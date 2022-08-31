Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A day trip to Massachusetts' North ShoreCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerMarblehead, MA
MFA Announces Free Admission Days to “The Obama Portraits Tour”Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
What You Need to Know as the YMCA Begins Phase 2 of RenovationsDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Free Admission to 3 New Exhibits at Local Art MuseumDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Marshfield Lobsterfest Promises Live Music, a Bouncy Park, & More!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Turnto10.com
Work on closed Boston subway line about halfway complete
(WJAR) — Half of the maintenance work scheduled to take place during a monthlong shutdown of one of the Boston public transit system's subway lines has been completed. Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority General Manager Steve Poftak said Friday that he's "cautiously confident" the work on the system's Orange Line will be completed on time.
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into T-Mobile storefront in North Providence
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A car drove into a North Providence business on Saturday night, just months after a similar incident at another storefront in the same plaza. Police responded to the T-Mobile store on the corner of Mineral Spring and Douglas Avenues where they said a driver hit the gas instead of the break when trying to park.
Turnto10.com
Brockton to spray city following West Nile Virus discovery
(WJAR) — A mosquito-killing aerosol will be sprayed all over the City of Brockton after a mosquito tested positive for West Nile Virus. Brockton leaders said the positive result came in from a mosquito trap in the Campello section of the city on Friday. The Plymouth County Mosquito Control...
Turnto10.com
Vendor admits its 'human error' led to ballot mistakes
(WJAR) — A state vendor admits that its "human error" led to incorrect names being listed in four races appearing on some electronic devices used for early voting in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Board of Elections said four races on the Spanish language ballots on new ExpressVote machines...
Turnto10.com
Taunton-based company reacts to allegations of emitting harmful chemicals
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A Taunton-based company says the United States Environmental Protection Agency is trying to put them out of business after they accused the company of emitting chemicals that could put residents at higher risk of cancer. Professional Contract Sterilization is located in the Myles Standish Industrial...
Turnto10.com
Fight at Cumberland Farms in Rehoboth leads to arrest
A Wareham man has been arrested after a fight at a Cumberland Farms in Rehoboth on Saturday. Police responded to the Cumberland Farms located on Route 44 after reports of a fight between two male parties involving a knife. Police discovered 20-year old Scott Bianchi on the scene with a...
Turnto10.com
Escobar Farms in Portsmouth holds long-awaited Fourth of July fireworks
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Fourth of July fireworks were lit off above Escobar Farms in Portsmouth on Saturday night. The spectacular was originally set for Independence Day, but supply chain issues pushed it back twice. Louis Escobar and his family have hosted an annual fireworks display at his family...
Turnto10.com
Police: Car break-ins, larcenies on the rise in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Car break-ins have been on the rise in the Garden City area of Cranston, police said on Sunday. The department said there have been 18 reported car break-ins and larcenies near the mall since August 20. Police believe the break-ins are occurring overnight in the...
Turnto10.com
Health department to hold hearing regarding a Cumberland chiropractor's suspended license
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health will hold a hearing on Friday to discuss the suspended licensee of a Cumberland chiropractor accused of sexual assault. Last week, RIDOH suspended the license of Thomas Sowa after receiving a notice that he allegedly touched a patient inappropriately on three separate occasions in June.
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to a rollover crash in Providence
(WJAR) — Crews responded to a rollover crash in Providence early Monday morning. The Providence Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Thurbers Avenue. An NBC 10 news crew observed a vehicle on its side on the scene. A tow truck helped clear the scene and removed the...
Turnto10.com
Thousands of students move in to University of Rhode Island this weekend
(WJAR) — Saturday was move-in day for upperclass students at the University of Rhode Island. More than three thousand freshman moved into their dorms on Thursday and Friday. URI saw a record-high number of applications this year, and the college says student enrollment is strong for the academic calendar.
Turnto10.com
Police officer credited with saving a baby meets her 9 years later
(WJAR) — Nine years ago, NBC 10 introduced you to a New Bedford police officer who delivered and saved a baby from her own umbilical cord. This past weekend, they were reunited for the first time since that rescue. A normal community church event turned into a heartfelt reunion...
Turnto10.com
Police: Teenager shot in Providence, in serious condition
Police are investigating after a 17-year old was shot Saturday night. Police responded to Salmon Street around 10:40 p.m. in Providence after reports of a shooting. An NBC 10 news crew was on the scene as police were collecting evidence and placing markers. Police say the teenager is in serious...
Turnto10.com
Two men charged in fight at Fall River gas station
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Neighbors spoke out against violence after police said a Fall River man punched a 66-year-old man in the face at a gas station on Friday night. "Shocking, it kind of makes me not want to walk by myself over there," said one Fall River resident, who only wanted to go by Dawn.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket Mayor says Winters Elementary set to open Tuesday
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Henry Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket is set to welcome students on Tuesday following an unexpected delay last week. Mayor Donald Grebien said the school district received a certificate of occupancy for the building, making it safe for students to return to the classroom. "In...
Turnto10.com
Family displaced, two injured in Attleboro house fire
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — An Attleboro family of six was displaced, and two family members were injured after a fire on Sunday afternoon. Video from neighbors shows flames taking over the top floor a Thomas Avenue home. "I was hearing a lot of sirens," a neighbor, Xavier Salinas, told...
Turnto10.com
Cranston High School West's track and field facility opens with restricted hours
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A popular running track in Cranston now has restricted hours for the public. Cranston High School West's track and field facility is now open to the public from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays only, and it does not sit well with some people.
Turnto10.com
Providence police arrest 2 in alleged DUI, reckless driving incident
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Two people were arrested following an alleged DUI and reckless driving incident at Roger Williams Park on Sunday morning. Providence police received several complaints of loud music and erratic driving at 8 a.m. near the Temple to Music. An officer saw a slingshot vehicle, a...
Turnto10.com
3rd suspect charged in 2014 fatal shooting in East Providence
(WJAR) — A third suspect has been indicted for his role in a 2014 fatal shooting in East Providence, the Rhode Island General Attorney’s Office announced on Friday. A Providence County Grandy Jury indicted 50-year-old Derek Winslow with one count of murder and one count of discharging a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence.
Turnto10.com
Group rallies to keep Morley Field from being sold to developer
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A group of protestors held signs at Morley Field in Pawtucket on Saturday, asking the city to reconsider selling the park to a developer. The same developer also bought the Microfibres site next door. Residents against the idea say the neighborhood needs a park. “This...
