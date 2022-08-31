ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheatland, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, September 3, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by west of Glendo, Wyoming by Darin Geringer. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include...
WYOMING STATE
newslj.com

Plague confirmed in a cat

Greg Johnson with the Laramie Boomerang and Jonathan make with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Via the Wyoming News Exchange. LARAMIE and CHEYENNE — Confirmation via lab testing that an Albany County cat has died of plague has state health officials cautioning pet owners statewide, including in the Cheyenne area.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

There’s a new OB/GYN in Casper and her name is Brittany Myers

Doctor Brittany Myers, 30, is the newest member of the Women's Health Associates team. She has openings and space for immediate consults and is fresh from training; she's up on the latest techniques and protocols. Originally from Cody, Wyoming, Myers moved back to the Cowboy State after completing her OB/GYN...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (9/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Cheyenne (Central) 21, Casper (Kelly Walsh) 3. Sheridan 41, Cheyenne (South) 14. Gillette (Thunder Basin) 36,...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared

The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislator Says Highway Patrol Improperly Released Info In Trooper Arrest

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, wants to know why the Wyoming Highway Patrol sent out a press release announcing that it had arrested one of its troopers before he had officially been charged with a crime. Brown filed a complaint, which...
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (8/24/22–9/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Record heat, critical fire weather possible around Casper today

CASPER, Wyo. — It’s going to be a scorcher. Words like that for a forecast are common for July, not so much September, but the National Weather Service in Riverton is warning that several high temperature records are in jeopardy today. High pressure is firmly in place over...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Man Killed In Shootout With Police In Casper On Friday Morning

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man is dead following a shootout Friday morning with Casper police. According to the Casper Police Department, a man who was parked near the shores of Lake McKenzie in Casper at 1:54 a.m. fled on foot after two police officers contacted him.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (8/22/22–8/29/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 22 through Aug. 29. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Sanjuan Joe Hernandez, 50 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Officer-involved shooting at McKenzie Lake Park

CASPER, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 1:54 AM, two officers of the Casper Police Department were patrolling in the area of Lake McKenzie Park, a park located in the City of Casper at 1489 Bryan Stock Trail. While patrolling the area, they came across a vehicle parked near the shores of Lake McKenzie. There, they contacted an adult male.
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/1/22–9/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Mystery as Wyoming Highway Patrol officer arrested

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested this week by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been released yet. The mysterious story started on May 2, when the Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, who is stationed in Cheyenne. The officer was immediately removed from service, and placed on administrative.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Woman Shot In The Head In Second Early Morning Shooting In Casper On Friday

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A woman is being treated for gunshot injuries to her head following a shooting in Casper on Friday morning, according to the Casper Police Department. This is the second overnight shooting in Casper, as a man was killed earlier in the...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Police investigate North Casper shooting

CASPER, Wyo. (Release) - On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 3:20 AM, a call was received at the Public Safety Communications Center regarding a gunshot victim. The victim reported having been shot by an assailant in an alley of East K Street between North Durbin Street and North Wolcott Street.
CASPER, WY

