Akron, OH

Summa receives philanthropic gift of $1 million

By Betty Lin-Fisher, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

A $1 million gift from Akron philanthropists Mike and Sheila Lewis will establish Summa Health’s first endowed directorship.

The Mike and Sheila Lewis Critical Care Directorship will be in honor of Dr. Michael Chandler, the division chief and medical director of Critical Care at Summa Health. Chandler has been appointed the first holder of the position.

“This directorship will help bolster program development in critical care with a focus on pulmonology by supporting the work of our critical care providers and helping us to continue to train and inspire the next generation of physicians," Dr. Cliff Deveny, Summa president and CEO said.

The Lewises have also provided support for neurology research and education.

“Summa Health has benefited our family for decades, and we want to ensure that it will benefitour community for years to come,” said Mike Lewis, a retired chief executive officer of the Akron Porcelain Plastics Company. Sheila Lewis began as a bedside nurse in the Akron City Hospital Orthopedics Department in the 1960s and eventually became the head nurse.

Michael Chandler
