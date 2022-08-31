Florida Gators coming to Amalie Arena in December

Colin Castleton and the Florida Gators will be back at Amalie Arena this season. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

The Florida Gators’ men’s basketball team is officially coming to Tampa.

UF will play Ohio at Amalie Arena on Dec. 14, the Gators announced Wednesday. The opponent had not previously been announced. It will be UF’s first regular-season game in town since a 78-61 win over Belmont in 2016. Tickets go on sale Sept. 28.

The Gators are under first-year coach Todd Golden, whom they hired away from San Francisco. He went 57-36 in his three seasons there.

Ohio is led by coach Jeff Boals. He took the Bobcats to the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and, as a No. 13 seed, upset Virginia in the first round.

The Gators’ NCAA Tournament hopes ended last season at Amalie Arena with a loss to Texas A&M in the SEC tournament.

UF opens this season at home against Stony Brook on Nov. 7.

