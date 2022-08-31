Mass. Dept. of Developmental Services looking for LPNs and direct care workers

Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Call centers leader speaks on resources available in Mass. during National Suicide Prevention Week
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week is National Suicide Prevention Week, an annual campaign to educate people about the warning signs of suicide and spread awareness about available resources. Vice President of Massachusetts 2-1-1 and director of Call2Talk, Eileen Davis said the goal of this week is to remind people that...
Travelers rained out on Labor Day weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As Labor Day weekend comes to an end, thousands of people are hitting the roads across Massachusetts. Western Mass News checked in with travelers at the Ludlow Service Plaza on I-90 East where many travelers stopped to fuel up on their drive home after this long holiday weekend.
Voters brave the rain as Primary Day kicks off in western Mass.
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Voting is underway for the primary elections here in Massachusetts and many big races are on the ballot, including the race for governor and attorney general. Those races on the ballot seem to be drawing in the voters. In Chicopee, they have had a pretty good...
Shannon Liss-Riordan holds campaign visit in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This afternoon, labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan made a campaign visit in western Mass. to encourage voting in the holy-contested Sept. 6 Democratic party for Massachusetts Attorney General. Liss-Riordan stopped by the Irish Cultural Center in West Springfield around 4:00 Saturday afternoon. The event had food, music,...
Massachusetts volunteers are crossing state lines to try to secure Democrats control of Congress
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In Massachusetts, Democrats control every seat in the U.S. House and in the U.S. Senate. But in an election year where control of Congress is at stake, Democratic state party chair Gus Bickford said “we never take anything for granted.”. His volunteers are campaigning across...
Maura Healey making final stop in Lowell ahead of Tuesday primaries
LOWELL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Candidate for Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is making one final campaign stop in Lowell today ahead of election day. That event will take place at Roberto Clemente Park in Washington Park. Healey will be joined by Congressman Joe Kennedy, Lowell’s mayor, and former Boston City Council...
Voters head to the polls for Massachusetts primary election
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On this day - September 6, 2022 - voters across western Massachusetts were looking to make their voices heard. Longmeadow town hall was where Lawrence Stearns filled out his ballot in-person. “I don’t believe in the mail-in voting. I want to be there to do it,”...
Drought-Denting Rain Wrapping Up Tonight
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our first widespread, significant, beneficial rain in months has brought 2-4+ inches of rain to western Mass since Monday! We didn’t get torrential rain or thunderstorms, so flooding was spotty and minor. Meanwhile some significant flooding and flash flooding has occurred to our south in Connecticut and Rhode Island where some rainfall totals are more than 7-10 inches!
