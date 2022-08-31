Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Smoke is on the horizon, and it’s likely to become more visible on Labor Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — If you think you’re seeing a haze of smoke around the horizon, it’s because you are. Smoke from western wildfires has been drifting over the western U.S. since Friday, and with the region’s clear skies, it has become easy to see, especially at the horizon.
oilcity.news
Casper Historic Preservation Commission shares map featuring downtown, Old Yellowstone District resources
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Historic Preservation Commission has shared a new digital map with pictures, descriptions and historical information regarding properties evaluated in a cultural survey of Casper’s architectural and historical resources in the downtown and Old Yellowstone District areas. Conducted from 2013 to 2015, the survey...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, September 3, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by west of Glendo, Wyoming by Darin Geringer. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include...
newslj.com
Plague confirmed in a cat
Greg Johnson with the Laramie Boomerang and Jonathan make with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Via the Wyoming News Exchange. LARAMIE and CHEYENNE — Confirmation via lab testing that an Albany County cat has died of plague has state health officials cautioning pet owners statewide, including in the Cheyenne area.
There’s a new OB/GYN in Casper and her name is Brittany Myers
Doctor Brittany Myers, 30, is the newest member of the Women's Health Associates team. She has openings and space for immediate consults and is fresh from training; she's up on the latest techniques and protocols. Originally from Cody, Wyoming, Myers moved back to the Cowboy State after completing her OB/GYN...
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (9/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Cheyenne (Central) 21, Casper (Kelly Walsh) 3. Sheridan 41, Cheyenne (South) 14. Gillette (Thunder Basin) 36,...
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislator Says Highway Patrol Improperly Released Info In Trooper Arrest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, wants to know why the Wyoming Highway Patrol sent out a press release announcing that it had arrested one of its troopers before he had officially been charged with a crime. Brown filed a complaint, which...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/24/22–9/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Record heat, critical fire weather possible around Casper today
CASPER, Wyo. — It’s going to be a scorcher. Words like that for a forecast are common for July, not so much September, but the National Weather Service in Riverton is warning that several high temperature records are in jeopardy today. High pressure is firmly in place over...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Wildfire burns near Dave Johnston Power Plant on Wednesday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — A wildfire is burning near the Dave Johnston Power Plant in Converse County on Wednesday afternoon. A person reached by phone at the Glenrock Police Department confirmed that the fire was in the vicinity of the plant. There have been no evacuations as of 3 p.m. at the plant, and emergency vehicles are on site.
cowboystatedaily.com
Man Killed In Shootout With Police In Casper On Friday Morning
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man is dead following a shootout Friday morning with Casper police. According to the Casper Police Department, a man who was parked near the shores of Lake McKenzie in Casper at 1:54 a.m. fled on foot after two police officers contacted him.
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (8/22/22–8/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 22 through Aug. 29. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Sanjuan Joe Hernandez, 50 –...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/1/22–9/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Mystery as Wyoming Highway Patrol officer arrested
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested this week by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been released yet. The mysterious story started on May 2, when the Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, who is stationed in Cheyenne. The officer was immediately removed from service, and placed on administrative.
cowboystatedaily.com
wyomingnewsnow.tv
