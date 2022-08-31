COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A US Department of Labor investigation found child labor violations at nine burger king franchise locations in Columbia. Investigators say the company allowed 26 minor-aged employees, ages 14 and 15 to work more than 3 hours on a school day and past 7 pm while school was in session. The franchise was forced to pay more than $17,000 in penalties.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO