United's new £85.5million man scored on his debut to ruin Arsenal's 100 per cent Premier League record on Sunday. The 22-year-old Brazilian's opener and a double from Marcus Rashford secured United the win at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham defender Clement Lenglet heaps praise on Hugo Lloris after the French goalkeeper denied Aleksandar Mitrovic late on to help seal a nervy win against Fulham

Clement Lenglet was happy to mark his first Tottenham start with a 'big win' and hailed the role of international colleague Hugo Lloris after their 2-1 victory over Fulham. French defender Lenglet was handed a full debut by boss Antonio Conte for the London derby and saw goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane in each half inspire a fourth triumph of the new Premier League campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Rb Leipzig#German
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo stands to applaud Antony's goal on his Manchester United debut after being left on the bench again against Arsenal... before replacing the £85m Brazilian after 58 minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo was thrilled to watch new Manchester United star Antony score his debut goal for the club, as the Red Devils took the lead against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Portuguese superstar leapt off the bench to applaud the £85m winger as he made the perfect start...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I came to Marseille to play in my position': Nuno Tavares hits out at Arsenal and says he wanted his French loan move to include an option to buy, as he questions the game time he would have been given at the Emirates

Marseille defender Nuno Tavares has said he wanted his loan move from Arsenal to include an option to buy, but was 'refused' one by Arsenal. The 22-year-old was an important player for the Gunners last season, appearing 28 times across all competitions. He would have likely struggled for game time...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'His apprenticeship is over': Carlo Ancelotti hails 'special' Rodrygo after his winner against Real Betis kept up Real Madrid's winning start in LaLiga - and believes the Brazil star, 21, is now ready to kick on

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti believes Rodrygo has finally proved himself at the club after the Brazilian scored the winner in Saturday's 2-1 win over Real Betis. The La Liga champions maintained their 100 percent start to the season with Rodrygo coming to Los Blancos' rescue after Betis winger Sergio Canales equalised to cancel out Vinicius Junior's opener for Ancelotti's side.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

David Moyes and Declan Rice will not be punished by the FA for comments about Andy Madley's decision to rule out Maxwel Cornet's late goal against Chelsea, after the Hammers boss labelled it a 'ridiculously bad decision'

West Ham's manager and Captain will not be punished by the FA for comments about Andy Madley's refereeing in their game against Chelsea. David Moyes labelled the referee's decision to overturn Maxwel Cornet's late goal 'rotten', while Declan Rice called it a 'shambles.'. The FA has decided the comments are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Essendon launch bid to sign Jordan De Goey, with Bombers' stalwart Jake Stringer involved in 'bold recruitment' plan...but Collingwood plan to offer star forward a new two-year deal

Essendon has reportedly entered the race for Jordan De Goey, with senior players involved in the recruiting drive to lure the Collingwood star to Tullamarine. De Goey will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, but the Magpies are confident he wants to remain at the club and are preparing to table a two-year deal worth approximately $800,000-a-season.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Wolves suffer hammer blow as new £15m striker Sasa Kalajdzic suffers ACL injury on his debut for club in win over Southampton... with Bruno Lage's men also sweating on fitness of Raul Jimenez's groin issue

Wolves have confirmed that Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut for the club. Kalajdzic joined Wolves from Stuttgart for £15million this week and went straight into the starting lineup against Southampton. However, the Austria forward had to be substituted at half-time after feeling pain...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Reading 2-1 Stoke: Birthday boy Lucas Joao's double continues the Royals' bright start to the Championship campaign as his cool second-half penalty earns Paul Ince's side all three points after Ben Wilmot levelled for the Potters

Lucas Joao celebrated his birthday in style, as he netted twice for Reading in their win over Stoke. His double haul at the Select Car Leasing Stadium means the Royals still have a perfect record this season at home. The hosts got off to the perfect start after two minutes,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Blackpool: Theo Corbeanu's strike hands the visitors an important win... as the hosts are left fuming after claiming that an issue with goal-line technology cost them an equaliser

Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield was left furious after an apparent failure of the goal decision system cost his team a vital equaliser yesterday. The Terriers remain second-bottom of the Championship after referee John Busby waved for play to continue as Yuta Nakayama celebrated after believing he had scored just after the hour mark.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Lewis and I weren't exactly best friends': Nico Rosberg insists teammates do not need to 'get on' in F1, as the former world champion 'dominated' alongside Lewis Hamilton despite their differences

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has claimed that teammates don't need to 'get on' to succeed in the sport, and reminded fans that he 'wasn't exactly friends' with Lewis Hamilton in their time at Mercedes. His comments came in a discussion about Alpine's driver options for next year, with...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

575K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy