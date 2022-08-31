Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Family Compound for Sale in Maine is Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
Ellsworth American
Organists to perform in Ellsworth concert
ELLSWORTH — There will be an organ concert at the First Congregational Church of Ellsworth, UCC on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2:30 p.m. Local organists Gerald Wheeler, Peter Haynes, Debbie Riley and Lynn Hall will showcase the majesty of the church’s Hall pipe organ. The church is commemorating this gift from the Black Family of Woodlawn over 110 years ago.
This Iconic Maine Drive-In Theater Needs Our Support
Drive-in theaters were a staple of American life back in the 1950s and 1960s. However, by the 1970s, interest in going to the drive-in had waned. And, sadly, by the early 2000s, there were very few left. At the peak of their popularity, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters, these days, there are just over 300.
observer-me.com
7 Maine hiking trails where dogs aren’t allowed
There’s no shortage of hiking trails in Maine that you can conquer with your four-legged friend. Many of the state’s most popular parks, including Acadia National Park, welcome dogs as long as they’re leashed. Typically, the only limiting factor for hiking with your dog will just be...
Aerosmith Thanks Bangor After A Rocking Sunday Show
What a weekend it was in Bangor. The video of the line to get into the show will blow your mind!. As you recover from an epic Labor Day Weekend and get back to the grind, we thought it would only be right to look back at a special couple of days here in town.
Maine farmer pairs solar panels with wild blueberries. Will the effort bear fruit?
With dual-use agrivoltaics, crops are grown under or between the rows of solar panels, as shown here in Rockport, with the aim of generating renewable energy without removing farmland from production. Photo courtesy University of Maine Cooperative Extension. This article is being republished in partnership with the Energy News Network.
mainernews.com
Central Maine’s Powers
For one September weekend a year, the sparsely populated northwest corner of Waldo County becomes an agricultural mecca for folks attending the Common Ground Country Fair, in Unity. Over 60,000 people descend upon the area, passing farms, fields, and humble, nondescript towns on their way. For many, the villages of Unity and Thorndike are just passing scenery.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
America’s only glass eel farmer to speak
The Camden Conference, in partnership with the Camden Public Library, presents Sara Rademaker, founder of American Unagi, LLC on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. The global eel business can be notoriously dark and corrupt, and one of Rademaker's goals in founding the company was to provide transparency in the sourcing and raising of glass eels, or elvers, to locally produce the highest quality fish for the billion-dollar eel market. Until the founding of American Unagi, in 2014, Maine's elver fishery had been supplying only overseas aquaculture players and their supply chains. Rademaker has changed the narrative by establishing a domestic aquaculture industry for eels to be raised here on the Maine coast and creating transparency in the supply chain.
WMTW
Maine's forecasting lobster predicts an early winter
BELFAST, Maine — Summer is just winding down, but Maine's famous forecasting crustacean says winter is on its way. In what has become an annual tradition, Passy Pete, a lobster in Belfast, predicted on Monday an early winter as opposed to another six weeks of summer. During the ritual,...
penbaypilot.com
Waking up to day two of Camden Windjammer Festival
Land and sea, and breakfast in between. Long before exhibitors returned to their tents Saturday morning, distinct crowds swallowed their final yawns and took their positions on the Camden Public Landing, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in the midst of the Camden Windjammer Festival held each year on Labor Day Weekend. Those morning crowds, however, were for designated activities, mainly to run, to float, and to eat. (With at least one young local anxious to register for this afternoon’s Lobster Crate Races at 4 p.m.)
penbaypilot.com
No ideal options for stubborn Lincolnville hay bale fire
LINCOLNVILLE — Foam would probably help a lot in order to keep the water on the hay, according to Lincolnville Fire Chief Don Fullington. However, it is an organic farm, and the fire department is trying to keep it that way for as long as they can. For six...
mainebiz.biz
A Downeast health center expands in Machias
Courtesy / Eastport Health Care Inc. Investment in the buildout is expected to be approximately $2.5 million, including state-of-the-art patient care equipment and supplies, external renovation and internal systems. Eastport Health Care Inc. is expanding in Machias with the acquisition of a 10,000-square-foot retail building at 160 Dublin St. Eastport...
wabi.tv
'Hard work pays off:' Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Isolated showers move in with the cold front tonight. A cold front will bring the potential for some light isolated showers tonight, overnight lows will drop into the mid 50's. Tomorrow will be even more rainy. Updated: 18 hours ago. Isolated showers move in late this afternoon. Beautiful night for...
Beloved Maine schooner must sell to avoid retirement
CAMDEN, Maine — Each year in Camden, the harbor fills with old, wind-propelled ships, just as it was at the turn of the last century. But through the forest of masts and rope that sprouted on the wharfs for the 2022 Windjammer Festival, a special guest came in to dock.
wabi.tv
Local dance teacher is kicking of her 50th year teaching dance
Waterville, Maine (WABI) - “These outfits are from Zayre’s department store because I couldn’t find what I was looking for,” Maureen Morison, teacher for the Young American Dancers explained. It was 1974, Maureen Morison’s first year of teaching the young American Dancers. “I can’t believe...
trazeetravel.com
Lockwood Hotel Opens in Waterville, Maine
Lockwood Hotel recently opened in Waterville, Maine, marking the first new boutique hotel opening in downtown Waterville in more than a century. The property was developed by Colby College and managed by Charlestowne Hotels. “Lockwood Hotel is a testament to everything Waterville and central Maine have to offer, and we...
Ellsworth American
A sugar rush is coming! Willy Wonka and company taking stage later this month
ELLSWORTH — The universally loved book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” will spring to life in the musical adaption, “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka,” being performed at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1 and Oct. 7-8 and Oct. 14-16. Matinees will be performed at 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 2, 9 and 16, and the public can attend a dress rehearsal on Thursday, Sept. 29, at The Grand.
Why Did Luke Combs Play A “Free” Show In Bangor Maine?
Luke Combs is a true country mega star. In just a few years, he has had a string of over a dozen number one hit, done a number of notable TV appearances, and won several awards (CMAs, ACMs, Billboard Music Awards). Even with all those accomplishments, he remains a down to earth family man who loves his fans. All that rolled together is probably why so many people love Luke Combs.
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
wabi.tv
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night. A Penobscot County dispatcher tells TV5 that Lee Road north of Frost Street is closed at this time. People are asked to avoid that area if possible. We’ll have more information as it becomes available....
