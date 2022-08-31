ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

Kansas man found dead in knee-deep water at Stockton Lake, highway patrol to investigate

By Sara Karnes, Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago
Law enforcement are investigating after a Kansas man was found dead in Stockton Lake Tuesday.

John G. Gray, of Fort Scott, had been camping at Orleans Trail Park when his daughter called campground officials worried when she hadn't been able to contact her father, said Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure.

Campground officials went to Gray's camper for a wellbeing check only to find it locked and intact. Nothing seemed to be amiss, but Gray was not there, McClure told the News-Leader in a phone interview Wednesday.

At the daughter's request, they looked for Gray's fishing boat, but it was secured at the campground's storage facilities.

They continued searching the campground and near the lake, which is where they found Gray.

"Ultimately, (officials) found him roughly five to eight feet from shore in water that was about knee deep," McClure said.

The 60-year-old was not wearing a life jacket when his body was found at almost 3 p.m. Tuesday. McClure said he estimated Gray was unaccounted for for about 24-36 hours. Gray's last conversation with his daughter was at 8 a.m. Monday.

"The daughter became concerned because he was not responding or answering texts or calls," McClure said.

Although there's nothing indicating foul play, the cause of death is under investigation because it was "unwitnessed," McClure said.

"There's nothing that leans toward anything other than either medical, accidental or something like that," McClure said before adding that investigating is "the prudent thing, and moral, ethical thing to do."

This incident is Troop D's 16th drowning in 2022.

When adventuring alone, let someone know your plans

This incident is a reminder to let people know your plans if you're camping or going out on the water alone, McClure said. Let someone know when you're going in the water and when you're planning to be back.

"When you are alone, it's good to let somebody know specifically what you're doing and where you're going," McClure said.

Sara Karnes is an Outdoors Reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Follow along with her adventures on Twitter and Instagram @Sara_Karnes. Got a story to tell? Email her at skarnes@springfi.gannett.com.

