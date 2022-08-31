Read full article on original website
Related
wabi.tv
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night. A Penobscot County dispatcher tells TV5 that Lee Road north of Frost Street is closed at this time. People are asked to avoid that area if possible. We’ll have more information as it becomes available....
wabi.tv
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Palmyra
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - A Litchfield man was seriously injured Saturday morning when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Palmyra at the intersection of Route 152 just before 11 Saturday morning. 61-year-old Lisa Veazie of...
Lewiston Man Tried to Throw Out Meth at Traffic Stop in Hermon
A Lewiston man is facing charges after police seized methamphetamine he allegedly tried to throw away during a traffic stop in Hermon. Maine State Police Trooper Jordan Bragan noticed a vehicle northbound on I-95 in Hermon that he pulled over for an inspection violation, on the evening of August 24th. The Trooper approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Patrick Murico, 29, of Lewiston. During the conversation, Bragan said he noticed several indicators of alleged criminal activity. He went back to his cruiser and requested a backup unit with a police K9 to search the vehicle.
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police log week of September 1
ELLSWORTH — An officer investigated an alleged assault between a “potential patient” and a hospital staff member, who declined to proceed with a complaint on Aug. 23. Police went to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital after a panic alarm was pushed. While the staff member didn’t want to pursue the assault charge, officers did arrest Michael Ireland, 58, a transient, on a charge of bail violation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGME
Maine man allegedly threatened to shoot health care worker over COVID vaccine exemption
PATTEN (BDN) -- A 19-year-old Sherman man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threatened to shoot a health care worker in the head when she told him that she could not exempt him from a COVID-19 vaccine for religious reasons. Josiah Walker on Thursday allegedly went to the Katahdin Valley...
Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison
WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
wabi.tv
Man found deceased on walking trail bench in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called for a welfare check Thursday morning on Harlow Street for a person on a bench on the walking trail who hadn’t moved in some time. Officers located that man and determined he was deceased. An autopsy will be performed by the...
wabi.tv
Bangor woman battling ALS checking off bucket list item
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a big weekend for a Bangor woman battling ALS. We’ve been following Tammy Michaels’ journey with the disease for several years now. This weekend, she’ll be checking something off her bucket list and with the community’s help, she and her husband David will be able to do even more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
observer-me.com
7 Maine hiking trails where dogs aren’t allowed
There’s no shortage of hiking trails in Maine that you can conquer with your four-legged friend. Many of the state’s most popular parks, including Acadia National Park, welcome dogs as long as they’re leashed. Typically, the only limiting factor for hiking with your dog will just be...
penbaypilot.com
No ideal options for stubborn Lincolnville hay bale fire
LINCOLNVILLE — Foam would probably help a lot in order to keep the water on the hay, according to Lincolnville Fire Chief Don Fullington. However, it is an organic farm, and the fire department is trying to keep it that way for as long as they can. For six...
wabi.tv
'Hard work pays off:' Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Isolated showers move in with the cold front tonight. A cold front will bring the potential for some light isolated showers tonight, overnight lows will drop into the mid 50's. Tomorrow will be even more rainy. Updated: 18 hours ago. Isolated showers move in late this afternoon. Beautiful night for...
q1065.fm
5+ Buildings for Sale on 1 Amazing Bucksport Property for $1.2M
An incredible property for sale in Bucksport offers a main house, as well as several buildings bringing in money through Airbnb. I stopped on this listing on Redfin because I loved the picture of the main house, which features natural shingles and a big porch on the front. But, to my surprise, that was the tip of the iceberg for this amazing property. It has multiple buildings, many of which are already making money through Airbnb, plus a gorgeous pool area, that includes a bar and outdoor showers. There's even a two-story unfinished building that has all sorts of potential.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
wabi.tv
Main Street in Old Town back open after water main break
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Main St in Old Town opened back up Thursday night around 9pm after being closed all day due to a water main break. The break happened around 5:30am Thursday due to a fire suppression line failing, according to the Old Town Water District. Crews from...
Beloved Maine schooner must sell to avoid retirement
CAMDEN, Maine — Each year in Camden, the harbor fills with old, wind-propelled ships, just as it was at the turn of the last century. But through the forest of masts and rope that sprouted on the wharfs for the 2022 Windjammer Festival, a special guest came in to dock.
After 6 Earthquakes in Washington County in August, 1 on September 1st
The Earth was rumbling in Washington County in August! In fact there were 6 earthquakes from August 11 through August 20th. Then it was as Mother Nature took a deep breath. Nothing until today, September 1st when there was another earthquake!. September's earthquake occurred at 3:46 p.m. on Thursday, September...
WGME
Meet Wilbur and his friends at the Maine fair that inspired Charlotte's Web
BLUE HILL, Maine (BDN) -- The Blue Hill Fair is hoping a new nod to a favorite classic will bring kids back year after year to see one of literature’s most famous pigs. With the blessing of E.B. White’s family, the fair, which starts Thursday, has built a new permanent exhibit that recreates a barnyard scene out of Charlotte’s Web, White’s beloved 1952 children’s book that was partially inspired by the fair.
Family Compound for Sale in Maine Worth the $11.2 Million
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
WGME
Maine mother convicted of killing 7-week-old son to appear for post-conviction hearing
A Waldo County mother convicted of killing her son in 2017 will be back in court on Wednesday. Miranda Hopkins of Troy was found guilty in the death of her 7-week-old son, Jaxson Hopkins. She was sentenced to 18 years in prison with five of those years suspended. Hopkins alleges...
City of Bangor collaborating with developers to build tiny home community
BANGOR, Maine — The Martel Mobile Home Park in Bangor could see some major changes in the coming months. The City of Bangor is working with real estate developers who purchased the property, hoping to create more affordable housing options. Louie Morrison and his partner Luke McCannell are wanting...
Comments / 0