Tampa, FL

Florida Gators coming to Amalie Arena in December

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23iOD6_0hcoU2wR00
Colin Castleton and the Florida Gators will be back at Amalie Arena this season. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

The Florida Gators’ men’s basketball team is officially coming to Tampa.

UF will play Ohio at Amalie Arena on Dec. 14, the Gators announced Wednesday. The opponent had not previously been announced. It will be UF’s first regular-season game in town since a 78-61 win over Belmont in 2016. Tickets go on sale Sept. 28.

The Gators are under first-year coach Todd Golden, whom they hired away from San Francisco. He went 57-36 in his three seasons there.

Ohio is led by coach Jeff Boals. He took the Bobcats to the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and, as a No. 13 seed, upset Virginia in the first round.

The Gators’ NCAA Tournament hopes ended last season at Amalie Arena with a loss to Texas A&M in the SEC tournament.

UF opens this season at home against Stony Brook on Nov. 7.

Todd Bowles era: Ranking best, worst NFL defensive head coach hires

TAMPA — Anyone leaning on history to determine the trajectory of Todd Bowles’ head coaching tenure in Tampa will be uplifted or uptight by what they discover. Defensive coordinators/assistants who have earned NFL head coaching gigs can be found across the win-loss spectrum. Collectively, this group owns world titles and winless seasons. Seems every Shula is offset by a Schiano.
