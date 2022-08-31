ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walla Walla, WA
Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Walla Walla, WA
Food & Drinks
97 Rock

Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities

Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
TRI-CITIES, WA
97 Rock

Tri-Cities, Will You Get Mad If My Dog Pees In Your Yard?

That's my dog, isn't he cute? Do you think you would get mad if he peed in your yard?. Of course you would get mad. It does not matter how cute my dog is, I think you would get upset. As a long time dog owner, I get it. Your yard, or my yard for that matter, should not a toilet for people's dogs. Is a topic that you care about, or is it even legal for people to let their dogs pee in your yard? Some people obviously do not think about these things.
TRI-CITIES, WA
KIMA TV

Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished

YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Chihuly
97 Rock

THE Most Delicious Burger in the Tri-Cities is Found Where?

We often ask, "Where is the best burger in Tri-Cities?" Right? I rarely eat meat, so this is a big deal for me. Yesterday, my husband and I decided to go out to lunch. Jeff said that was in the "mood for a burger." I remembered a sign somewhere boasting that they had the best burgers. Who was it?
RICHLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Tasting#Winery#Android Tv#Food Drink#Beverages#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Usa Today#Download#Androi
nbcrightnow.com

Crews to pave State Route 125 in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Transportation will pave sections of State Route 125 in Walla Walla starting September 6. Crews will start on the south end and work north until the Dalles and Military Road intersection. The pave work is meant to extend the roadway’s...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire

Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
LA GRANDE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ifiberone.com

Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel

All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
WENATCHEE, WA
KREM2

Franklin County wildfire burns into Adams County near Washtucna

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — A fire burning in Franklin County has stretched into Adams County and is northeast of Washtucna. According to the Adams County Sherriff Department, the fire is burning near Highway 26, but there are no road closures or evacuations in place at this time. Franklin and Adams County fire crews are on scene and working get the fire under control.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy