Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Chapin Labor Day Parade enjoyed by community residents
CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO)—Residents of the Lexington County Town and the surrounding area came out to watch the parade which began at 9:30 this morning. Around 80 floats, Chapin Band and cheerleaders, politicians and more strolled down Chapin Road. Even with the weather, people managed to enjoy themselves.
U.S. Dept. of Labor: Nine Burger King locations in Columbia violated child labor laws
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A US Department of Labor investigation found child labor violations at nine burger king franchise locations in Columbia. Investigators say the company allowed 26 minor-aged employees, ages 14 and 15 to work more than 3 hours on a school day and past 7 pm while school was in session. The franchise was forced to pay more than $17,000 in penalties.
Cayce DPS: Shooting at The Retreat at Columbia near UofSC campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Police say a shooting occurred overnight at a student apartment complex near the University of South Carolina’s campus. It happened before 1:30 a.m. at The Retreat at Columbia complex on Bluff Road. Officers haven’t said if anyone is hurt or if any arrests...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Millwood Ave. and Washington St.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia police say a man is still recovering after being hit by a vehicle Saturday. It happened at the intersection of Millwood Avenue and Washington Street. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver stayed on the scene as they continue...
Authorities searching for two individuals responsible for vape store burglary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals responsible for a burglary that took place on Aug. 28 at Blythewood’s Tobacco and Vape store. The individuals took thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. The video can be...
September is World Alzheimer’s Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— September is World Alzheimer’s Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than six million Americans are living with the disease. ABC’s Reena Roy Reports on how to spot the warning signs.
Bring the family to Antler Guard of the Elks’ Community Health Fair!
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can bring the family to the Antler Guard of the Elks’ Community Health Fair this month!. It kicks off Saturday, September 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palmetto Grand Lodge on 1217 Batchelor Street in West Columbia. Curtis spoke...
Missing emu returned home by local deputy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — One deputy with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department can now add emu-wrangler to her list of accomplishments. Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol last Wednesday when she had a unique encounter. “We were parked like on Eastover Road, and while we were...
Pet of the Week: Maverick!
Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Maverick! He is our ABC Columbia Pet of the Week from Pawmetto Lifeline. Maverick, also lovingly called “Meatball,” is a shelter favorite! He is a 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier, who loves everyone he meets!. Shelter staff say Maverick is looking for a forever home who...
One killed in motorcycle crash on Lachiotte Road in Lugoff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County coroner has identified a motorcyclist involved in a wreck over the weekend. The coroner says 57 year-old Ronnie Layton Junior was riding on Lachiotte Road and US highway 601 in Lugoff Saturday when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle. He...
One killed in motorcycle crash on Antioch Amez Church Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- One person died in a motorcycle crash last night. Troopers with the highway patrol say a man driving a Suzuki motorcycle lost control on Antioch Amez church road in Richland County around 10:30 pm last night and was pronounced dead at the scene. No word on whether...
Wolves open 2022 campaign with 40-6 win over Allen
NEWBERRY, S.C. — The defending South Atlantic Conference champions got off to a roaring start to their 2022 campaign as the Newberry College Wolves (1-0) upended their in-state for Alen University (0-1) by a final score of 40-6 at Setzler Field on Saturday, September 3. The Wolves were led...
CPD: 53 year-old man who went missing after leaving hospital is found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department says they have found a man who went missing after leaving a hospital last month. Police say Theodore Cooley, 53, was reported missing Aug. 30, after being transported from Colleton Co. Medical Center. He was wearing blue hospital scrubs at the time...
Tigers crush Elizabeth City State, 58-14
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Benedict College head football coach preaches about the importance of all three phases of a football game – offense, defense and special teams. In Saturday’s season opener against Elizabeth City State, the Tigers dominated in all three phases to take a 58-14 victory over Elizabeth City State in the Carolinas Classic.
