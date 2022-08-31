Read full article on original website
Nutley poet explores Sufism, higher states of consciousness in new collection
NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley poet Ariella C. is back at it, having recently published her second collection of poems, “Gwen Dust or Something Else.” Similar to her last collection of poetry — titled “It Whispers…” and released in 2020 — this new collection explores femininity within the landscape of our world, love and Sufism. This collection is longer than the first, with approximately 30 poems exploring the many dichotomies that exist for women.
Butterfly-release ceremony in Bloomfield remembers loved ones
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The release of a butterfly, symbolizing the spiritual flight of a loved one’s soul, but also an escape from personal mourning, took place Saturday, Aug. 27, at Van Tassel Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Approximately 20 local people, including Bloomfield residents and children, attended the event, which, notwithstanding its novelty, was solemn and ceremonious. This was the second year of the butterfly release at the funeral home.
‘5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche’ closes out The Theater Project’s summer season
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche,” a comedy about five women in 1956 is the third and final show in The Theater Project’s “Three Plays in Three Months” summer season at the Maplewood Burgdorff Cultural Center, 10 Durand Road. The play, by...
Belleville gets in the groove at dance party
BELLEVILLE, NJ — On Aug. 11, Belleville residents came out for a night of music, dancing and funk at the town’s dance party with the Alternate Groove Party band held outside Belleville High School. Attendees brought lawn chairs and blankets, settling in for an evening of good vibes and community.
West Orange thanks DeFrino for more than three decades with the township
WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Aug. 31 in West Orange Township Council chambers, business administrator John Gross, left, and construction sub-code official Tom Biondi Jr., right, presented a proclamation to electrical sub-code official Mike DeFrino, center, in gratitude for his service. DeFrino has retired after 30 years and four months of service to the township. Fellow employees also stopped in to bid him a fond farewell and best wishes.
Nutley Relay for Life returns to raise funds for cancer research
NUTLEY, NJ — The world’s largest grassroots fundraising movement, Relay for Life mobilizes communities throughout the country to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and provide participants with an opportunity to fight back against cancer. Nutley once again held a communitywide Relay for Life event, on Friday night, Aug. 19, at Nutley’s Memorial Park.
Board members sought for South Orange community co-retail nonprofit board
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In August, the South Orange Board of Trustees approved the creation of a new nonprofit organization based in the village. This organization will support local and neighboring community makers, artists and small businesses by providing an experiential co-retail, incubation and community-building space located at 59 South Orange Ave. as part of the Taylor Vose development project.
Mental Health Day in East Orange provides skills, supplies to students
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Darren Clark Jr. Memorial foundation hosted a Back-to-School Mental Health Day at Watsessing Park in East Orange on Saturday, Aug. 27. The event served more than 100 underserved students from Essex County, providing backpacks or messenger bags filled with age-appropriate school supplies to students who participated in the four activities meant to help them learn more efficient mental health coping mechanisms.
SOMSD holds virtual safety and security forum
MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Monday evening, Aug. 29, the South Orange–Maplewood School District held a virtual safety and security forum. Though there were some technical issues with the video, the event provided a lot of reassuring information regarding the safety of district students and staff.
ECCF civilian task force to hold public meeting
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex County Correctional Facility civilian task force will host an in-person public meeting on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at the New Jersey Reentry Corp. building, 936 Bergen St. in Newark, during which professionals will discuss mental health and addiction issues, focusing on medicine addressing substance use disorders of jail populations. The meeting will be livestreamed at facebook.com/essexcountyciviliantaskforce.
RWJBarnabas names new EVP of facilities management, real estate development
WEST ORANGE, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health has appointed Stephen K. Barry as executive vice president of facilities management and real estate development. In this new role, Barry will lead day-to-day facility management, oversee all major construction projects at the system’s acute care and ambulatory locations, and manage a comprehensive plan to optimize and expand its ambulatory footprint.
CDI laboratory develops promising new antibiotic for resistant gonorrhea
NUTLEY, NJ — A new preclinical drug candidate developed by scientists at the Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation in Nutley shows great promise in eradicating the bacteria causing gonorrhea, according to a new publication. JSF-2659, developed to be administered orally, could be a game changer in treating...
Nutley HS football team defeats Bloomfield HS in season opener
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team defeated Bloomfield, 20-7, in the season opener for both teams on Thursday night, Sept. 1, at Tangorra Field/Park Oval in a Super Football Conference nondivisional game. It marked the first football game that was played under the permanent lights at...
Orange HS football team blanks Paterson Kennedy in the season opener
ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team blanked Paterson Kennedy, 21-0, in the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Bauerle Field in Paterson. Senior standout Khyron Hill scored all three touchdowns and finished with 125 yards. The Tornadoes will host Bayonne on Friday, Sept. 9, at...
31-year-old man shot to death in Newark
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Donnell Gillespie, 31, of Newark, according to a Sept. 1 press release from the ECPO. On Aug. 31 at noon, Newark police...
