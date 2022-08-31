NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley poet Ariella C. is back at it, having recently published her second collection of poems, “Gwen Dust or Something Else.” Similar to her last collection of poetry — titled “It Whispers…” and released in 2020 — this new collection explores femininity within the landscape of our world, love and Sufism. This collection is longer than the first, with approximately 30 poems exploring the many dichotomies that exist for women.

NUTLEY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO