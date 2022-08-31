Read full article on original website
Related
cachevalleyfamilymagazine.com
Lessons From Century-Old Family Businesses in Cache Valley
Is there any institution more enduring or universal than a family business? And, a further question: What motivates a modern family in America — the land of easy mobility and limitless opportunity — to continue an enterprise founded by a long-passed ancestor?. Cache Valley is home to many...
Herald-Journal
Local businessman Marc Ensign to run for county executive as write-in candidate
A write-in candidacy for Cache County Executive was filed by Marc Ensign on Wednesday, making him the sole competitor running against incumbent David Zook this November. Ensign, the Cache Valley businessman and Paradise resident who opened Ensign Toyota Honda and bought Jack’s Wood-Fired Oven, said he has been encouraged by several public figures to run for the position.
Herald-Journal
Thomson, Melvin S.
Thomson Melvin S. Thomson 68 Preston, Idaho passed away September 2, 2022. Services will be Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at 11 am in the Whitney 1st Ward Chapel, 1444 S. 1600 E., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Friday from 9:30-10:30 am at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
ksl.com
Woman stuck in mud at Layton reservoir
LAYTON — Mary Green and her husband visited Adams Reservoir Monday night. She said the peaceful evening walk turned into an event that left her traumatized. "My husband was here three or four times to fish," Green said. "He's been wanting to learn fly fishing." Green and her dog,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslnewsradio.com
Logan Canyon beavers making a splash by just being beavers
LOGAN, Ut — Along with all of the outdoor activities that draw people to Logan Canyon, there are some celebrities, of sorts, bringing in the crowds this summer. It’s a family of beavers that have made a home at Temple Fork River, in Logan Canyon. Nate Norman from...
Mr. Rice Guy: Utah orthodontist, family man turned Internet-famous artist
TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – Unlike the majority of us who remember the early days of the coronavirus pandemic as an awfully depressing time, one Utahn took the circumstances as an opportunity to cultivate his very own art empire. Tim Bitner, who you may know on various social media platforms as “Mr. Rice Guy,” lives in […]
ksl.com
Ogden man shares how naloxone saved his life
SALT LAKE CITY — In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, one Ogden man said naloxone saved his life — and many of his friends, too. Max Thomas Richins' regret is painkillers. "That was a mistake I wish I would have never have made," Richins said. He said...
Three counties test positive for avian flu, what hunters need to know
UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has confirmed three additional Utah counties with the avian flu. The DWR believes the fall migration of birds caused Davis, Sanpete and Millard County to join the other six Utah counties with a positive case. Although the positive detections decreased throughout the summer months, the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
kslnewsradio.com
Weber Schools move to early out after complaints of heat exhaustion
OGDEN, Utah — Students in the Weber School District will move to an early out schedule next Tuesday and Wednesday because of Utah’s prolonged heat wave. District Spokesman Lane Findlay told KSL Newsradio the district made the decision after some teachers and students complained of heat exhaustion, and some classroom temperatures reached over 80 degrees.
West Nile virus confirmed in Utah resident, first case for the state in 2022
Officials are encouraging Utahns to protect themselves from mosquito bites after the first human case of West Nile virus was confirmed in the state for 2022.
Herald-Journal
Prep cross country: No catching Layton at USU Invite; Green Canyon top valley team
Everyone was literally chasing 6A Layton Saturday morning at the Utah State Invite. The Lancers cruised to team victories in the girls and boys varsity cross country competitions on the Steve & Dona Reeder Cross Country Course on the campus of USU. There were eight high school teams that had runners at the event.
ksl.com
15-year-old Utah musician gifted Steinway grand piano by couple
FARMINGTON — Grand pianos don't fall from the sky — except in cartoons. And they do at one Utah nonprofit that brings the gift of music around the community, according to its director. The Mundi Project receives an average of 40 to 50 donations of quality pianos each...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'The Training Table' unveils date of possible reopening with live countdown
The Training Table says it has some "Tasty things coming" in 35 days — but it's not yet clear whether that's a reopening date or the day where they'll make an announcement.
POLICE: 2 stabbed outside Ogden nightclub
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A stabbing occurred outside of a nightclub in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to police. Lt. Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department states that the stabbing happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The stabbing reportedly took place outside of “Alleged” nightclub on 25th St. in Ogden. Two individuals were stabbed […]
Herald-Journal
Rock climbing legend Conrad Anker visits Utah State University
When Utah State University student Ruby Whiteker moved to campus for the first time last week, she hung up a poster of renowned American rock-climber Conrad Anker. Little did she know, during her first week of college she would get to meet the mountaineer she had looked up to her entire life.
kjzz.com
1 extricated from vehicle, critically injured in Woods Cross crash
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A person had to be extricated from a car after suffering critical injuries in a crash Friday morning in Davis County. South Davis Metro Fire crews responded out to reports of a crash on 2600 South around 10 a.m. According to officials, when they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Utahns want 'Free Fare Forever' after two days of free UTA rides
UTA hopes these free fare days will persuade more Utahns to try leaving the car at home for once, and continue to do so, even when the rides have a cost.
kslnewsradio.com
Weber and Box Elder school districts to hold early out days next week
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber and Box Elder school districts announced they will have early out on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, because of the extreme heat. KSL reached out to other districts around the state to see if they are planning to hold early out days as well.
davisjournal.com
The Kaysville Creamery opens on Main Street
Having owned and operated Hamblin Insurance & Financial Services, Dallas Hamblin is no stranger to entrepreneurship. He and his wife, Sarah, and their three children have lived in Kaysville for years. Although his public business office is in Clearfield, Hamblin needed a location closer to home where he could work alone and get things done without interruption. So, he rented the upstairs of the building at 1 N. Main Street (the building was the original Barnes Bank constructed in 1891 and most recently, an Allstate Insurance Office).
davisjournal.com
What to do with deer in your yard
Every year, residents along the benches of Davis, Salt Lake, Weber and Utah Counties share a common problem – deer coming into their yards, eating from their gardens and causing mostly minor damage. Every year, residents call their city leaders or state officials seeking help or answers as to why these deer can’t be captured and returned to the wilds.
Comments / 0