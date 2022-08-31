ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Proposed apartment complex on the Kansas City Riverfront

Missouri lawmakers will not be getting together for a slated special session Tuesday, which was set to discuss cutting state income taxes. Families describe tense moments after shots were fired inside Independence Center. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Amanda Chafa said this is the second shooting she has witnessed in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Fire at Overland Park apartment complex displaces 16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sixteen people are being relocated after they were displaced by a fire at an Overland Park apartment complex Tuesday morning. According to the Overland Park Fire Department, crews were called to Perry 81 Apartments just after 9 a.m. The complex is in the 10200 block of W. 80th St., between I-35 and Antioch Road.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

4 shot at Kansas City Labor Day house party; 2 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Labor Day house party in Kansas City ended Monday night when four people were shot, with two of them dying from their injuries. Police and medical crews responded at 10:45 p.m. to a home on Manchester Avenue near East 73rd Street in regards to a shooting call. Arriving officers found three gunshot victims. Two of those victims died at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Shooting at Kansas City Quiktrip early Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a Kansas City gas station left one person hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 4:08 a.m. to the Quiktrip on Truman Road near Winchester Avenue in regard to a shooting. Crews transported one victim to the hospital....
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Shooting in KCMO kills 1, injures 1 on Labor Day

Families describe tense moments after shots were fired inside Independence Center. Amanda Chafa said this is the second shooting she has witnessed in Independence. She was at SantaCaliGon Days exactly one year ago when four people were shot and survived.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

4 shot at KCMO house party; 2 dead

Missouri lawmakers will not be getting together for a slated special session Tuesday, which was set to discuss cutting state income taxes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Services to be held for late KCFD firefighter, paramedic

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Services will be held for late KCFD firefighter and paramedic Benjamin Johnson after he passed away at 77 years old. The Kansas State Fire Fighters Association says on Sunday, Aug. 28, Kansas City Fire Department firefighter and paramedic Benjamin Johnson passed away at the age of 77.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Shots fired at Independence Center, no injuries reported

Families squeeze in a last day of fun at Shawnee Mission Lake Marina on Labor Day. The marina at Shawnee Mission Lake stayed busy on its last day of the summer season. The facility will undergo a $1.6 million project over the winter.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
#Fire#The Red Cross#Circuit#City Council Updated#West Santa Fe Drive
KCTV 5

Person watching car doing donuts in parking struck and killed, driver in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died early Monday morning after he was struck by a Dodge Charger that was doing donuts in a parking lot. The Kansas City Police Department stated just that just after midnight, two vehicles, including an orange Dodge Charger, were conducting “an illegal street racing side show” in front of a large crowd at the American Freight Warehouse parking off Front Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

‘Cannoli Mobile’ stolen from Jasper’s parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of Kansas City’s iconic Italian restaurants was the target of criminal activity on Sunday. The Cannoli Mobile was stolen from Jasper’s parking lot at 103rd and State Line Road. Jasper Mirabile said the van was stolen at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst. With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

