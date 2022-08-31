Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
Vermont hosted 56 countries to explore the importance, value and concepts of agritourism
Over 500 participated from around the world with 350 visiting Vermont this past week. Vermont Business Magazine After two postponements because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Workshop on Agritourism was finally able to come together in Burlington, Vermont this past week. Over 500 participants from 56 countries, 44 states and 4 Canadian provinces set a new mark for participation. 350 came to Burlington with the rest joining virtually. Participants spent three days together sharing and learning about agritourism from all over the world while making trips to experience the amazing farms, food and working lands businesses here in Vermont.
vermontbiz.com
2022 Vermont Small Business Profiles available
Vermont Business Magazine The Office of Advocacy, an independent office within the US Small Business Administration, has released the 2022 Small Business Profiles for Vermont. Built by Advocacy’s Office of Economic Research, the profile contains snapshots about Vermont small businesses, such as industries, lending and exporting. “Advocacy’s Small Business...
vermontbiz.com
ADS Secretary John Quinn departs
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced that Secretary John Quinn will be leaving his role leading the Vermont Agency of Digital Services (ADS) later this month to work in the private sector. Secretary Quinn was first appointed by Governor Scott as chief innovation officer upon taking office in January 2017. He was named the first secretary of ADS after Executive Order 06-17(link is external) came into effect in April of 2017, which established the new Agency.
vermontbiz.com
NEK Chamber's Business Assistance Center offers enhanced services
Vermont Business Magazine It has been just over six months since the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce established a Business Assistance Center to offer personalized counseling to businesses in the region, and the response to this enhanced service has been encouraging. More than 50 businesses and entities from all over the Northeast Kingdom have already contacted the chamber for assistance, as the organization continues to increase its workforce development and business advocacy in the tri-county region.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermontbiz.com
Governor Scott to visit Montreal on two-day trade mission
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and officials from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) will be in Montreal, Quebec, September 6-7 to meet with business and government leaders, and attend the International Aerospace Innovation Forum(link is external). Since taking office, the Scott Administration has made strengthening business...
vermontbiz.com
AOT Road Construction Report Week of September 5
Vermont Agency of Transportation This weekly report is a list of planned construction activities that will have traffic impacts on state highways throughout Vermont for the week of September 5, 2022. Please note that crews will be off on Monday, September 5th in observance of Labor Day. Remember to drive safely in all work zones. Lives depend on it.
Comments / 0