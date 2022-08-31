ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

realestatedaily-news.com

Burger King at Grant & Alvernon Demolished

TUCSON, ARIZONA - The City of Tucson’s demolition crew demolished the former Burger King on the northeast corner of Grant and Alvernon Way on Thursday. The City will be widening the intersection as part of the Grant Road Widening project. Similar to other phases of this project, the design...
TUCSON, AZ
multihousingnews.com

Wolcott Group Sells Tucson Asset for $37M

The property last traded for $7.5 million. Wolcott Group has sold Commons on Stella Apartment Homes, a 199-unit community in Tucson, Ariz., for $37 million. The property last traded in 2017, when the former owner paid $7.5 million for the asset, Yardi Matrix data shows. ABI Multifamily arranged the deal....
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Tucson-area housing market cooling off

The frenzy around the housing market this year has begun to cool off. While that makes looking for a house a little easier, it also means sellers are having to readjust their expectations. Tucson Association of Realtors President Jodi Koch said it’s still a healthy market, but the days of...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Eating on a budget in Tucson: 7 of our favorite picks for $7 or less

Inflation is hitting everyone hard. Rent is going up and wages are staying the same. Most of your favorite restaurants need to charge more to cover the cost of ingredients, supply chain issues and labor. Finding affordable food is more important than ever, and also harder to find — especially when supporting local. We’re here to help, with our favorite, filling picks for $7 or less.
TUCSON, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Business
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Dry, hot, and breezy for Labor Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Moisture from post-tropical cyclone Javier continues to exit the region Sunday, clearing our clouds and dropping our dew points. An upper-level ridge of high pressure is centered over the Great Basin, bringing us gusty easterly winds here in southern Arizona. This ridge will keep Tucson’s high temperatures in the triple digits through Wednesday as dry conditions persist.
TUCSON, AZ
#Gas Prices#The Circle#Circle K Branded#Kold News 13
KOLD-TV

Tucson dentist offering free tooth treatments next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Risas Dental and Braces is hosting its fifth annual Labor of Love event, which offers dental care for free, on Monday, Sept. 5. According to a news release, patients at the event can choose from four different treatments:. Basic cleaning. Filling. Simple extraction. Exam...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Mandarina MPC Expands with the acquisition of 113 More Acres for $4.25 Million

MARANA, ARIZONA – Bela Flor Communities has assembled 455 acres for a new master planned community, called Mandarina, in Marana with the purchase of 113 additional acres for $4.25 million. The transaction closed August 1, 2022, and is being called Madarina Phase II being held for development. Mandarina Phase...
MARANA, AZ
kjzz.org

Housing-related pet surrenders triple at Tucson animal shelter

A Tucson-based animal shelter says housing-related pet surrenders have tripled in the last year. In past years, the number of pets surrendered due to housing issues made up about six percent of the animals handed over to the Pima Animal Care Center. Now, they make up about18 %. Kayleigh Murdock...
TUCSON, AZ
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
rdzphotographyblog.com

Sonoita, Arizona – August 2022 – Empire Ranch

In the high grasslands of Southern Arizona lies the Empire Ranch. This ranch at it’s largest covered 180 square miles, larger than the city of Philadelphia. While there are still some cattle still on the land, it is mostly a nature preserve. Located between the Whetstone Mountains and the...
SONOITA, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Sol Y Luna apartments facing potential shut down due to code violations

Residents of student apartment complex Sol Y Luna could potentially be looking for new housing soon due to various code violations and conditions of the building itself. According to reporting from KGUN 9, Sol y Luna Apartments are Ward 6 which is overseen by City Council Member Steve Kozachik. Kozachik said in the article, “Sol Y Luna has around 30 different code violations and a pending court hearing. The City has already given the complex a fair warning, and now, enough is enough.”
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average temperatures to start out your holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will remain near to a bit above average into the middle of next week with a breezy east wind at times. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible today, mainly near the International border, then most areas stay dry till later next week when tropical moisture may push into our region increasing precipitation chances.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 Years

A local bakery has closed after nearly 40 years.mohamed hassouna/Unsplash. When entering into the food and drink business, few owners are able to close and call it quits on their own terms. Most restaurants fail to make it more than a few years, and now more than ever there are all kinds of hoops to jump through. However, one local business has managed to make it nearly 40 years here in the Old Pueblo, and after seeing all kinds of change in Tucson, has decided to put up their aprons one last time.
TUCSON, AZ

