Boston, MA

Turnto10.com

Work on closed Boston subway line about halfway complete

(WJAR) — Half of the maintenance work scheduled to take place during a monthlong shutdown of one of the Boston public transit system's subway lines has been completed. Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority General Manager Steve Poftak said Friday that he's "cautiously confident" the work on the system's Orange Line will be completed on time.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into T-Mobile storefront in North Providence

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A car drove into a North Providence business on Saturday night, just months after a similar incident at another storefront in the same plaza. Police responded to the T-Mobile store on the corner of Mineral Spring and Douglas Avenues where they said a driver hit the gas instead of the break when trying to park.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Brockton to spray city following West Nile Virus discovery

(WJAR) — A mosquito-killing aerosol will be sprayed all over the City of Brockton after a mosquito tested positive for West Nile Virus. Brockton leaders said the positive result came in from a mosquito trap in the Campello section of the city on Friday. The Plymouth County Mosquito Control...
BROCKTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Vendor admits its 'human error' led to ballot mistakes

(WJAR) — A state vendor admits that its "human error" led to incorrect names being listed in four races appearing on some electronic devices used for early voting in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Board of Elections said four races on the Spanish language ballots on new ExpressVote machines...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Taunton-based company reacts to allegations of emitting harmful chemicals

TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A Taunton-based company says the United States Environmental Protection Agency is trying to put them out of business after they accused the company of emitting chemicals that could put residents at higher risk of cancer. Professional Contract Sterilization is located in the Myles Standish Industrial...
TAUNTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Fight at Cumberland Farms in Rehoboth leads to arrest

A Wareham man has been arrested after a fight at a Cumberland Farms in Rehoboth on Saturday. Police responded to the Cumberland Farms located on Route 44 after reports of a fight between two male parties involving a knife. Police discovered 20-year old Scott Bianchi on the scene with a...
WAREHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Escobar Farms in Portsmouth holds long-awaited Fourth of July fireworks

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Fourth of July fireworks were lit off above Escobar Farms in Portsmouth on Saturday night. The spectacular was originally set for Independence Day, but supply chain issues pushed it back twice. Louis Escobar and his family have hosted an annual fireworks display at his family...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: Car break-ins, larcenies on the rise in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Car break-ins have been on the rise in the Garden City area of Cranston, police said on Sunday. The department said there have been 18 reported car break-ins and larcenies near the mall since August 20. Police believe the break-ins are occurring overnight in the...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Crews respond to a rollover crash in Providence

(WJAR) — Crews responded to a rollover crash in Providence early Monday morning. The Providence Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Thurbers Avenue. An NBC 10 news crew observed a vehicle on its side on the scene. A tow truck helped clear the scene and removed the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: Teenager shot in Providence, in serious condition

Police are investigating after a 17-year old was shot Saturday night. Police responded to Salmon Street around 10:40 p.m. in Providence after reports of a shooting. An NBC 10 news crew was on the scene as police were collecting evidence and placing markers. Police say the teenager is in serious...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Two men charged in fight at Fall River gas station

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Neighbors spoke out against violence after police said a Fall River man punched a 66-year-old man in the face at a gas station on Friday night. "Shocking, it kind of makes me not want to walk by myself over there," said one Fall River resident, who only wanted to go by Dawn.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket Mayor says Winters Elementary set to open Tuesday

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Henry Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket is set to welcome students on Tuesday following an unexpected delay last week. Mayor Donald Grebien said the school district received a certificate of occupancy for the building, making it safe for students to return to the classroom. "In...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Family displaced, two injured in Attleboro house fire

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — An Attleboro family of six was displaced, and two family members were injured after a fire on Sunday afternoon. Video from neighbors shows flames taking over the top floor a Thomas Avenue home. "I was hearing a lot of sirens," a neighbor, Xavier Salinas, told...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence police arrest 2 in alleged DUI, reckless driving incident

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Two people were arrested following an alleged DUI and reckless driving incident at Roger Williams Park on Sunday morning. Providence police received several complaints of loud music and erratic driving at 8 a.m. near the Temple to Music. An officer saw a slingshot vehicle, a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

3rd suspect charged in 2014 fatal shooting in East Providence

(WJAR) — A third suspect has been indicted for his role in a 2014 fatal shooting in East Providence, the Rhode Island General Attorney’s Office announced on Friday. A Providence County Grandy Jury indicted 50-year-old Derek Winslow with one count of murder and one count of discharging a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Group rallies to keep Morley Field from being sold to developer

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A group of protestors held signs at Morley Field in Pawtucket on Saturday, asking the city to reconsider selling the park to a developer. The same developer also bought the Microfibres site next door. Residents against the idea say the neighborhood needs a park. “This...
PAWTUCKET, RI

