Purdue Basketball Recruiting: Kanon Catchings Commits!
Matt Painter and the Boilermakers lost a commitment around a month ago and have now picked up another. This time, it is class of 2024 wing, Kanon Catchings, who announced his commitment to the Boilermakers Friday night via Twitter. Catchings committed during his official visit to Purdue this week for...
Penn State 35, Purdue 31: In Tweets
Another missed opportunity. That is what we are to take from last night. Purdue had every chance to put the game away, but could not manage enough offense in the fourth quarter. It ran the ball once when it had two different possessions and could not keep the clock moving. Yes, there were other mistakes. TJ Sheffield’s fumble just before halftime loomed large. Poor tackling on Penn State’s ensuing touchdown meant at least a 10 point shift in the game. When you lose by 4, that is monumental.
