Logan, UT

cachevalleyfamilymagazine.com

Lessons From Century-Old Family Businesses in Cache Valley

Is there any institution more enduring or universal than a family business? And, a further question: What motivates a modern family in America — the land of easy mobility and limitless opportunity — to continue an enterprise founded by a long-passed ancestor?. Cache Valley is home to many...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Local businessman Marc Ensign to run for county executive as write-in candidate

A write-in candidacy for Cache County Executive was filed by Marc Ensign on Wednesday, making him the sole competitor running against incumbent David Zook this November. Ensign, the Cache Valley businessman and Paradise resident who opened Ensign Toyota Honda and bought Jack’s Wood-Fired Oven, said he has been encouraged by several public figures to run for the position.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Thomson, Melvin S.

Thomson Melvin S. Thomson 68 Preston, Idaho passed away September 2, 2022. Services will be Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at 11 am in the Whitney 1st Ward Chapel, 1444 S. 1600 E., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Friday from 9:30-10:30 am at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
PRESTON, ID
ksl.com

Woman stuck in mud at Layton reservoir

LAYTON — Mary Green and her husband visited Adams Reservoir Monday night. She said the peaceful evening walk turned into an event that left her traumatized. "My husband was here three or four times to fish," Green said. "He's been wanting to learn fly fishing." Green and her dog,...
LAYTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Logan Canyon beavers making a splash by just being beavers

LOGAN, Ut — Along with all of the outdoor activities that draw people to Logan Canyon, there are some celebrities, of sorts, bringing in the crowds this summer. It’s a family of beavers that have made a home at Temple Fork River, in Logan Canyon. Nate Norman from...
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Ogden man shares how naloxone saved his life

SALT LAKE CITY — In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, one Ogden man said naloxone saved his life — and many of his friends, too. Max Thomas Richins' regret is painkillers. "That was a mistake I wish I would have never have made," Richins said. He said...
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Three counties test positive for avian flu, what hunters need to know

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has confirmed three additional Utah counties with the avian flu. The DWR believes the fall migration of birds caused Davis, Sanpete and Millard County to join the other six Utah counties with a positive case. Although the positive detections decreased throughout the summer months, the […]
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Weber Schools move to early out after complaints of heat exhaustion

OGDEN, Utah — Students in the Weber School District will move to an early out schedule next Tuesday and Wednesday because of Utah’s prolonged heat wave. District Spokesman Lane Findlay told KSL Newsradio the district made the decision after some teachers and students complained of heat exhaustion, and some classroom temperatures reached over 80 degrees.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

POLICE: 2 stabbed outside Ogden nightclub

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A stabbing occurred outside of a nightclub in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to police. Lt. Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department states that the stabbing happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The stabbing reportedly took place outside of “Alleged” nightclub on 25th St. in Ogden. Two individuals were stabbed […]
OGDEN, UT
Herald-Journal

Rock climbing legend Conrad Anker visits Utah State University

When Utah State University student Ruby Whiteker moved to campus for the first time last week, she hung up a poster of renowned American rock-climber Conrad Anker. Little did she know, during her first week of college she would get to meet the mountaineer she had looked up to her entire life.
LOGAN, UT
davisjournal.com

The Kaysville Creamery opens on Main Street

Having owned and operated Hamblin Insurance & Financial Services, Dallas Hamblin is no stranger to entrepreneurship. He and his wife, Sarah, and their three children have lived in Kaysville for years. Although his public business office is in Clearfield, Hamblin needed a location closer to home where he could work alone and get things done without interruption. So, he rented the upstairs of the building at 1 N. Main Street (the building was the original Barnes Bank constructed in 1891 and most recently, an Allstate Insurance Office).
KAYSVILLE, UT
davisjournal.com

What to do with deer in your yard

Every year, residents along the benches of Davis, Salt Lake, Weber and Utah Counties share a common problem – deer coming into their yards, eating from their gardens and causing mostly minor damage. Every year, residents call their city leaders or state officials seeking help or answers as to why these deer can’t be captured and returned to the wilds.
WEBER COUNTY, UT

