Mikey Garcia Doesn't See How Vasiliy Lomachenko Pulls Off A Win Against Devin Haney
Quietly, promoter Bob Arum is crossing his fingers and hoping that both Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko emerge from their respective bouts victoriously. For the 23-year-old resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, he’s thoroughly enjoying life as a newly minted undisputed champion, a distinction he would earn following his lopsided decision win over George Kambosos Jr. on June 5th. Although the Australian product struggled to bank rounds, he swiftly enacted his immediate rematch clause, forcing Haney to face him once more on October 16th, in Melbourne, Australia.
Bivol: I Don't Need Rematch With Canelo; Maybe To Earn Money, But Not My Main Goal
Dmitry Bivol is fully prepared to move on from the biggest win of career. The possibility of never again facing Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is fine with the WBA light heavyweight titlist, particularly as both have present-day business to handle. While Alvarez returns to super middleweight for a trilogy clash with and an undisputed championship defense Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17, Bivol prepares for a mandatory title defense against unbeaten former super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez.
Ray Mercer Praises Tyson Fury, Rips Deontay Wilder: “He Gotta Learn How To F------ Box”
There’s an ongoing sentiment building around the boxing community, one that Ray Mercer agrees with wholeheartedly. With nearly a decade and a half of dominance under his belt, Tyson Fury's stellar resume, which includes victories over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and most recently Deontay Wilder, has convinced many that he is the best heavyweight in the world.
Andy Ruiz Drops Luis Ortiz Three Times, Wins Unanimous Decision
Andy Ruiz nearly let another one slip away. A trio of knockdowns was the difference on the scorecards, as the Imperial, California native managed a twelve-round, unanimous decision over Miami’s Luis Ortiz. Judges Zachary Young (114-111). Eddie Hernandez (114-111) and Fernando Villareal (113-112) scored in favor of Ruiz, who floored Ortiz twice in round two and again in round seven to prevail in their WBC heavyweight title semifinal eliminator Sunday evening at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Earnie Shavers – I Did The Punching
‘The Acorn’ has gone. We are losing boxing royalty. The heavyweights of the 1970s arguably represented the very best the sport has seen. Great champions, fighting each other, once, twice, three times, winning, losing, drawing and confirming one another’s greatness with each battle, every war, every wonderful demonstration of this, the finest but most brutal art.
Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz - Official Scorecards
Los Angeles - In a high stakes heavyweight fight, former unified world champion Andy Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) needed three knockdowns to win a twelve round unanimous decision over Luis Ortiz (33-3, 28 KOs). The scores were 113-112, 114-111, 114-111. Ortiz was dropped twice in the second round, with the...
Ruiz: God Made Me A Champ At This Weight, No Point In Changing Just To Look A Certain Way
Andy Ruiz could not have been prouder when he stepped on the scale for his latest assignment. The former unified heavyweight titlist has come to grips with industry-wide criticism of his physique, as he will never be confused for a bodybuilder. His announced of 268 ¾ pounds for his upcoming WBC heavyweight semifinal eliminator with Luis Ortiz was understandably met with mixed reaction. There were those who prefer he come in around the 250-pound mark. Others drew parallels to his weighing 268 for an historic knockout win over Anthony Joshua in June 2019 to become the first fighter of Mexican descent to win a piece of the heavyweight crown.
Haney: Pernell Whitaker Was Undisputed And Defended His Belts, I Want to Do The Same
Becoming undisputed lightweight champion was always among the goals set out by Devin Haney. Merely winning all the titles was never the end game, though. Las Vegas’ Haney is set for his sixth overall defense of the WBC title and first as the true lightweight king, as he faces Sydney’s George Kambosos Jr. The rematch takes place October 16 on ESPN from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, barely four months after the unbeaten American traveled Down Under to become the first undisputed lightweight champion in the four-belt era and—at age 23—the youngest at any weight to accomplish the feat.
Benavidez Sr. Blasts Canelo For ‘Mexican’ Comment: ‘I Don’t Have Respect For This Guy; Champions Fight Anybody’
The father and trainer of 168-pound contender David Benavidez was livid when news of Canelo Alvarez’s recent controversial remarks reached his ears. Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champion from Mexico, told reporters earlier this week that he had no desire to fight his compatriots, particularly the light heavyweight contender Gilberto Ramirez. It did not take long before observers began pointing out that, under that principle, Benavidez would also be excluded. (Benavidez, to be sure, is an American citizen, but he is of Mexican and Ecuadorian descent).
Hearn on Canelo: My Instructions From Eddy Reynoso Are To Make The Bivol Rematch
Dmitry Bivol remains the top target next spring for Canelo Alvarez, according to Eddie Hearn. Hearn, the promoter of the Mexican superstar and current undisputed champion at 168, indicated recently that he had “instructions” from Alvarez’s trainer and manager Eddy Reynoso to schedule a rematch with the Russian light heavyweight champion, presumably for May 2023.
Peter Fury Warns Shields: Savannah Marshall is Hardest Female Puncher in History
Peter Fury, head trainer of WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall, has warned that his boxer is easily the most dangerous puncher in women's boxing. Marshall will collide with IBF, WBA, WBC champion Claressa Shields in an undisputed showdown on September 10 at the O2 Arena in London. The British fighter...
Ra'eese Aleem Drops, Outclasses Mike Plania In Ten-Round Shutout, Demands Title Shot Next
Ra’eese Aleem is a problem for any junior featherweight in the world today. That was the emphatic message delivered in a lopsided decision win over Mike Plania. Judges Rudy Barragan (100-89), Pat Russell (100-89) and Esther Lopez (100-89) all scored every round in favor of Aleem in their FS1 televised bout Sunday evening at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Hiroto Kyoguchi-Kenshiro Teraji Unification Bout Set For November 1 In Japan
The junior flyweight division is set to officially crown a true divisional king. BoxingScene.com has learned that a condensed tournament is in play beginning with a November 1 title fight doubleheader to take place at a location to be determined in Japan. Two of the fights will feature three reigning 108-pound titleholders, including a terrific unification bout between two-time WBC champ Kenshiro Teraji and WBA ‘Super’ champion Hiroto Kyoguchi.
Liam Paro vs. Brock Jarvis Heads To South Bank Piazza in Brisbane, October 15
Liam Paro and Brock Jarvis will clash for the WBO Global Super-Lightweight Title at the South Bank Piazza in Brisbane on Saturday October 15, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN, as Matchroom break new ground with their first show in Australia. Paro (22-0 13 KOs) is ranked No.1 with the...
Sivenathi Nontshinga Edges Hector Flores, Claims IBF 108-Pound Title In Fight Of The Year Contender
Sivenathi Nontshinga rode an early knockdown and a late momentum shift all the way to the finish line to come up huge on the road in a Fight of the Year contender. A terrific twelve-round shootout saw South Africa’s Nontshinga outlast Hector Flores in claiming a split decision and the vacant IBF junior flyweight title as part of a DAZN quadrupleheader. Judge Fabricio Lopez (115-112) awarded the non-stop action in favor of Flores, overruled by judges Pasquale Procipio (116-111) and Deon Dwarte (114-113) in favor of Nontshinga in their sensational slugfest Saturday evening at Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico.
Abner Mares Angling For Gervonta Davis, Santa Cruz Fights In Comeback
LOS ANGELES – Abner Mares will end a four-plus retirement when he takes on Miguel Flores on Sept. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Mares will be making his 130-pound debut in a fight that will provide support for a FOX pay-per-view card headlined by a bout between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz.
Tyson Fury: If Usyk Fight Doesn't Happen, Then We'll Go and Offer Joshua The Fight
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is applying a lot of pressure on Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA titles, to face him sooner than later. Fury wants to return at the end of the year - but Usyk wants to take a few months off and stage that fight in early 2023. The Ukrainian boxer wants to heal up his body and spend some time with his family.
Denzel Bentley Reflects on Rivalry With Marcus Morrison
DENZEL BENTLEY HAS revealed that a fight with Marcus Morrison could have happened back in 2020 but he was told to 'wait his turn' by the now challenger for the British middleweight title. Bentley makes a first defence of his Lonsdale belt against the Manchester man on September 16 at...
Kim Clavel-Jessica Nery WBC/WBA Title Unification Set, December 1 in Laval, Canada
Yet another title unification bout lands on the boxing calendar. Kim Clavel and Jessica Nery are set to collide in a WBC/WBA junior flyweight unification bout set for December 1 at Place Bell in Laval, Canada. The bout comes on the heels both winning their belts earlier this year, eager to make an immediate impact rather than milk their respective title reigns.
Andy Ruiz: We Picked Luis Ortiz Because He's A Real Top Ten Guy
There are many top heavyweights who view Luis Ortiz as an obstacle they’d rather avoid if given the chance. Andy Ruiz views the former two-time title challenger as a springboard to reclaim past glory. The two will collide this Sunday atop a Fox Sports Pay-Per-View from Crypto.com Arena in...
