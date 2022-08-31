ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Halloween Ends Image Reveals One Of Michael Myers’ Victims

By Corey Chichizola
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f572l_0hcoTgvv00
(Image credit: Blumhouse)

Horror fans have been treated to a non-stop supply of quality movies over the past years, hitting both theaters and streaming services. And as a result of the 2018’s Halloween movie’s massive success, a number of the best horror movies have returned via new sequels. That slasher’s current trilogy is coming to an end this fall, and a new Halloween Ends image has revealed one of Michael Myers’ victims.

Filmmaker David Gordon Green has been behind the cameras for the current Halloween trilogy, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis as final girl Laurie Strode. The upcoming threequel Halloween Ends will mark Curtis’ swan song in the property, so the stakes definitely feel high. The movie’s contents are currently a mystery, but a new image from Empire shows Michael Myers attacking one of the many people he’ll presumably kill in the slasher. Check it out for yourself below,

EXCLUSIVE: Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green is still playing with the film's ending: "It changes every day," he tells Empire.READ MORE: https://t.co/6vRrC8cedM pic.twitter.com/mQO0RGXCtUAugust 31, 2022

Ouch. The violence in the current Halloween trilogy has been pretty brutal, and Michael Myers is clearly not going to take it easier on his victims in Ends. This woman is covered in wounds from the Boogeyman and is still in the midst of an attack. Hopefully more footage is released as we get closer to its release both in theaters and streaming on Peacock. Will The Shape finally be stopped for good? Only time will tell.

The above image comes to us from Empire, who also interviewed director David Gordon Green about the mysterious contents of Halloween Ends. During that chat, the acclaimed filmmaker revealed that the slasher’s ending is constantly being changed and tweaked ahead of its release this fall. As he put it,

It changes every day. In theory, the picture is locked, but this morning I called the editor and said, ‘What if we do this one thing.’

These comments show how methodically David Gordon Green and screenwriter Danny McBride have approached their work on the Halloween franchise. They both share a true love for John Carpenter’s 1978 original, and have aimed to honor it throughout the current trilogy. As such, Green wants to stick the landing when it comes to Halloween Ends’ finale.

As previously mentioned, not much is known about the contents of Halloween Ends. The upcoming slasher is expected to feature a time jump, which will allow the timeline in-universe to catch up with the real world. The movie’s first trailer recently arrived online, which was intercut with footage from the original movie. You can check it out below, but don’t expect to glean much about the slasher’s actual plot from the teaser.

This first footage definitely helped to buoy anticipation for Halloween Ends, which will be in theaters and in homes before we know it. Fans are eager for a proper full-length trailer, which will offer more about how Laurie, Allyson, and the few other survivors have moved on after Michael’s massacre through Haddonfield. Hopefully the trailer will also feature Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Kyle Richards, who has been noticeably absent from the marketing so far.

Halloween Ends will hit theaters and Peacock on October 14th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qX8Sc_0hcoTgvv00

The Independent

Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’

Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
MOVIES
