ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fletcher, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Fletcher, NC
Government
City
Fletcher, NC
townandtourist.com

25 Treehouse Rentals in North Carolina (Family Friendly & Cozy!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. North Carolina is home to some of the most incredible treehouses in the country. If you’re planning to visit the Tar Heel State, check out the many treehouse rentals!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WYFF4.com

Anderson County farmer awarded 2021 Order of Palmetto passes away

PELZER, S.C. — Tom Trantham, an Upstate dairy farmer, passed away Saturday morning, according to his family. Trantham, known as "Hay Tom" and then "Farmer Tom," owned Happy Cow Creamery, in Pelzer. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in February 2021, which is the state's highest honor.
PELZER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ingles Markets#Volunteers#Food Security#Foodbank#The N C Mountain Sta
my40.tv

How to save big on admission, rides at 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, and there are several ways folks can save on admission and rides. "In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair," said general manager Sean McKeon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
my40.tv

NC Wildlife Resources Commission launches sober driving campaign

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission wants to promote sober driving this Labor Day weekend. On Friday, Sept. 2, the commission launched its annual Labor Day Weekend campaign, "On the Road, On the Water, Don't Drink and Drive." The campaign is aimed at reducing alcohol-related...
POLITICS
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Pavillon Substance Use Disorder Center celebrates 26 years

Nestled in the beautiful scenic foothills of Mill Spring in Western North Carolina lies a hidden gem: Pavillon Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Treatment Center. Its roots go back to 1997 when Gilles and Liliane Desjardins manifested their personal mission to create a world-class, nonprofit treatment center. Flash forward 26 years, and Pavillon remains driven by their model of patient recovery, rather than profits, with effective, proprietary treatment programs tailored to each individual patient to meet their individual SUD challenges for long-term recovery. A nationally and industry-recognized leadership team and CEO, and a deep interest in each patient’s long-term recovery, result in above-average success rates.
MILL SPRING, NC
counton2.com

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System hosts hiring event

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a walk-in hiring event Wednesday. The event will take place at Ellen Sagar Nursing Home at 1817 Jonesville Hwy Union, Spartanburg, SC, 29379 on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. SRHS is looking to hire Certified Nursing Assistants.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Pan for Real Gold at Lucky Strike in Western North Carolina

Have you ever panned for gold? Parts of Western NC are known for gems and gold mining and Lucky Strike in Marion, NC has both. We tried our hand at gold panning, and here’s how it went!. During our wonderful stay at Gold River, a glamping campground in Western...
MARION, NC
hendersonville.com

Flat Rock Playhouse Announces The Playhouse Jr. 2022 Tour

Beginning September 1, 2022, Playhouse Jr. embarks on their educational and entertaining school tour! Over 17 days, the Flat Rock Playhouse 2022 apprentices will perform Letterland Alive! and Greetings from North Carolina! for elementary schools across Henderson County, Rutherford County, Polk County, and Transylvania County. The words and music of...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy