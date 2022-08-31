At least two injured in Henderson crash involving a motorcycle

HENDERSON, Texas ( KETK ) – Henderson Police have confirmed a major crash in the 900 block of US 79 North in Henderson left at least two people injured.

Officials stated it was a vehicle versus a motorcycle accident affecting the southbound lanes of US 79. Drivers should expect delays and lookout for emergency vehicles.

According to officials, both passengers of a motorcycle involved in the crash sustained injuries. One person was transported to a local hospital and another was life flighted to a separate hospital.

Officials said they have no further information at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.



