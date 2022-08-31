Read full article on original website
Donovan Mitchell breaks silence on Cavs trade, shares emotional message
On Thursday, the NBA world was rocked once again with the news that the Utah Jazz had traded All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Friday, Mitchell finally spoke out and addressed his former fans and the organization that he came up with. View this post on Instagram A post shared […] The post Donovan Mitchell breaks silence on Cavs trade, shares emotional message appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Knicks’ ‘poorly received’ move that may have impacted botched Donovan Mitchell trade with Jazz
To be fair to the New York Knicks, they did do everything they can to try and trade for Donovan Mitchell. In the end, however, their efforts proved futile after the Utah Jazz decided to accept a trade offer from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. A couple of ESPN’s NBA...
RUMOR: Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen spotted on a date with Michael Jordan’s son
It looks like Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen has found a new beau. Interestingly, though, the man in question is the son of Pippen’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. According to TMZ, Larsa and Marcus Jordan were spotted in Miami together while eating in a Japanese restaurant....
‘He wanted to rob them’: Jazz exec Danny Ainge’s vendetta against Knicks that led to failed Donovan Mitchell trade
Despite the fact that the New York Knicks were considered the frontrunner to land Donovan Mitchell, the fact of the matter is that they never got their man. The Cleveland Cavaliers emerged at the last minute to steal him away after agreeing to a blockbuster deal with the Utah Jazz.
Jordan Clarkson’s 5-word message amid Jazz trade rumors following Donovan Mitchell exit
Rudy Gobert left a while back. Now, Donovan Mitchell is also on his way out after the Utah Jazz traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Jazz are gutting their core, and there now appears to be a looming fire sale. Right now, one of the names that have been linked to a potential Utah […] The post Jordan Clarkson’s 5-word message amid Jazz trade rumors following Donovan Mitchell exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut
Shedeur Sanders enjoyed his greatest game as a Jackson State football player, tossing for five touchdowns in a near-perfect effort to kick off the 2022 season. No less than NBA superstar LeBron James took notice of how well Shedeur, son of NFL great Deion Sanders, performed. Shedeur Sanders completed 29-of-33 passes for 323 yards as […] The post LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 free agents Celtics should target to replace Danilo Gallinari
In an unfortunate turn of events, Danilo Gallinari’s injury status has changed for the worst. The new Boston Celtics signee has now been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee that will sideline him from anywhere between six to 12 months. The Celtics and Gallinari worked together this week on a complete, thorough […] The post 3 free agents Celtics should target to replace Danilo Gallinari appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Ja Morant, NBA stars react to crazy finish of Storm-Aces Game 3
Game 3 between the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA playoffs was crazy, with LeBron James, Ja Morant and more NBA stars reacting to the wild finish of the contest. With just 11 seconds left, the Storm jumped to a four-point lead and looked to be on their way to victory. However, the Aces fought back and cut the lead to one off a Riquna Williams triple. An A’Ja Wilson lay-up gave Las Vegas the 90-89 advantage with two seconds left, but Sue Bird wouldn’t let the Storm fall down easily and gave them back the lead with a triple.
1 Sixers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The 2022-23 NBA season could be a great one for the Philadelphia 76ers. The supporting cast around Joel Embiid has some impressive depth after some shrewd moves from the front office. The key nucleus around Embiid is set (barring the unforeseen) as the Sixers’ training camp approaches. Philadelphia’s starting lineup is not hard to project. […] The post 1 Sixers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Knicks collateral damage in Jazz’s alleged ‘payback’ against Donovan Mitchell
The Utah Jazz’s decision to trade Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers has been the subject of discussions and several speculations as of late. The New York Knicks were considered the favorite landing spot for Mitchell, so it came as a surprise that the Salt Lake City franchise sent him to the Cavs instead. Not […] The post RUMOR: Knicks collateral damage in Jazz’s alleged ‘payback’ against Donovan Mitchell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Smart gets brutally honest on harsh reality Celtics face after Danilo Gallinari injury
One of the biggest moves the Boston Celtics made in the offseason was nabbing Danilo Gallinari from the Atlanta Hawks. The Italian forward had a bit of a resurgence in the last few years, proving he’s still a capable piece to a winning team. Boston was counting on him to provide a different look for their frontcourt in the 2022 – 2023 season.
RUMOR: The real reason why ‘everybody wants’ Lakers’ 2027, 2029 picks, revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers’ two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 have been the talk of town as of late, and for good reason. During the Donovan Mitchell trade saga, the Lakers had been mentioned as a potential third team to help facilitate the deal. Utah Jazz boss Danny Ainge was reportedly coveting those two picks from LA, so much so that they were even willing to take Russell Westbrook and the financial hit that comes with him if those assets were involved.
‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback
Team USA is currently taking part in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Brazil which started on Friday. Unlike in other more prestigious international tournaments, however, this iteration of the national squad does not contain any NBA superstar. Instead, it has a good mix of young talent and ex-NBA players, who for their part, are also […] The post ‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics icon gives Jazz exec Danny Ainge his flowers for absolute coup in Donovan Mitchell trade
Danny Ainge is no stranger to making franchise-altering trades. After previously wheeling and dealing in favor of the Boston Celtics, he just pulled off two more in the span of two months for the Utah Jazz. The Jazz executive moved franchise cornerstones Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in trades netting...
Knicks’ July trade offer for Donovan Mitchell vs. trade they ultimately walked away from
The All-Star trade that finally looked like it would go the New York Knicks’ way, well, didn’t. The Cleveland Cavaliers swooped in after the Utah Jazz didn’t cave to the hardball stance from Leon Rose and co. Most trade negotiations see the pursuing party gradually increase their offer as time goes by. But that’s not […] The post Knicks’ July trade offer for Donovan Mitchell vs. trade they ultimately walked away from appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Smart drops truth bomb on Celtics’ NBA Finals loss to Warriors
Marcus Smart is not hiding the fact that the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals was tough, but he is assuring everyone they have learned their lesson. Of course Smart didn’t wish to learn that lesson the “hard way,” but it has already...
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren’s injury could be a blessing in disguise, per Evan Turner
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is out for the 2022-23 season due to Lisfranc injury, but former NBA lottery pick Evan Turner thinks it could benefit him. Holmgren sustained the foot injury while facing LeBron James during a CrawsOver game in Seattle. While it didn’t seem like a big deal initially, the injury took […] The post Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren’s injury could be a blessing in disguise, per Evan Turner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, 3x champ hoping for another shot at NBA
Last season, Patrick McCaw played in just five games for the Toronto Raptors. The 6-foot-7 swingman saw himself fall down the pecking order in Toronto before eventually getting waived in April. At this point, however, the former Golden State Warriors champ is trying to do everything he can to make an NBA comeback. McCaw is […] The post Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, 3x champ hoping for another shot at NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans
The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s first signature shoe gets release date
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s first signature shoe with Nike is set to be released, and if rumors are true, it’s coming soon. According a a report by Sole Retriever, Morant’s sneakers are scheduled to drop in the summer of 2023. While the sports giant has yet to release an early look at the shoes, the same reporting noted the plans to have three colorways for the signature shoes of the Grizzlies star: Phantom/Action Green, Cobalt Bliss/Citron Tint, and Game Royal/Black.
