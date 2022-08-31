Mass. Dept. of Developmental Services looking for LPNs and direct care workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our first widespread, significant, beneficial rain in months has brought 2-4+ inches of rain to western Mass since Monday! We didn’t get torrential rain or thunderstorms, so flooding was spotty and minor. Meanwhile some significant flooding and flash flooding has occurred to our south in Connecticut and Rhode Island where some rainfall totals are more than 7-10 inches!

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO