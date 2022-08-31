ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, ME

wabi.tv

‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night. A Penobscot County dispatcher tells TV5 that Lee Road north of Frost Street is closed at this time. People are asked to avoid that area if possible. We’ll have more information as it becomes available....
LINCOLN, ME
wabi.tv

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - A Litchfield man was seriously injured Saturday morning when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Palmyra at the intersection of Route 152 just before 11 Saturday morning. 61-year-old Lisa Veazie of...
PALMYRA, ME
Q106.5

Lewiston Man Tried to Throw Out Meth at Traffic Stop in Hermon

A Lewiston man is facing charges after police seized methamphetamine he allegedly tried to throw away during a traffic stop in Hermon. Maine State Police Trooper Jordan Bragan noticed a vehicle northbound on I-95 in Hermon that he pulled over for an inspection violation, on the evening of August 24th. The Trooper approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Patrick Murico, 29, of Lewiston. During the conversation, Bragan said he noticed several indicators of alleged criminal activity. He went back to his cruiser and requested a backup unit with a police K9 to search the vehicle.
HERMON, ME
Ellsworth American

Ellsworth Police log week of September 1

ELLSWORTH — An officer investigated an alleged assault between a “potential patient” and a hospital staff member, who declined to proceed with a complaint on Aug. 23. Police went to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital after a panic alarm was pushed. While the staff member didn’t want to pursue the assault charge, officers did arrest Michael Ireland, 58, a transient, on a charge of bail violation.
ELLSWORTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison

WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Man found deceased on walking trail bench in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called for a welfare check Thursday morning on Harlow Street for a person on a bench on the walking trail who hadn’t moved in some time. Officers located that man and determined he was deceased. An autopsy will be performed by the...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor woman battling ALS checking off bucket list item

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a big weekend for a Bangor woman battling ALS. We’ve been following Tammy Michaels’ journey with the disease for several years now. This weekend, she’ll be checking something off her bucket list and with the community’s help, she and her husband David will be able to do even more.
BANGOR, ME
observer-me.com

7 Maine hiking trails where dogs aren’t allowed

There’s no shortage of hiking trails in Maine that you can conquer with your four-legged friend. Many of the state’s most popular parks, including Acadia National Park, welcome dogs as long as they’re leashed. Typically, the only limiting factor for hiking with your dog will just be...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

No ideal options for stubborn Lincolnville hay bale fire

LINCOLNVILLE — Foam would probably help a lot in order to keep the water on the hay, according to Lincolnville Fire Chief Don Fullington. However, it is an organic farm, and the fire department is trying to keep it that way for as long as they can. For six...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
q1065.fm

5+ Buildings for Sale on 1 Amazing Bucksport Property for $1.2M

An incredible property for sale in Bucksport offers a main house, as well as several buildings bringing in money through Airbnb. I stopped on this listing on Redfin because I loved the picture of the main house, which features natural shingles and a big porch on the front. But, to my surprise, that was the tip of the iceberg for this amazing property. It has multiple buildings, many of which are already making money through Airbnb, plus a gorgeous pool area, that includes a bar and outdoor showers. There's even a two-story unfinished building that has all sorts of potential.
BUCKSPORT, ME
102.9 WBLM

Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?

As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Main Street in Old Town back open after water main break

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Main St in Old Town opened back up Thursday night around 9pm after being closed all day due to a water main break. The break happened around 5:30am Thursday due to a fire suppression line failing, according to the Old Town Water District. Crews from...
OLD TOWN, ME
WGME

Meet Wilbur and his friends at the Maine fair that inspired Charlotte's Web

BLUE HILL, Maine (BDN) -- The Blue Hill Fair is hoping a new nod to a favorite classic will bring kids back year after year to see one of literature’s most famous pigs. With the blessing of E.B. White’s family, the fair, which starts Thursday, has built a new permanent exhibit that recreates a barnyard scene out of Charlotte’s Web, White’s beloved 1952 children’s book that was partially inspired by the fair.
BLUE HILL, ME
Seacoast Current

Family Compound for Sale in Maine Worth the $11.2 Million

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
BAR HARBOR, ME

