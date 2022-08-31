Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The three bridges that cross the Missouri River in Kansas City carry history and travelers and help run the cityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The now closed Bannister Federal Complex used to be the old Kansas City Speedway but it only held four racesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Proposed apartment complex on the Kansas City Riverfront
Missouri lawmakers will not be getting together for a slated special session Tuesday, which was set to discuss cutting state income taxes. Families describe tense moments after shots were fired inside Independence Center. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Amanda Chafa said this is the second shooting she has witnessed in...
KCTV 5
Fire at Overland Park apartment complex displaces 16
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sixteen people are being relocated after they were displaced by a fire at an Overland Park apartment complex Tuesday morning. According to the Overland Park Fire Department, crews were called to Perry 81 Apartments just after 9 a.m. The complex is in the 10200 block of W. 80th St., between I-35 and Antioch Road.
KCTV 5
4 shot at Kansas City Labor Day house party; 2 dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Labor Day house party in Kansas City ended Monday night when four people were shot, with two of them dying from their injuries. Police and medical crews responded at 10:45 p.m. to a home on Manchester Avenue near East 73rd Street in regards to a shooting call. Arriving officers found three gunshot victims. Two of those victims died at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KCTV 5
Shooting at Kansas City Quiktrip early Tuesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a Kansas City gas station left one person hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 4:08 a.m. to the Quiktrip on Truman Road near Winchester Avenue in regard to a shooting. Crews transported one victim to the hospital....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
Shooting in KCMO kills 1, injures 1 on Labor Day
Families describe tense moments after shots were fired inside Independence Center. Amanda Chafa said this is the second shooting she has witnessed in Independence. She was at SantaCaliGon Days exactly one year ago when four people were shot and survived. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. What could be better than...
KCTV 5
Families describe tense moments after shots were fired inside Independence Center
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Several families took cover inside stores, dressing rooms and restrooms after a shooter opened fire inside a mall on Labor Day at the Independence Center in Independence, Missouri. Police said that, thankfully, no one was hit by the gunfire. Several women were separated from their children...
KCTV 5
4 shot at KCMO house party; 2 dead
Missouri lawmakers will not be getting together for a slated special session Tuesday, which was set to discuss cutting state income taxes. Families describe tense moments after shots were fired inside Independence Center. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Amanda Chafa said this is the second shooting she has witnessed in...
KCTV 5
Services to be held for late KCFD firefighter, paramedic
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Services will be held for late KCFD firefighter and paramedic Benjamin Johnson after he passed away at 77 years old. The Kansas State Fire Fighters Association says on Sunday, Aug. 28, Kansas City Fire Department firefighter and paramedic Benjamin Johnson passed away at the age of 77.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man dies in Monday evening double shooting in Kansas City
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man on Monday evening.
KCTV 5
Shots fired at Independence Center, no injuries reported
Families squeeze in a last day of fun at Shawnee Mission Lake Marina on Labor Day. The marina at Shawnee Mission Lake stayed busy on its last day of the summer season. The facility will undergo a $1.6 million project over the winter. Updated: 20 minutes ago. |. What could...
KCTV 5
Police identify pedestrian hit and killed in Independence on Sept. 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle on an Independence highway. Police responded to the crash at 9:32 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Missouri State 291 Highway and U.S. 24 Highway. According to law enforcement, a vehicle that was...
Spectator run over, killed at illegal sideshow in Kansas City
A spectator at an illegal sideshow on Front Street in Kansas City was killed after being ran over by a vehicle just after midnight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCTV 5
Person critically injured after speeding vehicle runs into rear of loading truck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said one person was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning with critical injuries following a car crash on Missouri Highway 150. A crash report indicated a silver Chevrolet Ventura van was driving east on the highway at a high rate...
KC woman seriously injured Saturday while inner tubing at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman received serious injuries Saturday while inner tubing at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KCTV 5
Kansas City firefighters battling 4-alarm fire on W. 39th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews are on scene of a fire that has been upgraded to a four-alarm fire. The Kansas City Fire Department was called out to 119 W. 39th Street in Kansas City shortly after 3 p.m. The fire originally began in the basement of the building,...
KCTV 5
Person watching car doing donuts in parking struck and killed, driver in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died early Monday morning after he was struck by a Dodge Charger that was doing donuts in a parking lot. The Kansas City Police Department stated just that just after midnight, two vehicles, including an orange Dodge Charger, were conducting “an illegal street racing side show” in front of a large crowd at the American Freight Warehouse parking off Front Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 dogs die in fully involved fire Saturday in KCMO
The Southern Platte Fire Protection District and the KCMO Fire Department are responding to a structure fire Saturday morning at Roanridge Road and 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Family, friends gather to remember 19-year-old killed while watching sideshow
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday, family and friends gathered in the West Bottoms to remember a teenager who was killed as he was spectating cars doing donuts in a Kansas City parking lot. The family has identified the victim as 19-year-old Blake Holland. The police said that two...
KCTV 5
‘Cannoli Mobile’ stolen from Jasper’s parking lot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of Kansas City’s iconic Italian restaurants was the target of criminal activity on Sunday. The Cannoli Mobile was stolen from Jasper’s parking lot at 103rd and State Line Road. Jasper Mirabile said the van was stolen at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
KCTV 5
Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst. With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.
Comments / 0