realestatedaily-news.com
Burger King at Grant & Alvernon Demolished
TUCSON, ARIZONA - The City of Tucson’s demolition crew demolished the former Burger King on the northeast corner of Grant and Alvernon Way on Thursday. The City will be widening the intersection as part of the Grant Road Widening project. Similar to other phases of this project, the design...
multihousingnews.com
Wolcott Group Sells Tucson Asset for $37M
The property last traded for $7.5 million. Wolcott Group has sold Commons on Stella Apartment Homes, a 199-unit community in Tucson, Ariz., for $37 million. The property last traded in 2017, when the former owner paid $7.5 million for the asset, Yardi Matrix data shows. ABI Multifamily arranged the deal....
azpm.org
Tucson-area housing market cooling off
The frenzy around the housing market this year has begun to cool off. While that makes looking for a house a little easier, it also means sellers are having to readjust their expectations. Tucson Association of Realtors President Jodi Koch said it’s still a healthy market, but the days of...
thisistucson.com
Eating on a budget in Tucson: 7 of our favorite picks for $7 or less
Inflation is hitting everyone hard. Rent is going up and wages are staying the same. Most of your favorite restaurants need to charge more to cover the cost of ingredients, supply chain issues and labor. Finding affordable food is more important than ever, and also harder to find — especially when supporting local. We’re here to help, with our favorite, filling picks for $7 or less.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Dry, hot, and breezy for Labor Day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Moisture from post-tropical cyclone Javier continues to exit the region Sunday, clearing our clouds and dropping our dew points. An upper-level ridge of high pressure is centered over the Great Basin, bringing us gusty easterly winds here in southern Arizona. This ridge will keep Tucson’s high temperatures in the triple digits through Wednesday as dry conditions persist.
PACC: Last day for free adoptions
The Pima Animal Care Center is offering free adoptions at its center. Using this coupon you can adopt any PACC pet for free.
Motorcyclist Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
A motorcycle crash killed a 24-year-old in Tucson. The accident occurred in the late hours of Thursday, the 1st of September. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
Dramatic air rescue footage shows dog dangling above Arizona desert
A prolonged heat wave in the Southwest that has pushed temperatures into the 100s left two adventurers and their pet ill-equipped and in a dangerous position as they hiked a trail known for being treacherous. Two hikers and their pet dog were so overcome by the intense Arizona heat on...
KOLD-TV
Tucson dentist offering free tooth treatments next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Risas Dental and Braces is hosting its fifth annual Labor of Love event, which offers dental care for free, on Monday, Sept. 5. According to a news release, patients at the event can choose from four different treatments:. Basic cleaning. Filling. Simple extraction. Exam...
66-Year-Old Andrew Ralph Ward Killed In Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a motor vehicle accident killed a 66-year-old man on Wednesday. The officials stated that the crash occurred on Prince Road and Fairview Avenue.
realestatedaily-news.com
Mandarina MPC Expands with the acquisition of 113 More Acres for $4.25 Million
MARANA, ARIZONA – Bela Flor Communities has assembled 455 acres for a new master planned community, called Mandarina, in Marana with the purchase of 113 additional acres for $4.25 million. The transaction closed August 1, 2022, and is being called Madarina Phase II being held for development. Mandarina Phase...
kjzz.org
Housing-related pet surrenders triple at Tucson animal shelter
A Tucson-based animal shelter says housing-related pet surrenders have tripled in the last year. In past years, the number of pets surrendered due to housing issues made up about six percent of the animals handed over to the Pima Animal Care Center. Now, they make up about18 %. Kayleigh Murdock...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sonoita, Arizona – August 2022 – Empire Ranch
In the high grasslands of Southern Arizona lies the Empire Ranch. This ranch at it’s largest covered 180 square miles, larger than the city of Philadelphia. While there are still some cattle still on the land, it is mostly a nature preserve. Located between the Whetstone Mountains and the...
Old Tucson: Nightfall tickets disappearing fast
Officials at Old Tucson are even surprised at how fast tickets to Nightfall are going. They will open the park October 6 for the annual Halloween event.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Benson (Benson, AZ)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle crash occurred on Wednesday in Benson. The officials stated that the crash took place on Interstate 10. The crash happened when a passenger vehicle crashed with [..]
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Sol Y Luna apartments facing potential shut down due to code violations
Residents of student apartment complex Sol Y Luna could potentially be looking for new housing soon due to various code violations and conditions of the building itself. According to reporting from KGUN 9, Sol y Luna Apartments are Ward 6 which is overseen by City Council Member Steve Kozachik. Kozachik said in the article, “Sol Y Luna has around 30 different code violations and a pending court hearing. The City has already given the complex a fair warning, and now, enough is enough.”
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average temperatures to start out your holiday weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will remain near to a bit above average into the middle of next week with a breezy east wind at times. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible today, mainly near the International border, then most areas stay dry till later next week when tropical moisture may push into our region increasing precipitation chances.
City to decide soon on controversial Tanque Verde housing project
For the last three years, Tucsonans have fought development on the northeast corner of Houghton and Tanque Verde.
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 Years
A local bakery has closed after nearly 40 years.mohamed hassouna/Unsplash. When entering into the food and drink business, few owners are able to close and call it quits on their own terms. Most restaurants fail to make it more than a few years, and now more than ever there are all kinds of hoops to jump through. However, one local business has managed to make it nearly 40 years here in the Old Pueblo, and after seeing all kinds of change in Tucson, has decided to put up their aprons one last time.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Picacho Peak, Arizona – August 2022 – Redundant Name for A Unique Mountain
Picacho in Spanish means peak, so this mountain is basically Peak Peak. The highest peak rises 2,000 feet above the valley floor. Picacho Peak is about 45 miles west of downtown Tucson, and is along I-10, the major route from Tucson to Phoenix and beyond. For a number of reasons...
