Effingham County, IL

Herald & Review

Police surprise armed Decatur meth dealer with home raid, affidavit says

DECATUR — Police report surprising a Decatur drug dealer when they raided his home and seized more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine pills and an illegally-owned gun. A sworn affidavit said the raid was carried out at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 10 by members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.
DECATUR, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, September 3rd, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 27-year-old Centralia man for alleged home invasion, criminal trespass to a residence, and battery. Luke Declue of Jonquil Drive was taken to the Marion County Jail. No other details have been released. 53-year-old William Lee of North Vine in Sandoval was arrested by Marion County...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022

A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
GRANITE CITY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Nokomis man injured in single-car wreck north of Sandoval

A 35-year-old Nokomis man was injured in a single car crash north of Sandoval Friday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say 35-year-old James LeMarr told them he fell asleep while traveling on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection. He ran off the east side of the road, went down an embankment, hit a culvert, and then a stop sign at the south entrance to the rest area.
SANDOVAL, IL
WCIA

Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
kchi.com

Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested

An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Pana Police make burglary arrest

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Pana Police Department arrested a man they suspect was responsible for multiple break-ins. Nathaniel Bain of Pana was arrested in connection to a burglary at Shasteen’s Citgo gas station and convenience store on August 31st. After the back entrance of the store was kicked in, officers responded to the burglary alarm […]
PANA, IL
x95radio.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 29-year-old Lavell Elion of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Domestic Battery. 22-year-old Benjamin Duncan of Bonnie was arrested...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

AREA / REGIONAL COURT NEWS

(OLNEY) In Richland County Court, 61 year old Michael Mattox of Dundas has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a count of first degree murder in connection with the death of two Olney women back on December 26th, 2020. A part of the plea agreement is that Mattox will serve 100% of the prison term handed down this week.
OLNEY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man arrested for starting fire in vacant home

Centralia Police arrested a 40-year-old Centralia man for felony criminal damage to property by fire following a fire Thursday afternoon that caused minor damage to a vacant home. Edwin Steinkamp of West Noleman was arrested when returning to the home at 1124 South Hickory Street Thursday night. Centralia City Firemen...
CENTRALIA, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Theft From Taylorville Band Boosters Result In Friday Arrest

A woman has been arrested for theft from the Taylorville Band Boosters. 46 year old Bobbi J. Ward of Taylorville was arrested Friday afternoon after the Taylorville Community School District contacted Taylorville Police Department concerning possible theft of money from the Band Boosters Account. TPD did find evidence of theft. Ward was the treasurer of the Band Boosters and is not an employee of the school district.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Raymond Man Arrested For Meth/Heroin Trafficking After Traffic Stop

A Raymond man has been arrested following a traffic violation complaint. Montgomery Police say they were called to Raymond to investigate the complaint when they located the suspect vehicle in the village of Raymond and made contact with him. Police say 40 year old Daniel J. Vickery of Raymond had a suspended driver’s license and outstanding warrants for his arrest. Deputies than took Vickery into custody on the outstanding Montgomery County warrant; which had been issued for failure to appear on a possession of meth charge. He also had an outstanding Sangamon County for failure to appear; driving on a suspended license.
RAYMOND, IL
newschannel20.com

Man arrested for possession of 117 grams of meth

RAYMOND, Ill. (WICS) — A Raymond man has been arrested for Methamphetamine Trafficking, Controlled Substance Trafficking, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance, and the two outstanding warrants. On Thursday morning, Montgomery County Deputies responded to investigate a traffic violation. During the...
RAYMOND, IL
WAND TV

Shelbyville man arrested on 37 drug, weapons charges

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelbyville man is facing 37 counts of drug and weapons charges. Dagan Traylor, 32, was charged as a result of a methamphetamine distribution investigation. An operation was conducted on August 29 by members of the East Central Illinois Task Force, Central Illinois Enforcement Group, the...
SHELBYVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Woman wanted for delivery of over 900 grams of meth

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A woman is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine over 900 grams. Decatur Police Department says they are looking for Bridget A. Yokley, 38. If you know her location, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.
DECATUR, IL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Effingham Radio

Marjorie C. Huckabee, 95

Marjorie C. Huckabee age 95 of Speedway, Indiana formerly of Newton passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 in Indiana. Graveside services will be held at 12:45 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Brooks Cemetery, rural Jasper County with Bro. Scotty Wilson officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Saturday, September 10th at the Crain Funeral Home, Newton, Illinois.
SPEEDWAY, IN
WCIA

State Police respond to crash on I-57

UPDATE Sergeant Eric King said all lanes of southbound I-57 are open at Milepost 200.5. The wrecked vehicle has been moved to the right shoulder of the highway. King added that the scene of the crash is still active. COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is actively responding to a traffic crash […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police warns of donation scam

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is warning people in the community about a scam it has become aware of that awaits drivers at street intersections. Officers said that in recent weeks, they received reports of people “aggressively seeking” donations from drivers. From these reports and further research, officers noticed several patterns: they […]
DECATUR, IL

