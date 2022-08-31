Read full article on original website
Related
Bangor Police Say a Body Was Found on a Bench by the Kenduskeag
Bangor Police are investigating after a body was found near the Kenduskeag Stream. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says police were called to the area behind 262 Harlow Street, just before 9:00 Thursday morning, to do a welfare check. The person reporting the incident said the individual was on a bench on the walking trail and had not moved in quite some time.
2 Men Die Monday Night in Single-Vehicle Crash in Carmel
Two men have died as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Route 69 in Carmel. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office reports Deputies were dispatched to the scene of the crash at approximately 9:19 p.m. Monday. When they arrived in the 800 block of Route 69, they found a lone sedan and two males who were deceased. The names of the men have not been released, pending notification of family.
Maine Open Winery Day 2022 is Saturday September 10th
Bangor Uncorked is our cluster of radio stations party and it is Saturday October 15th at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Today is the last day to purchase the most inexpensive tickets. Prices go up tomorrow,. Okay with that being said, for those who can’t wait for that event, get...
American Flags Burned in ‘Destructive’ Hermon Vandalism Spree
The Town Of Hermon Fire Department put up a request for help on its Facebook Page Monday morning:. They were asking for assistance from the public in finding out more information on some vandalism that may have occurred late Sunday night. "American flags and Service flags were taken off of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
Officials In Maine Remind You To Slow Down In School Zones
As teachers and students all over the state prepare to start a brand new school year this week, Maine's law enforcement agencies have taken to social media to remind drivers to go slow in School Zones!. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office took to its Facebook Page to inform motorists that...
Man Stopped by Witnesses after Allegedly Hitting 5 Cars in Bangor
A Levant driver is facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting five cars in Bangor over the weekend. Bangor Police received a report of an erratic driver at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Main and State Streets. Sergeant Jason McAmbley tells us that by the time officers caught up to Brent Clark, 51 of Levant, he was on Broadway, being restrained by two other people.
Bar Harbor Man Died After Being Run Over By His Own Vehicle
A Bar Harbor man has died after being struck by his own vehicle. Emergency responders were called to Cross Street in Bar Harbor, in the area of 15 Eagle Lake Road for a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. When they arrived, officials found that it was the owner of the vehicle who had been hit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blue Hill Man, 26, Dies in a Single-Vehicle Crash
A 26-year-old Blue Hill man died Saturday evening in a single-vehicle crash. Carson Crocker was killed in the crash that was reported to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Deputies responded to the scene on Pleasant Street in Blue Hill and found a maroon Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, belonging to Crocker.
Want To Touch Big Trucks? Head To Carmel Saturday & You Can
If you get all giddy at the thought of being able to get an up-close-and-personal look at big trucks and machines, you're gonna want to head to Carmel Saturday because you'll not only be able to see them...you can actually touch them!. The Carmel Municipal Parking Lot will be the...
Bangor Police Share Local Kid’s Incredible Act of Compassion
Look who is up to their up old tricks again. It's everyone's favorite community of cops (well, I guess not your favorite if you live a life of crime), the Bangor Police Department. The often-viral department has hit Facebook once again. However, this time around it's a bit of a...
Bangor Police Issue a Silver Alert for a Missing Presque Isle Man
Bangor Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 55-year-old Presque Isle man. Police say Joseph Dalessandrids was last seen on Monday, August 22nd at approximately 2:49 in the afternoon, as he was walking out of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury since he was involved in a crash a month ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Straps OK, But Watch Those Slogans. Bangor Schools Revise Dress Code.
Dress codes are kinda weird. When I was a youngster in junior high and high school, there was a pretty loose dress code in Hampden. Although there were definitely a few that raised eyebrows. For instance, I can understand why school kids didn't need to wear Marlboro and Budweiser shirts in school. But shorts?
ROAD TRIP ALERT: The Blue Hill Fair Is This Weekend
Wrap up the summer of 2022 with one of the biggest fairs in the state of Maine!. Described as A 'Down to Earth' Country Fair” The annual Blue Hill Fair is upon us once again. Starting today, you can join in the fun this Labor Day Weekend with a...
It’s Been Four Years Since We Lost Chuck Foster And We Miss Him
On August 28th, 2018, we lost a legend here in Bangor. I can't believe it has been four years since we lost our dear friend and co-worker, Chuck Foster. There are just not enough words to express how much I miss him, not only as a member of the Z team, but as someone that I spent a great deal of time with on a personal level. He was my neighbor and we used to have our weekly TV nights, watching whatever the hot show was at the time. We watched every episode of "The Sopranos", "Mad Men", "Breaking Bad", and so many others, It was something I looked forward to every week, hanging with Chuck, and whatever dog, or cat, he had at the time...and he had many. He was such a lover of animals.
A Reddit User Asks ‘Why Do Mainers Like To Back Into Parking Spots?’
This caught my attention because I find myself doing it all the time now. I live on a very busy street in Bangor, so when there is a huge snowstorm that happens overnight, there are many times I will wake up to find out that the city plow has come by SEVERAL times, and buried me even deeper into my driveway, which is no fun when you leave for work at 5 a.m.
Should There Be A Law in Maine About Drive-Thru Traffic?
A Reddit user posed an interesting question about drive-thru lines. Have you ever been annoyed at a line that stretches out in the street, when you are passing by a Dunkin', or the massive amount of cars that always seem to be at the Chick-fil-A at the Bangor Mall?. When...
Tesoro’s In Bangor Will Hold A Grand Re-Opening September 13th
Due to some unfortunate circumstances, the owners of a popular Downton Bangor area restaurant had to put it up for sale, now the doors are open again, with a plan to have a grand re-opening. Just over three years ago, Tesoro New Italian Restaurant re-opened its doors under the new...
Forget Flamingos: Project Graduation Raises Money With Flushes
Instead of the traditional car wash or bake sale, Bangor High School's Class of 2022 is taking a bit of an unorthodox approach to raising money for its Project Graduation festivities. Even in more recent years where organizations would "flock" lawns with a flamboyance of fake flamingos in an effort...
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
Z107.3
Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0