The royal family is reportedly reeling after Meghan Markle's eye-opening interview with The Cut, which exposed further details of her overwhelmingly negative experience with them, including how Meghan was expected to continue working after learning of a fire in Archie's nursery during a royal tour of South Africa. Elsewhere, the Duchess of Sussex discussed how difficult it was dealing with the constant onslaught of racist and sexist coverage from the British tabloids.
Meghan Markle got painfully real about forgiving the royal family during a recent interview with The Cut in which she discussed everything from how it felt to be trapped by the monarchy to how painful it was for Prince Harry to lose his relationship with Prince Charles. As the Duchess of Sussex revealed, although her background as an actor prepared her to do what she was told, being a royal was a whole different ballgame.
When it comes to monarchies in Europe, the British royal family is probably the first that comes to mind. However, they are only one of 12 ruling monarchies on the continent, per MyLondon. One thing that Britain can boast of its royal family is Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign, which is the second longest in world history (via NPR). Elizabeth ascended the throne in 1952 following her father King George VI's death, making her a queen regnant — a title given to a queen when she has directly inherited the throne (via Royal History Geeks).
Princess Diana's 1995 bombshell interview with BBC journalist Martin Bashir shocked the world. During the sit-down, Diana shared details about her troubled marriage to Charles, Prince of Wales, with a candidness that had rarely been seen by a royal family member. "Well, there were three of us in the marriage, so it was a bit crowded," she infamously explained, alluding to Charles' on-going relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles.
Sure, we haven't even seen season 5 of "The Crown" yet — but according to Distractify, the premiere date is just months away! Reportedly, fans will see what happened next in the torrid romance between Princess Diana and Prince Charles. We don't know the exact timeline of where season 5 will end and season 6 will pick up, but casting decisions are already being announced for what is being hailed as the final installment of the juicy Netflix show (via Tatler).
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has hit gold with the "Archetypes" podcast on Spotify. She's even giving Joe Rogan a run for his money; her podcast knocked Rogan out of the top spot on Spotify during the premiere week, according to Variety. "Archetypes" was No. 1 in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. In addition to the pod, the royal family is reportedly reeling after Meghan's eye-opening interview.
When HBO's "Game of Thrones" came to an end in 2019, it's safe to say we all assumed we were bidding farewell to the TV world of Westeros. However, in 2022, the prequel series, "House of the Dragon," has brought us straight back into George R. R. Martin's fantasy world — and so far, it's been better than ever. One of the standouts in the show is Milly Alcock's Rhaenyra Targaryen, the only daughter and heir of King Viserys. Like her great-great-great-and-add-a-few-more-greats-granddaughter Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke in "Game of Thrones"), Rhaenyra is fiercely determined, coldly ambitious, and deeply passionate. And thanks to Alcock's captivating, layered performance, she seems to be all fans are talking about.
You may remember Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya from their time on "90 Day Fiancé" Season 8. The couple had some bumps in the road before their wedding. They first met when Dufren was traveling for his job. It seemed unlikely that the romance would last since Zaya was from Ukraine and Dufren lived in the US, but Zaya eventually moved to Louisiana to be with Dufren. Unfortunately, the difficulties in their relationship didn't end with the distance. They had a lot of adjustments to make once they were living together, and Zaya especially had the big change of living in an entirely new country.
