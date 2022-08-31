ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

1 suspect hospitalized, 2 arrested in officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills mall: Police

By Ciara Lankford, Sydney Heiberger
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mh9OB_0hcoUkV200

CONCORD, N.C. ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) – One suspect has been hospitalized, and two other suspects are in custody following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday at the Concord Mills mall.

The incident began Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 31, when police said someone called 911 saying their credit card had been stolen while inside the mall.

After a witness described the suspects, officers were able to locate three of them, as they matched the description given. As two Concord officers approached the three suspects, the group ran away inside the mall.

Authorities said one of the three pulled out a handgun. Both Concord police officers gave multiple commands to ‘drop the weapon,’ authorities said.

Instead of complying, one of the suspects reportedly fired at least one round at one of the officers.

The two Concord officers chased after the armed suspect into a construction area inside the Concord Mills mall, where they said the suspect fired another shot, with the bullet striking the ground in front of an officer. Both officers returned fire, striking the armed suspect.

Man arrested in Texas for murder of two in SC: officials

A lockdown was put in place at roughly 12:40 p.m.

“My husband went to go put stuff out in the car, and then a big alert came on the intercom and said it was a code red, that this was not a drill,” said Kaitlan Ripple, who was at the mall during the shooting.

“I just had to explain to him and the other little boy that was there, ‘hey, there’s an emergency happening. If mommy says we have to play the quiet game, we have to be quiet,’” said Ashley N’da, who was also inside the mall during the shooting.

The injured suspect was provided aid at the scene, was taken to Atrium Health Medical Center and was last listed in critical condition, police said.

The two other suspects involved were located by Concord PD outside the mall and taken into custody.

With the assistance of the NC SBI, we are currently investigating an officer involved shooting at Concord Mills Mall. The scene is secure at this time and there is no danger to the public. More details will follow.

Concord, NC Police

Concord Mills security told Queen City News that everyone was being advised to ‘stay away from the windows’ and all gates were closed.

Evacuations from the Concord Mills mall began Wednesday afternoon.

Concord Police said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is now handling this incident.

“This incident frightened a lot of people at the mall,” an officer with Concord PD said on Wednesday. “The Concord Mills mall has policies and plans in place for terrible situations like this.”

Authorities said one of the Concord officers involved has been with the department for about two years. The second officer involved has been with the department for just several months.

The identities of the three suspects and two officers involved have not yet been released.

Concord Police said they’re looking for anyone who may have video of the incident. Those who may have footage are asked to call SBI at 980-781-3000.

Concord Mills mall said Thursday they will be open for their normal operating hours 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

History of violence

In July 2021, Concord Mills managers made some changes to mall security following a string of violent fights and shootings that occurred at the mall, one resulting in a young girl’s death in 2019.

Anyone younger than 18 years old was told they would need a parent with them on the mall property over the weekends; otherwise, they could face charges.

PREVIOUS | Teen chaperone policy at Concord Mills mall following slew of shootings

Concord’s police chief said in 2021, the move would help cut down on the violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 18-year-old dead, two others hurt in Gastonia shooting Friday night

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating shootings that left an 18-year-old dead Friday night and two others hurt. Police say a 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 27-year-old were all shot outside in the 200 block of North King Street. Omar Hardin, 18 of Gastonia, later died at the hospital and was the only one to be pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Concord Mills mall closed following officer-involved shooting, police say

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Police announced Wednesday afternoon that Concord Mills is closed until further notice following an officer-involved shooting at the mall. In a tweet, the Concord Police Department asked people to “please clear the area.”. According to authorities, the scene is secure and there is no...
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Concord, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Concord, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concord Mills#Shooting#Police#The Mall#Violent Crime
FOX8 News

Suspects caught on video in Charlotte shootout, police seek information

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several suspects are wanted for shooting up an east Charlotte neighborhood Wednesday. Surveillance video captured the suspects running away firing guns on Briarhill Drive on Aug. 31st around midnight. According to police reports, an unknown suspect pulled a firearm, shot into an occupied dwelling and shot up three cars during […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Sept. 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:06 a.m., deputies responded to an ATM on Bear Branch Road following a report of a suspect withdrawing $2,100 from a victim. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 6:20 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sedgefield Road following a report of a lost or stolen 10mm Glock handgun and F & N 5/7 handgun, both valued at $600. The case is active.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCBD Count on 2

SC man found with enough fentanyl to kill ‘250,000 people,’ sheriff says

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A South Carolina man is facing a slew of charges after deputies said they seized 1.4 pounds of fentanyl, a handgun and marijuana after a pursuit on Interstate 77 Monday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the Iredell County Criminal Enforcement Team pulled over a BMW […]
WBTW News13

North Carolina utilities worker dies on way to service call

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over at about 11:30 p.m. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway near a shopping center in Salisbury, the Salisbury Police Department said overnight on Wednesday. Officers told Channel 9 they were investigating a death in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard near Jake Alexander Boulevard around 1 a.m. Salisbury police released no...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

71K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy