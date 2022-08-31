On August 28th, 2018, we lost a legend here in Bangor. I can't believe it has been four years since we lost our dear friend and co-worker, Chuck Foster. There are just not enough words to express how much I miss him, not only as a member of the Z team, but as someone that I spent a great deal of time with on a personal level. He was my neighbor and we used to have our weekly TV nights, watching whatever the hot show was at the time. We watched every episode of "The Sopranos", "Mad Men", "Breaking Bad", and so many others, It was something I looked forward to every week, hanging with Chuck, and whatever dog, or cat, he had at the time...and he had many. He was such a lover of animals.

