What does Alex Wright to have do to truly be the steal of the draft for the Cleveland Browns?

Alex Wright is being dubbed the steal of the draft but is the Cleveland Browns rookie really destined for such a title?. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski recently wrote an article about 10 players who could be potential draft steals for their respective teams. The Cleveland Browns were on this list and Sobleski believes that defensive end, Alex Wright, aka Das Wunderkind, may be the likeliest from the Browns to earn that designation.
Braves: Huge return looming to give Atlanta reinforcement for playoffs

The Atlanta Braves already look like they’re trending up for the playoffs but now Mike Soroka’s coming return could provide reinforcements. Even if the Atlanta Braves are still trailing the hated Mets in the NL East entering September, there are a ton of reasons to be optimistic about the club as they head toward the postseason and potentially a return trip to the World Series.
